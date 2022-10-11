Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
Instacart to pay $46.5 million to over 300,000 workers in settlement
The same day the Biden administration introduced a proposal to reclassify independent contractors as full-time employees, gig workers earned another big victory. On Tuesday, Instacart settled a lawsuit with the city of San Diego and agreed to pay out $46.5 million to more than 300,000 current and former workers. Filed...
'Birdseed Lady' linked to growing rat problem in San Francisco neighborhood
Hundreds, possibly thousands of pounds of birdseed have been dumped around Glen Park over the past two years by the "Birdseed Lady." The excessive birdseed has attracted rodents and caused thousands in damage to local business owners - who even tried to take matters into their own hands.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Doctors Concerned Over Flu, COVID Cases
As hospitals prepare for another winter with COVID, it will be the first one that’s also expecting high levels of flu. UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong said the convergence of viruses could mean a busy winter season to come. “The writing on the wall for me is...
Prop 30: Why mayors of SJ, Oakland and Newsom are on opposite sides of the EV ballot measure
San Jose's Mayor Sam Liccardo is the latest local politician to speak out on in favor of Proposition 30, measure aimed to raise taxes on the wealthy in order to fund wildfire management and electric vehicle infrastructure. The move - pitting many others in the Democratic Party against Governor Newsom who opposes it.
These three California cities are the most unsafe, study says
Three California cities are considered some of the most dangerous in the United States, and one of them is right here in the Bay Area, according to a new study from WalletHub.
KTVU FOX 2
These 3 Bay Area roads are among the deadliest in the state
OAKLAND calif., - Two stretches of Bay Area freeways rank among the top five most deadly roads in California, according to a new study from MoneyGeek.com. The study ranks a portion of I-80 between exit 14A And 8A in Oakland and Berkeley the second most dangerous roadway in California. According...
puravidamoms.com
Best Restaurants in San Jose (for Families)
This post may include affiliate links. As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you want to taste the best Costa Rican dishes, San Jose has a vibrant culinary scene offering a wide variety of dining options for the whole family. But with so many choices, where exactly do you go? Here are my recommendations for some of the best restaurants in San Jose Costa Rica to get you started.
KTVU FOX 2
California's bullet train project may never be finished
OAKLAND, Calif. - A new review of California's high-speed rail project said it may never be finished. A report from the New York Times found that political compromises over the years resulted in difficult routes for the train, adding billions of dollars in costs. The vision of the project is...
Oracle layoffs impact over 200 Bay Area employees
(KRON) — About 200 Oracle employees are out of a job, according to a notice from Oracle to the California Employment Development Department. All employees worked at the former headquarters in Redwood City, now based in Austin, Texas. Jeff Bellisario, Bay Area Council Economic Institute executive director, said he was not surprised by the news. […]
sfstandard.com
Crime and Homelessness Are Linked in the Minds of San Franciscans
Crime and homelessness are top of mind for the San Francisco electorate, a majority of whom back so-called “tough on crime” measures paired with a stronger take on rehabilitation, according to a new poll by The Standard. Some 29% of respondents to the survey conducted earlier this month...
Truong: California must improve health plan choices
I am honored to be joining San José Spotlight’s team as a new business opinion columnist. As a lifelong resident of San Jose and having been involved in the local business community for the past eight years, I hope to share interesting perspectives on business issues through this publication. In 2019, I shared my personal... The post Truong: California must improve health plan choices appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose homeless handed lifesaving tools
Fire extinguishers, Narcan and headlamps aren’t gifts that typically elicit a giddy reaction, but the cruel reality of living on the streets of San Jose can change that. For homeless residents in Santa Clara County, encampment fires, drug overdoses and collisions between people and vehicles are part of life, and with that comes death. Homeless deaths have increased over the last decade, and advocates want to break the trend.
This is California’s safest city, and it’s in the Bay Area
Safety is a key factor for many people when it comes to choosing a place to live, and according to a new study from Wallet Hub, a city in the Bay Area is one of the safest in the nation.
Bay Area archaeologists dig deep to uncover San Francisco's hidden history
Bay Area archaeologists are uncovering San Francisco's hidden past at the largest public archaeological excavation west of Mississippi.
What is ‘swatting,’ and why is it dangerous?
Six schools across the Bay Area faced 'swatting' incidents on Wednesday morning, but what exactly is swatting and why is it happening so frequently?
New simulation predicts devastating floodwaters far inland in major tsunami
Computer models show a major tsunami pushing ocean water nearly to Guerneville photo credit: Courtesy: California Geological Survey A wall of water walloping Doran Spit. Estero Americano changing course, channeling the pacific upstream, nearly to Valley Ford, water lapping at the edges of the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. The disaster scenario comes courtesy of the California Geological Survey, which Friday released updated tsunami evacuation maps for many counties, including Sonoma. Nick Graehl is an engineering geologist with the survey. "The maximum tsunami flood elevation is about 19 to 26 feet." On much of San Francisco Bay, the same...
foodgressing.com
iChina Restaurant: Chinese Fine Dining in Santa Clara CA [Review]
One of my favourite meals from my Bay Area trip this past summer was at iChina. This stunning fine dining restaurant and lounge is located in Santa Clara’s Westfield Valley Fair and focuses on innovative Chinese cuisine with high-quality, locally sourced ingredients. China means “love China” – a name...
How California’s Bullet Train Went Off the Rails
LOS ANGELES — Building the nation’s first bullet train, which would connect Los Angeles and San Francisco, was always going to be a formidable technical challenge, pushing through the steep mountains and treacherous seismic faults of Southern California with a series of long tunnels and towering viaducts.
SJPD got more than $41M budget increase as department faced calls to defund police, data shows
Police records obtained by the I-Team show during the 2019-2020 fiscal year, there were 514 officers who used force 1,323 times -- 77 of those officers used force up to 15 times repeatedly.
hoodline.com
San Jose is paying $500 to homeless people willing to leave airport-adjacent encampment
The city of San Jose is trying a new tactic to help clear out a large homeless encampment near Mineta San Jose International Airport that is filled with old RVs, trailers, and cars. City Officials are now handing out $500 to anyone that is willing to relocate or have their vehicle towed away. The city started cleaning up the encampment at Columbus Park on October 11th. According to NBC Bay Area, “97 RVs, trailers, and vehicles were still at the site. Fifteen owners of those vehicles were ready to take the $500. About fifteen others also expressed interest.”
