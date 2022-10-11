Read full article on original website
Related
Jeremy Clarkson told to shut his farm’s restaurant and cafe
Jeremy Clarkson has been ordered to shut down his restaurant and cafe less than three months after saying he had found a planning loophole that would allow them to open. The broadcaster is appealing against the enforcement notice served on his Oxfordshire farm, Diddly Squat, where he has been involved in a long-running planning dispute with the council.
Forget Michelin stars... the best boozers in Britain revealed: A 17th-century West Sussex inn run by a former art teacher is named Great British Pub of the Year 2022
A 'lively and imaginative' 17th-century West Sussex inn run by a former art teacher has been hailed as the best pub in Britain. The Gun Inn in the village of Findon, 15 minutes from the seaside, was named the Great British Pub of the Year 2022 at an event in Manchester hosted by comedian Russell Kane.
BBC
Battersea Power Station opens after decades of decay
Looming over the River Thames, Battersea Power Station lay derelict for decades. On Friday, though, the reinvention of one of London's truly iconic buildings is complete as it opens to the public for the first time. Transforming this beloved Art Deco edifice into a shopping and leisure complex has been...
Lidl launches UK’s first supermarket laundry detergent refill stations
Lidl has launched the UK’s first-ever supermarket laundry detergent refill stations in a bid to help its customers cut down on plastic and costs.The budget supermarket is trialling the innovation in stores in Lichfield, Staffordshire and Swadlincote, Derbyshire.These trials follow a successful pilot of a larger refill machine at Kingswinford, West Midlands earlier this year.The new refillable “smart pouch” will see shoppers able to refill their laundry detergent bag with Lidl’s own-brand detergent.The supermarket has said that shoppers will save 20 per refill when compared to single-use products.Each machine can fill over 245 pouches, and the pouches have the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Time Out Global
Simmons cocktail bar in Holborn is offering two nights of free drinks
Heavyweight bar chain Simmons is on a mission to take over London’s party scene. With a brand spanking new location set to open in Holborn on November 17, and plans to double its sites from 25 to 50 in the next five years, Simmons isn’t messing around. To...
Time Out Global
Backo Mini Express echoes golden age of rail in Zagreb
Tucked away in a small courtyard is one of Zagreb’s hidden gems, the Backo Mini Express model railway museum. Featuring hundreds of scale-model trains, and over a kilometre of track, it’s the largest of its kind in the region. The models are painstakingly detailed, with beautiful mountains, villages, stations and shops, all populated with hundreds of figurines going about their daily business.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Cheapest Wetherspoons pubs in Aylesbury, High Wycombe, Milton Keynes and more for your favourite drink
It's the pub chain that almost every major town in the country appears to have welcomed. But there are only five JD Wetherspoon in Buckinghamshire and prices surprisingly vary depending on where you are. Wetherspoons is ever-popular, not least during a cost of living crisis when people are curbing their...
Time Out Global
Discover Mile End's cool factor in downtown Montreal
It’s official: Mile End—the fun-filled pocket north of Mont-Royal Avenue that’s home to some of the city’s world-famous institutions and most talked about new spots—was ranked the 5th coolest neighbourhood in the world. Time Out published the Time Out Index with a list of 51...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Time Out Global
Now for sale: a historic Cornish mine (and Unesco World Heritage site) turned home
Have you ever lived in a place with a 80-foot chimney? Chances are, you haven’t. But guess what? Now you could, as a former tin and copper mine in Cornwall has been turned into a luxury home – and it’s just hit the market for £1.59 million.
Time Out Global
London is getting the UK’s first ever rooftop forest
You’ve heard of a rooftop garden, now get ready for a rooftop forest. The former Blackfriars Crown Court building is being converted, and it’s going to have a wonderful woodland on its roof. Roots in the Sky is set to be one of Europe’s biggest roof forests.
U.K.・
Time Out Global
The Selfridges Christmas Shop is open and it's bigger than ever
Is it really that time of year already? Well, yeah, it is. It’s basically Halloween, which means it’s basically Bonfire Night, which means it’s basically Black Friday, which means it’s basically chaotic office party season which means it’s basically Christmas. When you actually think about it, 2023 is literally around the corner. Wild.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Primark lists 25 UK stores to trial new click and collect service
Primark has named 25 stores that will trial a new click and collect service this year. The retailer says the stores are a mix of large city centre and out-of-town stores as well as smaller high street locations. Shoppers will be able to choose from an extended children's range, including...
Comments / 0