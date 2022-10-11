Read full article on original website
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
retailcustomerexperience.com
How composable commerce lets retailers innovate
For online shoppers, the experience of buying a product matters as much as the product itself. Here's one proof point: Conversion rates for a website with one-second load times are three times higher than those with a five-second load time. But speed is simply the baseline. Today, competitive brands are...
This Canadian Retailer Is Positioned For US Market Entry, Plans To Launch Cannabis Sales In These States
Cannabis consumer retail and technology platform Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. FAF FFLWF announced on Tuesday updates to its U.S. market entry through its strategic arrangement with Fire & Flower U.S. Holdings Inc. As previously announced, the company has entered into an amended and rested option agreement pursuant to which...
AdWeek
How Cannabis Brands Can Finish a Difficult Year on a High Note
In the space of three days in late 2021, the cannabis industry in the U.S. brought in north of $290 million, setting records for Thanksgiving Eve—better known in weed circles as Green Wednesday—Black Friday and the Thursday before Christmas, per researcher Akerna. To Read the Full Story Become...
The World’s First Compostable Clothing Brand Just Landed a Deal on Shark Tank
The compostable underwear brand, KENT, recently scored a major deal on Shark Tank during the live season 14 premiere. KENT is a sustainable clothing company that focuses on using organic, vegan, and compostable materials to make briefs, tees, and reusable totes. Article continues below advertisement. Fashion is a huge contributor...
consumergoods.com
CGT Parent EnsembleIQ Launches Retail Leader Pro
EnsembleIQ, the parent company to CGT, has launched Retail Leader Pro, a premium subscription product for professionals. Retail Leader Pro will provide exclusive critical insights and inside perspectives on new trends and developments in retail. “The retail sector is continuously disrupted, hyper-competitive, and inundated with information about constant changes in...
Nike May Trip Over its Direct-to-Consumer Efforts
Months of surging pandemic demand followed by supply chain issues and a fear of understocking has led many industries to a position where they need to burn through inventory in the coming months. Nike (NKE) finds itself in a situation when companywide inventory is up 44%. In North America it's...
Toshiba’s Retail Division Continues Investment in the Store of the Future with Key Leadership Appointment
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Retail technology executive Yevgeni Tsirulnik has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Innovation and Incubation for Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. His expanded role is focused on accelerating innovation, incubating new partners, and building the company’s service offerings to help drive the digitalization of retail customers across its global footprint. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005033/en/ Retail Technology Executive Yevgeni Tsirulnik to Lead Innovation and Incubation for Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
United Natural Foods Appoints Erin Horvath as new Chief Supply Chain Transformation Officer
PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (the “Company” or “UNFI”) today announced that Erin Horvath has been appointed to the position of Chief Supply Chain Transformation Officer (CSCTO), a new role which will collaborate across functions to help build UNFI’s transformation agenda and future capabilities, drive value creation for shareholders, and create an improving experience for customers and suppliers. She begins her role on October 17, 2022, and will report to Sandy Douglas, UNFI’s Chief Executive Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005436/en/ Erin Horvath has been appointed to the position of Chief Supply Chain Transformation Officer at UNFI, a new role which will collaborate across functions to help build UNFI’s transformation agenda and future capabilities, drive value creation for shareholders, and create an improving experience for customers and suppliers. She begins her role on October 17, 2022, and will report to Sandy Douglas, UNFI’s Chief Executive Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
Want to Get a Remote Job in 2023? These 30 Companies Are Hiring
If you're looking for remote work, options are available.
equalocean.com
Jowell Global Partners STADA to Promote Its Zoflora Disinfectants Portfolio
On October 13, 2022, Jowell Global (JWEL: NASDAQ), one of the leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products e-commerce platforms in China, announced that it has entered into a cooperative partnership with STADA to promote its Zoflora disinfectant products in China. Under the terms of the cooperation agreement, STADA licensed Jowell as its exclusive distributor to sell its Zoflora products on Jowell’s e-commerce platform to accelerate its outreach in the cleaning and consumer products market in China.
mytotalretail.com
Retailers Don’t Need to Look Far for Employee Engagement Tech Solutions
Perpetual and increasing competition, economic fluctuations, and constantly changing consumer expectations strain the retail sector harder than most industries. To combat these challenges, retailers have turned to technology — from analyzing big data to better connect with consumers to launching omnichannel strategies to reach customers at every point of their respective purchase journeys.
Happi
American Crew Founder David Raccuglia Expands Role to Creative Director and Global Head of Education
American Crew, a professional leader in men’s grooming, will expand American Crew Founder David Raccuglia’s role to creative director and global head of education. In his extended capacity, Raccuglia will lead American Crew’s creative direction as well as the education department globally. He will continue his place behind the camera as the brand’s iconic campaign photographer and use his category expertise with the marketing teams to further American Crew’s commitment to innovation, imagery and excellence.
CFO Spotlight: eCommerce Aggregator Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ: SOPA) CFO Talks With Benzinga On eCommerce, Capital Markets And More
The e-commerce industry experienced a dramatic increase over the past few years, as the pandemic drove more businesses to create an online presence. Coupled with rising internet penetration in the region, South East Asia in particular is experiencing the highest growth in e-commerce. Amid the expansion of companies offering e-commerce...
salestechstar.com
HotWax Commerce Launches New Omnichannel Retail Sales Audit Software to Simplify Retailer’s Month-End Closing
HotWax Commerce announced the launch of its latest software, the Omnichannel Retail Sales Audit aka OReSA. Month-end financial reconciliation poses a growing challenge for modern retailers who fulfill orders across online and in-store channels. To counteract the rising number of complex integrations between disparate systems in the retail tech stack, HotWax Commerce developed this software to automate the daily sales reconciliation process, reduce auditing errors, and save valuable time.
techunwrapped.com
The end of cookies marks the future of digital marketing
Google’s new scheme, cookie-free will finally be installed in 2024, instead of in 2023 as planned. Bearing in mind that the Chrome browser has a share of 70% in Spain, this will be a great challenge for the different brands and companies. Third-party cookies are intended to collect data...
Amyris Takes Sustainability to Gen Z With EcoFabulous
Another day, another brand. After an active year, Amyris — the biotechnology company that acquired Naomi Watts’ Onda Beauty in April, then introduced Stripes, a menopause brand fronted by the actress last month — is thinking younger with its latest launch. Called EcoFabulous, the d-to-c brand will span skin care and makeup, and launches at the end of October.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW Prices range from $14 to $19 for first-time purchases. (Many of the products are refillable, and...
salestechstar.com
CIENCE Announces August Keating as Chief Executive Officer
Successful Exec Joins Rapidly Growing Software and Services Company to Help Lead Next Phase of Growth. CIENCE is pleased to announce the appointment of August Keating as the new, interim CEO of the company. Keating brings more than a decade of strategic experience to this critical role. Previously, she was the Head of Global Engineering Strategy at FIS, a publicly traded (NYSE) leading provider of technology solutions and services for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms globally.
getnews.info
Industry disruptor BC Import Export LLC revs up efforts to help companies in building strategic relationships globally
With ambitious Croatian entrepreneur Benjamin Cosic at the company helm, BC Import Export continues to help companies reduce their cost by up to 70% while increasing their sales and negotiating key partnerships in different countries. The young Croatian entrepreneur Benjamin Cosic, the man behind the exciting startup firm BC Import...
hbsdealer.com
EYE on RETAIL: Walmart offers supply chain partners access to data and metrics
Select customer insights and operational metrics will be available at no cost to participating Walmart suppliers. In 2021, Walmart launched its Walmart Luminate suite of data products for its supply chain partners. The platform provides a unified picture of category performance and consumer trends at scale. Following the recent addition...
