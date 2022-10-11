Galesburg police yesterday responded to the 500 block of Monmouth Boulevard for a domestic dispute that turned physical. A 29-year-old male was on the phone with dispatch saying he was being attacked by a 30-year-old female whom he’s been in a relationship with. Officers arrived on the scene and met with the male who was at the home attempting to collect his property. The female was detained due to her aggressive behavior. The male had a scratch on his forehead caused by the female. The female admitted to scratching the male and told police it happened when she, “tried to push him down the stairs.” A second police unit arrived on the scene due to a valid warrant for the female who was in possession of three firearms without a valid FOID card. Police took possession of one 9mm handgun and the female told police the two other guns were in her brother’s possession. The male victim admitted to living at the residence for a year. According to police reports, the male could also face charges for being a convicted felon and having access to firearms. Meanwhile, the female was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Domestic Battery, Violation of the FOID Card Act, and Possession of a Firearm with a revoked FOID Card.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO