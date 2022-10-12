Katie Couric Launches New Series Featuring Celebs and Their Rescue Dogs

(Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Katie Couric Media and Mars Incorporated have launched a new digital series featuring celebrities and their rescue dogs. The show, called “Unleashed,” is hosted by Katie Couric, broadcast journalist and former “Today” anchor. In each episode, Couric tours New York City to interview famous friends about their animals and the adoption experience.

“I am a lifelong dog-lover and a long-time New Yorker, so it only made sense to tour my favorite city with some of my friends and their pups,” Couric said in a statement to PEOPLE.

About ‘Unleashed’

The first episode features Couric spending a day in the West Village with Jason Biggs, Jenny Mollen, and their rescue pup, Gina Marie. The couple gushes about their 15-year-old companion, who they described as a “Jersey Girl.”

In the 10-minute premiere, which aired September 22, the couple also discusses their animal rescue work with organizations like Animal Haven. Other topics of conversation include former pets and songs they sing to their cuddly companions.

“I loved learning about their pet adoption experience and hope that it motivates people to consider rescuing a pet in need of a loving home,” Couric said of the episode.

More episodes will air soon on Katie Couric Media’s website or Youtube page.

How the Show Supports Rescue Dogs

According to the ASPCA, about 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. shelters annually. Of those, around 3.1 million are dogs. Most are adoptable, but only about 1.6 million find homes each year. Moreover, some return to shelters multiple times.

Couric and “Unleashed” aim to help animals find forever homes by encouraging people to adopt, not shop. Katie Couric Media and Mars Incorporated have also partnered with PEDIGREE Foundation. The non-profit provides funding to various animal welfare organizations nationwide.

According to the foundation website, the organization has donated more than $10 million since its founding in 2008. In 2021 alone, they helped about 118,000 dogs.