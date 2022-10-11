When you hear about “anti-aging” products like moisturizers, night creams, and serums, the one word you’ll continue to see over and over again is “collagen.” And for good reason. Collagen and elastin are your skin’s building blocks — they keep your skin smooth and firm. But it’s completely natural and normal to lose collagen as the years pass, and there’s nothing wrong with showing signs of aging. However, if you’re interested in keeping your skin as healthy looking as possible at any age, the foods you eat are a key ally.

SKIN CARE ・ 18 DAYS AGO