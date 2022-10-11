PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (the “Company” or “UNFI”) today announced that Erin Horvath has been appointed to the position of Chief Supply Chain Transformation Officer (CSCTO), a new role which will collaborate across functions to help build UNFI’s transformation agenda and future capabilities, drive value creation for shareholders, and create an improving experience for customers and suppliers. She begins her role on October 17, 2022, and will report to Sandy Douglas, UNFI’s Chief Executive Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005436/en/ Erin Horvath has been appointed to the position of Chief Supply Chain Transformation Officer at UNFI, a new role which will collaborate across functions to help build UNFI’s transformation agenda and future capabilities, drive value creation for shareholders, and create an improving experience for customers and suppliers. She begins her role on October 17, 2022, and will report to Sandy Douglas, UNFI’s Chief Executive Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

