How Often Should You Bathe Your Dog?

By Erica Rivera
DogTime
DogTime
 3 days ago
Photo Credit: Rebecca Nelson / Getty Images

Dogs, despite all their roughhousing, running, and rolling-around-in-the-mud tendencies, don’t need to take a bath every day. And thank goodness, because pet parents are tired after tossing that tennis ball for their pups all afternoon! Every once in a while, however, your fur baby does need a good scrub-a-dub in the tub. You want to maintain that beautiful coat, keep the grime away, and ensure your pooch smells fresh, after all. But how often should you bathe your dog? We’re going to dive into the nitty gritty of canine hygiene and give you some easy, helpful guidelines to follow to keep your furry best friend clean.

How Often Should You Bathe Your Dog?

The short answer: it depends. A good general rule of thumb is to give your dog a bath at least once every three months, but other factors, like your dog’s breed, coat, and lifestyle, might mean you should bathe your dog more or less often.

The American Kennel Club says that hairless dog breeds, like the Chinese Crested and the Xoloitzcuintli, should get a bath every week. Pups with short coats, however, only need a thorough wash every one to three months. If your pooch has a medium to long coat, they should get a scrub-down every four to six weeks. Parents of dog breeds that boast thick coats – like Siberian Huskies, Labrador Retrievers, or Golden Retrievers – should err on the infrequent side of bathing schedules because too much bathing can strip oil from your pup’s skin, eliminating their natural insulation.

Outside of those parameters, you should use your judgment – as well as your sense of touch and smell. If your dog comes in from the yard dragging a trail of dirt behind him or stinking of a skunk, spray him down, no matter when his last bath was.

A Clean Dog Is a Healthy Dog

Baths are essential not only for your dog’s appearance but for their health, too.

“Bathing your dog is more about maintaining a strong defensive shield around their dog than merely enhancing beauty,” Dr. Katie Billmaier tells BeChewy. “After all, the skin is your pup’s largest organ and needs to be kept clean and healthy in order to provide a protective barrier to the environment.”

Even more important than regular baths? Monthly nail trimming and ear cleaning, as well as weekly brushing.

Don’t Overdo It

Dr. Robert Hilton, a veterinarian specializing in veterinary dermatology, warns about the risk of overbathing. “In general, healthy dogs only need to be bathed if they smell,” Dr. Hilton told DogTime. “There’s no reason particularly to bathe a healthy dog, unless they’re dirty.”

Jorge Bendersky, a celebrity dog groomer, echoed this sentiment when he spoke to the American Kennel Club. As he said, “We should wash our dogs when they are no longer huggable.”

Until your dog’s next bath, enjoy their uniquely loveable smell.

Comments / 8

dirt rider
3d ago

at least once a week or if he comes in dirty, my husky loves his bath and afterwards he sleeps like a baby all night long, sometimes he even goes in the bathroom and looks back at me like hes telling me , ok dad , I want my bath

Reply
5
