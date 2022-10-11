ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Jeremy Clarkson told to shut his farm’s restaurant and cafe

Jeremy Clarkson has been ordered to shut down his restaurant and cafe less than three months after saying he had found a planning loophole that would allow them to open. The broadcaster is appealing against the enforcement notice served on his Oxfordshire farm, Diddly Squat, where he has been involved in a long-running planning dispute with the council.
Daily Mail

Forget Michelin stars... the best boozers in Britain revealed: A 17th-century West Sussex inn run by a former art teacher is named Great British Pub of the Year 2022

A 'lively and imaginative' 17th-century West Sussex inn run by a former art teacher has been hailed as the best pub in Britain. The Gun Inn in the village of Findon, 15 minutes from the seaside, was named the Great British Pub of the Year 2022 at an event in Manchester hosted by comedian Russell Kane.
BBC

Battersea Power Station opens after decades of decay

Looming over the River Thames, Battersea Power Station lay derelict for decades. On Friday, though, the reinvention of one of London's truly iconic buildings is complete as it opens to the public for the first time. Transforming this beloved Art Deco edifice into a shopping and leisure complex has been...
The Independent

Lidl launches UK’s first supermarket laundry detergent refill stations

Lidl has launched the UK’s first-ever supermarket laundry detergent refill stations in a bid to help its customers cut down on plastic and costs.The budget supermarket is trialling the innovation in stores in Lichfield, Staffordshire and Swadlincote, Derbyshire.These trials follow a successful pilot of a larger refill machine at Kingswinford, West Midlands earlier this year.The new refillable “smart pouch” will see shoppers able to refill their laundry detergent bag with Lidl’s own-brand detergent.The supermarket has said that shoppers will save 20 per refill when compared to single-use products.Each machine can fill over 245 pouches, and the pouches have the...
Time Out Global

Backo Mini Express echoes golden age of rail in Zagreb

Tucked away in a small courtyard is one of Zagreb’s hidden gems, the Backo Mini Express model railway museum. Featuring hundreds of scale-model trains, and over a kilometre of track, it’s the largest of its kind in the region. The models are painstakingly detailed, with beautiful mountains, villages, stations and shops, all populated with hundreds of figurines going about their daily business.
Time Out Global

Discover Mile End's cool factor in downtown Montreal

It’s official: Mile End—the fun-filled pocket north of Mont-Royal Avenue that’s home to some of the city’s world-famous institutions and most talked about new spots—was ranked the 5th coolest neighbourhood in the world. Time Out published the Time Out Index with a list of 51...
Time Out Global

London is getting the UK’s first ever rooftop forest

You’ve heard of a rooftop garden, now get ready for a rooftop forest. The former Blackfriars Crown Court building is being converted, and it’s going to have a wonderful woodland on its roof. Roots in the Sky is set to be one of Europe’s biggest roof forests.
Time Out Global

The Selfridges Christmas Shop is open and it's bigger than ever

Is it really that time of year already? Well, yeah, it is. It’s basically Halloween, which means it’s basically Bonfire Night, which means it’s basically Black Friday, which means it’s basically chaotic office party season which means it’s basically Christmas. When you actually think about it, 2023 is literally around the corner. Wild.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Primark lists 25 UK stores to trial new click and collect service

Primark has named 25 stores that will trial a new click and collect service this year. The retailer says the stores are a mix of large city centre and out-of-town stores as well as smaller high street locations. Shoppers will be able to choose from an extended children's range, including...
