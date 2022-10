Clemson University is offering RealResponse – an anonymous texting platform used to report misconduct and integrity issues – to all University students, faculty, and staff, making Clemson the first university to offer RealResponse to its entire campus population. The platform provides campus leaders with a powerful new tool to detect and respond to urgent concerns. The Clemson Athletics Department became one of the first in the nation to utilize RealResponse in 2016.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO