Students, faculty and alumni participate in ‘Light the Y’ BYU Homecoming tradition
BYU wrapped up the first day of BYU Homecoming with one of the oldest traditions on campus, “Light the Y” on Oct. 11. Organized and hosted by the Student Alumni Association, thousands of students and alumni alike shuttled from campus to the Y trailhead. Since 1942, students and alumni of multiple generations have enjoyed hiking and lighting the Y.
Students gather to rock climb and eat brownies for BYU Homecoming
Students visited Brigham Square on the afternoon of Oct. 12 to participate in the noonday activity which consisted of rock climbing, a punching machine and mint brownies. BYUSA had multiple booths set up where students could participate in an activity and get a brownie. One of the booths had students put a pin on a map to mark where home was for them. There were pins all over the United States but many pins outside as well. European and African countries as well as New Zealand were some of the other places represented.
The Harris Fine Arts Center: A legacy that won’t be forgotten
The fine arts can be found in every corner of Brigham Young University. Hymns precede the weekly devotionals. Sporting events are filled with fans singing the Cougar Fight Song after every BYU touchdown. Art lines the halls of campus buildings. While the fine arts can be found everywhere on the BYU grounds, the Harris Fine Arts Center has served as the heart for fine arts for more than half a century.
Alpine School District adopts new unisex dress code
Utah’s Alpine School District updated its dress code on the evening of Oct. 11 to incorporate a more unisex approach into school clothing guidelines. The dress code, Policy 5152 of Alpine School District, says “dress standards promote a learning environment free of unnecessary disruption” and that parents are primarily responsible for their students’ dress. The dress code has only been updated three times since 1983.
Young single adults reflect on experiences as YSA bishopric members
Young single adults are reflecting on time in YSA bishoprics after The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints handbook change in March 2021 allowed for young single adult males to hold bishopric counsellor callings. The General Handbook of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was updated to...
BYU students celebrate homecoming week with Pizza at the Plaza
Over 2050 students crowded into Brigham Square at noon on Oct. 11, picking up a free lunch provided by BYUSA. BYU sophomore Tyler Jeanneret, this year’s director of Pizza at the Plaza, said he planned for that many students to come for lunch. He said that the main goal of Pizza at the Plaza was to promote homecoming, connect students with BYUSA and give people a chance to connect to others on campus.
Sports Scientists provide the perfect chemical formulas for preparation
BYU football is growing in numbers and in prestige. As the Cougars gear up for their addition to the Big 12 next year, they are preparing in many ways to step up their game. At the beginning of the 2022 season, BYU added two sports scientists to the team: Dr. Skyler Mayne and Dr. Colby Clawson. While sports scientist is a new position on the team, Clawson and Mayne are not new to the scene and lifestyle of sports.
BYU kicks off homecoming week with opening ceremony
BYU President Kevin J Worthen opened the event by welcoming alumni, university guests and students to homecoming week. Worthen invited students to participate in events this week, such as ‘Light the Y’, the Alumni Award recipient lectures and BYU’s football game against University of Arkansas on Oct. 15.
BYU MOA showcases James Tissot’s exhibit in a gallery talk
BYU’s Museum of Art hosted a gallery talk on the exhibit “Prophets, Priests, and Queens: James Tissot’s Men and Women of the Old Testament” on Oct. 12. Gallery Talks are free, 30 minute activities where MOA curators share their insights on their favorite artworks and exhibits. Guests were invited to join in on discussions, ask questions and develop a deeper understanding of the showcased artist and their work.
BYU exercise scientists discover how to better personalize exercise
A BYU professor and graduate alumnus published a study in the National Library of Medicine on how to better personalize exercise, including finding better ways to judge the effectiveness of training. BYU graduate alumnus Jessica Collins and professor Jayson Gifford published a study on “Critical Power and Work-Prime Account for...
4 questions for BYU women’s basketball heading into the 2022-23 season
It’s a new era for women’s hoops at BYU. Much has changed since last season’s 26-4 finish and WCC regular season title. Following a first round exit in the NCAA tournament, head coach Jeff Judkins retired after more than two decades in Provo, four impact seniors graduated and two time defending conference player of the year Shaylee Gonzales transferred to Texas, leaving the program in surprisingly unfamiliar territory.
