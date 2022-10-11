ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Instacart to pay $46.5 million to over 300,000 workers in settlement

The same day the Biden administration introduced a proposal to reclassify independent contractors as full-time employees, gig workers earned another big victory. On Tuesday, Instacart settled a lawsuit with the city of San Diego and agreed to pay out $46.5 million to more than 300,000 current and former workers. Filed...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Doctors Concerned Over Flu, COVID Cases

As hospitals prepare for another winter with COVID, it will be the first one that’s also expecting high levels of flu. UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong said the convergence of viruses could mean a busy winter season to come. “The writing on the wall for me is...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
State
Alaska State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
KTVU FOX 2

These 3 Bay Area roads are among the deadliest in the state

OAKLAND calif., - Two stretches of Bay Area freeways rank among the top five most deadly roads in California, according to a new study from MoneyGeek.com. The study ranks a portion of I-80 between exit 14A And 8A in Oakland and Berkeley the second most dangerous roadway in California. According...
CALIFORNIA STATE
puravidamoms.com

Best Restaurants in San Jose (for Families)

This post may include affiliate links. As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you want to taste the best Costa Rican dishes, San Jose has a vibrant culinary scene offering a wide variety of dining options for the whole family. But with so many choices, where exactly do you go? Here are my recommendations for some of the best restaurants in San Jose Costa Rica to get you started.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California's bullet train project may never be finished

OAKLAND, Calif. - A new review of California's high-speed rail project said it may never be finished. A report from the New York Times found that political compromises over the years resulted in difficult routes for the train, adding billions of dollars in costs. The vision of the project is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Cruise#What To Do#Linus Travel#Cbp#Immigration Policy#Port Of San Francisco#Field Operations#Visa
KRON4 News

Oracle layoffs impact over 200 Bay Area employees

(KRON) — About 200 Oracle employees are out of a job, according to a notice from Oracle to the California Employment Development Department. All employees worked at the former headquarters in Redwood City, now based in Austin, Texas. Jeff Bellisario, Bay Area Council Economic Institute executive director, said he was not surprised by the news. […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
San José Spotlight

Truong: California must improve health plan choices

I am honored to be joining San José Spotlight’s team as a new business opinion columnist. As a lifelong resident of San Jose and having been involved in the local business community for the past eight years, I hope to share interesting perspectives on business issues through this publication. In 2019, I shared my personal... The post Truong: California must improve health plan choices appeared first on San José Spotlight.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San José Spotlight

San Jose homeless handed lifesaving tools

Fire extinguishers, Narcan and headlamps aren’t gifts that typically elicit a giddy reaction, but the cruel reality of living on the streets of San Jose can change that. For homeless residents in Santa Clara County, encampment fires, drug overdoses and collisions between people and vehicles are part of life, and with that comes death. Homeless deaths have increased over the last decade, and advocates want to break the trend.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KRCB 104.9

New simulation predicts devastating floodwaters far inland in major tsunami

Computer models show a major tsunami pushing ocean water nearly to Guerneville photo credit: Courtesy: California Geological Survey A wall of water walloping Doran Spit. Estero Americano changing course, channeling the pacific upstream, nearly to Valley Ford, water lapping at the edges of the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. The disaster scenario comes courtesy of the California Geological Survey, which Friday released updated tsunami evacuation maps for many counties, including Sonoma.    Nick Graehl is an engineering geologist with the survey. "The maximum tsunami flood elevation is about 19 to 26 feet." On much of San Francisco Bay, the same...
PETALUMA, CA
foodgressing.com

iChina Restaurant: Chinese Fine Dining in Santa Clara CA [Review]

One of my favourite meals from my Bay Area trip this past summer was at iChina. This stunning fine dining restaurant and lounge is located in Santa Clara’s Westfield Valley Fair and focuses on innovative Chinese cuisine with high-quality, locally sourced ingredients. China means “love China” – a name...
SANTA CLARA, CA
hoodline.com

San Jose is paying $500 to homeless people willing to leave airport-adjacent encampment

The city of San Jose is trying a new tactic to help clear out a large homeless encampment near Mineta San Jose International Airport that is filled with old RVs, trailers, and cars. City Officials are now handing out $500 to anyone that is willing to relocate or have their vehicle towed away. The city started cleaning up the encampment at Columbus Park on October 11th. According to NBC Bay Area, “97 RVs, trailers, and vehicles were still at the site. Fifteen owners of those vehicles were ready to take the $500. About fifteen others also expressed interest.”
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy