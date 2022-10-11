Read full article on original website
New Match Announced For WWE SmackDown
WWE has announced a fatal four-way match for a future shot at the Intercontinental title that will be taking place on tonight’s episode of SmackDown. The match will feature Sheamus, Ricochet, Karrion Kross, and Solo Sikoa. Sheamus has been feuding with Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER as of late. You can...
The Rock Says Roman Reigns Is Doing A ‘Pretty Good Job’ In WWE
During a recent appearance on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, The Rock commented on the changes within WWE recently, how Roman Reigns and The Usos are doing in WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the changes within WWE...
News On Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan, WWE’s ‘The Bump,’ Daniel Cormier
During a recent livestream on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey commented on her segment on the September 30th episode of WWE SmackDown where Liv Morgan attacked her from behind. She said,. “I feel like that’s a double standard that everybody else gets to attack me from behind, gets to hit...
It’s Official – Renee Paquette Is All Elite
It’s official – Renee Paquette is All Elite. AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter earlier this evening to confirm the news, writing:. “Welcome to the team! @ReneePaquette is ALL ELITE! See you soon coming up at 8pm ET/7pm ET on @TBSNetwork TONIGHT!”. You can keep up with...
Nikki A.S.H Plays Mediator Between Shelton Benjamin & R-Truth, Dakota Kai News
Nikki A.S.H recently tried to play mediator between Shelton Benjamin and R-Truth. You can check out a video of that below:. Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai was a recent guest on the “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” podcast. You can check out a video of that below:
Kayla Braxton Wishes She Was Still Working With Renee Paquette
Kayla Braxton is pleased to see Renee Paquette back in the world of professional wrestling, but wishes that they were in the same company. Paquette debuted for AEW during this week’s episode of Dynamite, which marked the show’s debut in Canada. In a tweet, Braxton said she’s excited...
Booker T Reacts To Jimmy Smith’s Stint In WWE, More
During a recent edition of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on Jimmy Smith’s stint as a commentator for WWE and his transition from MMA to WWE. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Smith’s transition from...
Rumor Killer On WWE Name Having Backstage Heat
There was a report going around online that WWE’s recent hire, Rob Fee, had backstage heat in his role as the WWE Director of Long-Term Creative. The report stated that Fee, who has been a head writer on several Disney shows, ‘isn’t making any friends’ with his treatment of assistants backstage.
Ronda Rousey Reacts To Bray Wyatt’s Return To WWE, Praises Triple H
During the latest livestream on her YouTube page, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey commented on Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE at this past Saturday night’s Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event. Rousey said,. “It was pretty awesome. I love the way Triple H has been doing things,...
Raven Gives His Opinion On WCW Not Viewing Him As A Top Talent
Scott Levy had a long and storied career in pro wrestling. As Raven, he appeared in all the major federations and held titles from coast to coast. His storylines in ROH and ECW are among some of the most ground-breaking in history. Yet despite the fact that he seemed to have all the tools, he could never break through the glass ceiling. Nowhere was this more true than in WCW.
News On Ronda Rousey, Xavier Woods, Shayna Baszler, NWA Powerrr, More
You can check out Ronda Rousey’s latest “Ronda on the Road” vlog below. This episode is titled, “New Feuds, New Beginnings”:. “With Charlotte Flair finally behind her, Ronda is rejuvenated and looking towards the future: getting whooped by Racquel Rodriguez and taking on the SmackDown women’s field. Too bad there are just a couple of women on the roster…”
Kurt Angle Explains His Current Contract Status With WWE
Kurt Angle has explained the terms of his ongoing ‘nostalgia contract’ with WWE. Despite being released from the promotion in April 2020, Angle has made a handful of appearances for WWE in recent years. Kurt’s most recent appearance came on the August 29, 2022 episode of Monday Night...
Eric Bischoff Says He Should Have Booked Raven Differently
During a “What About Raven” special for AddFreeShows, Eric Bischoff commented on a previous clip from his “83 Weeks” podcast where he said Raven would have benefitted from having some additional context when he first joined WCW. For those unaware, Raven used to sit in the...
Report – Vince McMahon Didn’t Want Netflix Documentary To Be A ‘Puff Piece’
As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, Netflix is still moving forward with their docuseries about former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Netflix has been working on the documentary for nearly two years. It was said that Vince McMahon was adamant he didn’t want it to be a ‘puff piece’ about him, believing that would be “boring.” The working plan is to air four one-hour episodes.
Jon Moxley Comments On His New Contract With AEW
It was reported last Friday here on eWn that Jon Moxley had signed a new five-year contract extension with All Elite Wrestling. During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the AEW World Champion commented on his new deal with AEW, being in a spot between the veterans and the newer generation, and more.
News & Notes On The Rock, Top 25 Kane Moments In WWE, More
The Rock took to Twitter on Thursday to post a video of himself paying tribute to wrestling photographer George Napolitano at the New York premiere of Black Adam. He captioned the video with,. “Very special man I was honored to raise a toast to. Photographer George Napolitano really took care...
Chris Jericho Says Positives Outweigh Negatives In AEW
Chris Jericho gave his take on the issues that have happened in AEW over the last few months, including the backstage fight at All Out. The fight was before Eddie Kingston pie-faced Sammy Guevara and the drama between CM Punk and Hangman Page. The All Out media scrum backstage fight...
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Bray Wyatt On Tonight’s SmackDown
WWE will air a new episode of SmackDown tonight on FOX. The promotion has already announced a few matches for the show. Fightful Select has learned of some additional early plans for the event. Bray Wyatt is advertised to appear on the show. The report noted, “Wyatt is set to...
Paige VanZant No Longer Training To Wrestle?
When AEW signed former UFC star Paige VanZant, they hoped to get some crossover appeal. She made her in-ring debut at AEW Double or Nothing 2022 in May but hasn’t been seen on AEW TV since then. Instead, she is focusing on her fighting and modeling career. Her trainer...
Top 5 WWE Superstars Who Are Killing It With Their Characters
Hi folks! Today, we’re looking at 5 WWE Superstars who are killing it with their characters. Please know that this is a highly subjective list and everyone has their preferences. This isn’t about who has the best wrestling skills, or measuring popularity, but the creativity and execution of characters the superstars bring to television. Naturally, I will not be including Bray Wyatt because he hasn’t been back long enough. Here are some honorable mentions likely to fit into anyone’s top 5.
