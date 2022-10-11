Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Snowmobile Show Is Going On In Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Spending Time During Halloween at The Loveland Aquarium Provides Fun for the Whole FamilyS. F. MoriDraper, UT
Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah, Was an Olympic Venue For Cross Country SkiingS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Hale Centre Theatre Is Soon Ending Its Showing of The Unsinkable Molly BrownS. F. MoriSandy, UT
BYU Is Holding Their Homecoming This Week in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Related
BYU Newsnet
Students gather to rock climb and eat brownies for BYU Homecoming
Students visited Brigham Square on the afternoon of Oct. 12 to participate in the noonday activity which consisted of rock climbing, a punching machine and mint brownies. BYUSA had multiple booths set up where students could participate in an activity and get a brownie. One of the booths had students put a pin on a map to mark where home was for them. There were pins all over the United States but many pins outside as well. European and African countries as well as New Zealand were some of the other places represented.
BYU Newsnet
Students learn more about campus resources for BYU Homecoming noonday activities
BYU students gathered in Brigham Square to play games, eat snacks and learn about campus resources for ongoing Homecoming celebrations. Resources such as BYUSA, Dining Services and The Office of Civic Engagement set up camp in white tents just outside the Wilkinson Student Center. Between classes, students stopped by to grab fliers, free swag and snacks from the different booths. The booths featured a number of games, including cornhole, giant Jenga and Connect Four.
BYU Newsnet
Female BYU pre-med students say they face cultural barriers
Several of BYU’s female pre-med students say cultural barriers are discouraging women from pursuing careers in medicine. Nationally, women make up more than 50% of pre-medicine students but at BYU, female pre-med students are only about 13-15% of the student population. Pre-med student Grace Whitehead called the gender disparity...
BYU Newsnet
Eye on the Y: BYU School of Communication alumni assist in publishing Tara Bench’s latest cookbook, BYU alumni finds E. coli bacteria in Turkeys
Former BYU student, food blogger, and founder of Tara Teaspoon, Tara Bench, brought BYU communication alumni Britney Fronk, Amy Hamilton and Lindsay Steele to her team to assist in the publishing of her latest cookbook. Fronk graduated from BYU in 2019 with a BA in public relations. As part of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BYU Newsnet
Sports Scientists provide the perfect chemical formulas for preparation
BYU football is growing in numbers and in prestige. As the Cougars gear up for their addition to the Big 12 next year, they are preparing in many ways to step up their game. At the beginning of the 2022 season, BYU added two sports scientists to the team: Dr. Skyler Mayne and Dr. Colby Clawson. While sports scientist is a new position on the team, Clawson and Mayne are not new to the scene and lifestyle of sports.
BYU Newsnet
BYU MOA showcases James Tissot’s exhibit in a gallery talk
BYU’s Museum of Art hosted a gallery talk on the exhibit “Prophets, Priests, and Queens: James Tissot’s Men and Women of the Old Testament” on Oct. 12. Gallery Talks are free, 30 minute activities where MOA curators share their insights on their favorite artworks and exhibits. Guests were invited to join in on discussions, ask questions and develop a deeper understanding of the showcased artist and their work.
BYU Newsnet
Local band discusses the decline of real instruments in mainstream music — ‘It is the human element that makes live music so interesting’
The band Uncertified, a group of BYU students and graduates in Provo, said real instruments are being increasingly supplemented with technology in mainstream music. BYU student and band member Marcus Young said that Uncertified has been performing live since March. They have performed at Campus Plaza, The Branbury, The Hut, Provo Town Centre Mall and King Henry. An estimated 300 people attended their last gig, according to the band.
BYU Newsnet
BYU students, alumni participate in nationwide walkout to protest LGBTQ+ discrimination
BYU students joined a national movement and walked out of their classes on Oct. 11 to protest the discrimination of LGBTQ+ students at institutions with religious exemptions from Title IX. The walkouts, which took place on National Coming Out Day, were part of a national movement called Strikeout Queerphobia. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BYU Newsnet
Young single adults reflect on experiences as YSA bishopric members
Young single adults are reflecting on time in YSA bishoprics after The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints handbook change in March 2021 allowed for young single adult males to hold bishopric counsellor callings. The General Handbook of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was updated to...
BYU Newsnet
Orem City Council members express concern over school district split resolution
Several members of Orem City Council expressed concerns over the Oct. 11 resolution outlining council support to create a new Orem School District. The Orem City Council voted 4-3 on Tuesday in favor of a resolution outlining their support to separate from the current district. Orem schools are part of...
BYU Newsnet
Experts encourage immunizations for flu and COVID-19
Flu season is beginning and experts are encouraging students to prioritize immunizations for both flu and COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu season peaks around fall and winter, starting in the midst of the fall semester for students. At BYU, an epidemiology and infectious disease prevention professor and a Student Health Center medical assistant say COVID-19 is still spreading, and vaccinations are important.
Comments / 0