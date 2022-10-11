Lidl has launched the UK’s first-ever supermarket laundry detergent refill stations in a bid to help its customers cut down on plastic and costs.The budget supermarket is trialling the innovation in stores in Lichfield, Staffordshire and Swadlincote, Derbyshire.These trials follow a successful pilot of a larger refill machine at Kingswinford, West Midlands earlier this year.The new refillable “smart pouch” will see shoppers able to refill their laundry detergent bag with Lidl’s own-brand detergent.The supermarket has said that shoppers will save 20 per refill when compared to single-use products.Each machine can fill over 245 pouches, and the pouches have the...

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 1 DAY AGO