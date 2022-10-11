ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BYU Newsnet

Students gather to rock climb and eat brownies for BYU Homecoming

Students visited Brigham Square on the afternoon of Oct. 12 to participate in the noonday activity which consisted of rock climbing, a punching machine and mint brownies. BYUSA had multiple booths set up where students could participate in an activity and get a brownie. One of the booths had students put a pin on a map to mark where home was for them. There were pins all over the United States but many pins outside as well. European and African countries as well as New Zealand were some of the other places represented.
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

Students learn more about campus resources for BYU Homecoming noonday activities

BYU students gathered in Brigham Square to play games, eat snacks and learn about campus resources for ongoing Homecoming celebrations. Resources such as BYUSA, Dining Services and The Office of Civic Engagement set up camp in white tents just outside the Wilkinson Student Center. Between classes, students stopped by to grab fliers, free swag and snacks from the different booths. The booths featured a number of games, including cornhole, giant Jenga and Connect Four.
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

Female BYU pre-med students say they face cultural barriers

Several of BYU’s female pre-med students say cultural barriers are discouraging women from pursuing careers in medicine. Nationally, women make up more than 50% of pre-medicine students but at BYU, female pre-med students are only about 13-15% of the student population. Pre-med student Grace Whitehead called the gender disparity...
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

Sports Scientists provide the perfect chemical formulas for preparation

BYU football is growing in numbers and in prestige. As the Cougars gear up for their addition to the Big 12 next year, they are preparing in many ways to step up their game. At the beginning of the 2022 season, BYU added two sports scientists to the team: Dr. Skyler Mayne and Dr. Colby Clawson. While sports scientist is a new position on the team, Clawson and Mayne are not new to the scene and lifestyle of sports.
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

BYU MOA showcases James Tissot’s exhibit in a gallery talk

BYU’s Museum of Art hosted a gallery talk on the exhibit “Prophets, Priests, and Queens: James Tissot’s Men and Women of the Old Testament” on Oct. 12. Gallery Talks are free, 30 minute activities where MOA curators share their insights on their favorite artworks and exhibits. Guests were invited to join in on discussions, ask questions and develop a deeper understanding of the showcased artist and their work.
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

Local band discusses the decline of real instruments in mainstream music — ‘It is the human element that makes live music so interesting’

The band Uncertified, a group of BYU students and graduates in Provo, said real instruments are being increasingly supplemented with technology in mainstream music. BYU student and band member Marcus Young said that Uncertified has been performing live since March. They have performed at Campus Plaza, The Branbury, The Hut, Provo Town Centre Mall and King Henry. An estimated 300 people attended their last gig, according to the band.
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

Young single adults reflect on experiences as YSA bishopric members

Young single adults are reflecting on time in YSA bishoprics after The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints handbook change in March 2021 allowed for young single adult males to hold bishopric counsellor callings. The General Handbook of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was updated to...
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

Orem City Council members express concern over school district split resolution

Several members of Orem City Council expressed concerns over the Oct. 11 resolution outlining council support to create a new Orem School District. The Orem City Council voted 4-3 on Tuesday in favor of a resolution outlining their support to separate from the current district. Orem schools are part of...
OREM, UT
BYU Newsnet

Experts encourage immunizations for flu and COVID-19

Flu season is beginning and experts are encouraging students to prioritize immunizations for both flu and COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu season peaks around fall and winter, starting in the midst of the fall semester for students. At BYU, an epidemiology and infectious disease prevention professor and a Student Health Center medical assistant say COVID-19 is still spreading, and vaccinations are important.
