Raiders WR Davante Adams pushed over a photographer following game against Chiefs, and Kansas City police are investigating

Photographer who Raiders WR Davante Adams pushed down following loss to Chiefs files police report
The fallout from Davante Adams shoving a cameraman following the Raiders loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Monday Night has begun. The man who Adams pushed down has filed a police report and claims injuries according to a TMZ report. Adams came off the field straight from a fourth down...
ESPN
Raiders' Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders'...
KCPD investigates after photographer apparently injured by Davante Adams at Chiefs game
A photographer filed a police report alleging he was injured when Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved him after the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory Monday night.
Chiefs fan’s Travis Kelce sign goes viral during ‘Monday Night Football’
A Kansas City Chiefs fan went viral on Monday night for the Travis Kelce poster she brought to the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kelce was having a big game for Kansas City and had caught four touchdowns as of midway through the fourth quarter. ESN’s cameras flashed to a woman in the stands a few times, including after Kelce caught his third touchdown pass of the game.
Son of former Steelers star QB charged in fatal hit and run
Walter Andrew Brister IV, the son of the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Bubby Brister, turned himself in to Baton Rouge authorities on Wednesday as the driver in a fatal hit-and-run, according to reports. The crash occurred over the weekend on Ben Hur Road near the Louisiana State University campus, The...
Davante Adams Is Facing Suspension: NFL World Reacts
Raiders star Davante Adams lost his composure on Monday night, shoving a credentialed worker on his way out of Arrowhead Stadium. Adams made sure he apologized during his postgame press conference. However, that doesn't mean he'll avoid facing some form of discipline from the NFL. According to Tom Pelissero of...
atozsports.com
National media outlet says Steelers player could be a candidate to be traded
Pro Football Network thinks a Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver could be a candidate to be traded. Dallas Robinson, an NFL writer for Pro Football Network, thinks Chase Claypool could be dealt by Pittsburgh. From Pro Football Network:. Claypool exploded onto the scene with nine touchdowns as a rookie in 2020....
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
Oct 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a passes for a touch down against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny…
BBC
Kansas City Chiefs beat Las Vegas Raiders as Travis Kelce makes 'Monday Night Football' history
Travis Kelce became the first player to catch four touchdown passes in 'Monday Night Football' history as the Kansas City Chiefs came from 17-0 down to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes found the tight end with two passes of one yard, plus four and eight-yard throws.
Raiders and Chiefs Sound Off Following MNF Matchup
Hear from Josh McDaniels, Davante Adams, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce following Chiefs 30-29 victory on MNF.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 5: Raiders leading Chiefs on MNF
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are playing host to Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football to close out Week 5 of the NFL season. There's no love lost between these longtime rivals. The Chiefs lead all-time series 70-54-2. Here are the top plays...
NFL Week 5 drip check: Josh Allen switches it up & Mike Tomlin's suit says 'I'm the boss'
Josh Allen's bomber jacket, Mike Tomlin's understated suit and shades and Micah Parsons in powder blue make USA TODAY Sports' weekly NFL drip check.
Steelers work out multiple players on Tuesday
The Pittsburgh Steelers were busy on Tuesday working out potential roster additions according to the NFL transaction report. Pittsburgh is currently dealing with a multitude of issues not limited to a lack of defensive backs and inconsistency in the return game. The Steelers worked out wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, cornerback...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott limited in Thursday's practice
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is encouraged with the progress of quarterback Dak Prescott as he continues his recovery from thumb surgery. Prescott officially was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice. The seven-year veteran has missed the Cowboys' last four games -- all wins -- after injuring his right thumb in the season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has been a part of the "rehab group"...
TV executive Dick Ebersol bemused by sports commentators' multimillion-dollar contracts
Top TV executive Dick Ebersol has had decadeslong experience of the world of sports broadcasting.
