A colonoscopy study has some wondering if they should have the procedure. What you should know
A new European study on colonoscopies -- the largest of its kind -- has complicated results, and it's left some people wondering whether they should have the procedure to screen for colon cancer.
New study examines the effectiveness of colonoscopies
A "landmark" study suggests the benefits of colonoscopies for cancer screening may be overestimated.
You Should Avoid Broccoli If You're Taking This Medication
Broccoli generally is delicious and incredibly healthy. While it has long been enjoyed by many worldwide, it can actually be dangerous to some people.
Blueberries really ARE a superfood! Study finds eating the fruit every day can reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, study finds
Eating wild blueberries each day could reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, a new study highlighting the oft-dubbed superfood's potential finds. Researchers from the University of North Carolina found that elderly Americans who were already suffering from demonstrable cognitive issues could benefit greatly from eating the fruit each day. In many cases, their brain health reached the same levels of people with no known history of cognitive decline.
Is staying up late bad for you? New research suggests night owls may have a higher risk of heart disease and diabetes
It’s long been said that the early bird gets the worm, and new research shows they may have other advantages as well. According to a study published in Experimental Physiology, our activity patterns and sleep cycles can impact our risk for Type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Researchers out...
The One Type Of Meat You Should Stop Eating Because It Ruins Your Gut
Gut health is all the rage in the wellness world these days—and with good reason! If you’ve never given much thought to the role your gut plays in your overall health, it’s time to start paying attention. Unfortunately, getting serious about the state of your digestive system usually means cutting out certain foods—including one type of meat that can wreak havoc on your body for multiple reasons. Sorry, red meat lovers: Health experts tell us all that beef may be taking a toll on your gut.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Common Painkillers Linked to Heart Failure in People With Diabetes
Taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) — a group of drugs that includes common painkillers like ibuprofen (e.g., Advil, Motrin) — was linked to a higher risk of developing heart failure in certain people with type 2 diabetes, according to a new study presented at the 2022 meeting of the European Society of Cardiology in Barcelona, and described in an article at HealthDay.
What causes Alzheimer's? Groundbreaking study reveals it may be something unexpected
An investigation by Science Magazine reveals that one of the most influential research works on Alzheimer’s disease — the amyloid hypothesis, could be wrong. The research paper in question here was originally published in 2006, and it has been cited in over 2000 articles to this date. The study proposed that the formation of amyloid plaques in the human brain is the main cause of senile dementia.
The Worst Carbs No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Lead To Inflammation And Weight Gain
When you eat the right kind in moderation, carbs can be a great source of fiber and other nutrients that will help you crush your weight loss goals. However, it’s no secret that many carb-filled foods out there can cause serious damage to your overall health. Refined carbs, which are found in highly processed foods, frequently lead to inflammation, more sugar cravings, overeating, a slowed metabolism, and even disease over time.
NIH Director's Blog
Two popular diabetes drugs outperformed others in large clinical trial
In a large clinical trial that directly compared four drugs commonly used to treat type 2 diabetes, researchers found that insulin glargine and liraglutide performed the best of four medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to maintain blood glucose levels in the recommended range. Blood glucose management is a key component of keeping people with type 2 diabetes healthy. All four medications evaluated were added to treatment with metformin, which is the first-line drug to treat type 2 diabetes. The trial was funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health.
What's the magic number of steps to keep weight off? Here's what a new study says
Taking nearly 9,000 steps per day is linked to a lower risk of chronic disease, but if you add extra effort, you can lose weight and prevent obesity, a new study says.
5 Pro-Collagen Foods You Should Have Every Day To Reverse The Signs Of Aging
When you hear about “anti-aging” products like moisturizers, night creams, and serums, the one word you’ll continue to see over and over again is “collagen.” And for good reason. Collagen and elastin are your skin’s building blocks — they keep your skin smooth and firm. But it’s completely natural and normal to lose collagen as the years pass, and there’s nothing wrong with showing signs of aging. However, if you’re interested in keeping your skin as healthy looking as possible at any age, the foods you eat are a key ally.
Healthline
What Are the Different Types of Kidney Stones?
Kidney stones are hard clumps of crystalized minerals that can form in your kidneys. They are sometimes called renal calculi. Depending on the size of the stone, it may exit your body by traveling through your urinary tract when you urinate. Less often, the stones are too large and need to be removed surgically. Kidney stones are frequently very painful and can result in a visit to an emergency room.
How many steps you need each day to prevent weight gain, according to a new study
Walking can lower the risk of diseases, keep off pounds, and help maintain weight loss. Scientists identified the optimal number of steps you need.
How much better are updated COVID boosters? Pfizer announces first results in human clinical trial
New human clinical trial data announced by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech suggest the updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters introduced this fall will outperform their original formulation in guarding against the BA.4 and BA.5 variants, the companies said Thursday. The new findings are the first from human trials examining the...
Signs of dementia may be detectable nine years before diagnosis – study
Scientists have discovered that it may be possible to spot signs of dementia as early as nine years before patients receive an official diagnosis. The findings raise the possibility that, in the future, at-risk people could be screened to help select those who could benefit from interventions, or help identify patients suitable for clinical trials for new treatments.
Chronic stress linked to increased risk of cancer
Over time, men and women under chronic stress face a significantly higher risk that they will die as a result of cancer, a new study warns. The finding comes from an analysis of more than three decades of U.S. data from a federal health and nutrition survey. After adjusting for...
Healthline
What Are ‘Blue Spaces’ and How Can They Benefit Mental Health?
Growing evidence suggests exposure to natural environments can benefit health and well-being. Yet most research to date has centered around green spaces. Using data from 18 regions worldwide, scientists examined the association between childhood exposure to “blue spaces,” like inland lakes and coastal areas, and adult well-being. Across...
CNBC
Is it a cold, the flu or Covid-19? It can be hard to determine without testing—this chart may help narrow it down
We're entering that time of the year when there are multiple communicable diseases in play, and the similarities between them will make it hard to distinguish which one you're experiencing. Typical symptoms of the flu, Covid and the common cold all include coughing, sore throat and a runny nose. And...
Healthline
Are You Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19? Here's How to Tell
“Fully vaccinated,” at least in the context of COVID-19, means you have received all the vaccine doses recommended for someone in your demographic. Getting all of your vaccine doses gives you the most up-to-date protection against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It’s also necessary if you plan to travel to certain places.
