Austin home prices dropping more than any U.S. cityKalen HouckAustin, TX
Austin home prices are falling faster than any other city in the U.SAsh JurbergAustin, TX
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
Austin ISD's Wooldridge Elementary School students walk upgraded route on Walk to School Day
Austin ISD's Wooldridge Elementary School in North Austin serves the Quail Creek community with after-school activities at the Boys and Girls Club, GirlStart, Wooldridge Soccer Team and Tech Club. (Courtesy Austin Public Works) About 80 students from Austin ISD’s Wooldridge Elementary School walked to school Oct. 12 on the upgraded...
Election Q&A: 3 candidates seek to fill open Place 6 on the Leander ISD board of trustees
Francesca Romans, Sharon Bell and Scott Reese are running for Place 6 on the Leander ISD board of trustees. Francesca Romans, Sharon Bell and Scott Reese are running for Place 6 on the Leander ISD board of trustees. Place 6 incumbent Trustee Aaron Johnson—who is LISD's longest-serving trustee having been...
Election Q&A: Round Rock ISD Board of Trustees Place 1
Learn more about the candidates running for Round Rock ISD Place 1 ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Early voting will be available Oct. 24-Nov. 4. *Candidate did not adhere to word limit. Responses over 50 words were cut off. What will be your top priorities if you are elected?
Learn more about the businesses located in Liberty Hill's new development Vista @ 29
Once fully built out, Vista @ 29 will six separate buildings. (May by Alissa Foss/Community Impact) Vista @ 29 is a new mixed-use office and retail outlet on Hwy. 29 in Liberty Hill between Georgetown and Leander. The center is approximately 1 mile west of Ronald Reagan Boulevard and 2 miles east of US 183. Current businesses, most of which have opened in the last several months, include small cafes, dental offices and several other shops.
Cedar Park accepts funding toward portion of BCRUA water expansion project cost from Williamson County
Cedar Park City Council unanimously approved a subrecipient agreement with Williamson County for funding toward the city's portion of the BCRUA 1D Expansion project cost at an Oct. 13 meeting. (Community Impact) Cedar Park City Council accepted a subrecipient agreement with Williamson County awarding the city $4 million in funding...
Austin ISD: Low pay and lack of respect 2 factors affecting teacher retention
According to a recent Texas Teacher Poll from the Charles Butt Foundation, there has been an increase in teachers wanting to leave the profession over the last few years. In 2022, 77% of teachers were considering leaving the profession.
Election Q&A: Incumbent Gloria Gonzales-Dholakia, challenger Brandi Burkman vie for Leander ISD board of trustees Place 2
Incumbent Gloria Gonzales-Dholakia drew one challenger, Brandi Burkman, in the race for Leander ISD board of trustees Place 2. Place 2 on the Leander ISD board of trustees is one of five school board seats up for election Nov. 8. Two candidates—incumbent Gloria Gonzales-Dholakia and challenger Brandi Burkman—are running for...
Leander ISD hires new chief financial officer, plus other district highlights
In September, the Leander ISD board of trustees hired Pete Pape as the district's next CFO and approved COVID-19 extended leave for employees. (Courtesy Leander ISD) The board of trustees unanimously approved hiring Pete Pape as chief financial officer Sept. 8. Pape, a certified public accountant, has 21 years of...
The Largest Homecoming Mum Ever? Texas School Shows Off Their Giant Creation
They say everything is bigger in Texas and for those of you not originally from here, that is a fact. We like to do things bigger here. Our trucks are big, our personalities are larger than life, our food portions, can't compete and even our mums are larger than life. Wait, what is a 'mum?' I tend to forget that not everyone knows or has even seen one.
Texas National Guard speaks with Hays CISD elementary school about drug prevention
It's not every day a helicopter lands at an elementary school, but Wednesday, that's exactly what happened in Hays County.
Riley's Ranch Pet Spa coming to Bee Cave next summer
Amy Thomason (far right), Riley's Ranch Pet Spa owner, Bee Cave Mayor Kara King (center) and several investors attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the pet spa Oct. 6. (Courtesy Amy Thomason) Riley's Ranch Pet Spa will be opening at 15839 W. Hwy. 71, Bee Cave, in June 2023. Amy Thomason,...
Building Design & Construction
A 44-acre campus serves as a professional retreat for public-school educators in Texas
A first-of-its-kind facility for public schools in Texas, the Holdsworth Center serves as a retreat for public educators, supporting reflection and dialogue. On the shores of the state capital’s Lake Austin, the 44-acre, $200 million leadership-development center includes 15 buildings of 173,000 square feet, while also connecting users with the native landscape.
hellogeorgetown.com
St. David’s Georgetown Hospital
St. David’s Georgetown Hospital is a sponsor of BeLocal Georgetown – a newcomer guide in Georgetown, TX. Learn more about the publication by clicking here. St. David’s Georgetown Hospital, which is part of St. David’s HealthCare, is a 114-bed facility offering a range of services, including a 24-hour emergency department with a level IV trauma center; Certified Primary Stroke Center; inpatient and outpatient surgery; advanced pulmonary intervention; critical care capabilities; acute inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation; orthopedics and joint replacement; robotic services; and maternity and newborn services with mother-baby couplet care close to home for Georgetown families.
15-foot homecoming mum: Round Rock floral design students unveil giant creation
They say "everything is bigger in Texas" — that's including a homecoming mum that students at a Round Rock high school put together.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 6-13, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 6-13, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Lone Star Circle of Care's Big Pink Bus provides mammograms on the move in Central Texas
The Big Pink Bus is supported by Lone Star Circle of Care CEO Jon Calvin and Program Director Rebecca Sorensen. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) The Big Pink Bus is a mobile facility that began providing free and low-cost mammography services in July 2021. Operated by Lone Star Circle of Care, the bus travels to several Central Texas counties, including Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties.
Hays CISD, CASA of Central Texas could receive grant funding for mental health, substance use, other needs
Hays CISD and Court Appointed Special Advocates of Central Texas may be next in line to receive grand funding for COVID-19 related hinderances. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners Court received two presentations Oct. 11 regarding the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds for the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Central Texas and for behavioral health in schools.
Texas high school football scores for Thursday, Oct. 13
Rouse beat Killeen Chaparral 30-0 to round out a light slate of games across Central Texas.
Greenhouse Craft Food closing in Round Rock after 9 years
Owner Rob Snow said the restaurant will continue food trailer operations at Black Sparrow Music Parlor, 113 W. Second St., Taylor. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Greenhouse Craft Foods will close its Round Rock location Oct. 16 after nine years of operation. Located at 1400 E. Old Settlers Blvd., Ste. 110, the restaurant offers a variety of food made from locally grown ingredients. Owner Rob Snow said the restaurant will continue food trailer operations at Black Sparrow Music Parlor, 113 W. Second St., Taylor. As often as possible, Snow sources his menu items from organic, antibiotic-free and local producers. 512-595-5090. www.greenhousecraftfood.com.
Dual-brand Jamba/Auntie Anne’s locations heading to Cedar Park, Leander
Both Leander and Cedar Park will be getting dual-brand locations of Jamba and Auntie Anne's with full menus for both establishments. (Courtesy Jamba) In the next year, two dual-brand locations of Jamba and Auntie Anne’s are set to open in Cedar Park and Leander. The businesses will carry Auntie...
