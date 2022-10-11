ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Learn more about the businesses located in Liberty Hill's new development Vista @ 29

Once fully built out, Vista @ 29 will six separate buildings. (May by Alissa Foss/Community Impact) Vista @ 29 is a new mixed-use office and retail outlet on Hwy. 29 in Liberty Hill between Georgetown and Leander. The center is approximately 1 mile west of Ronald Reagan Boulevard and 2 miles east of US 183. Current businesses, most of which have opened in the last several months, include small cafes, dental offices and several other shops.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
Cedar Park accepts funding toward portion of BCRUA water expansion project cost from Williamson County

Cedar Park City Council unanimously approved a subrecipient agreement with Williamson County for funding toward the city's portion of the BCRUA 1D Expansion project cost at an Oct. 13 meeting. (Community Impact) Cedar Park City Council accepted a subrecipient agreement with Williamson County awarding the city $4 million in funding...
CEDAR PARK, TX
Election Q&A: Incumbent Gloria Gonzales-Dholakia, challenger Brandi Burkman vie for Leander ISD board of trustees Place 2

Incumbent Gloria Gonzales-Dholakia drew one challenger, Brandi Burkman, in the race for Leander ISD board of trustees Place 2. Place 2 on the Leander ISD board of trustees is one of five school board seats up for election Nov. 8. Two candidates—incumbent Gloria Gonzales-Dholakia and challenger Brandi Burkman—are running for...
LEANDER, TX
A 44-acre campus serves as a professional retreat for public-school educators in Texas

A first-of-its-kind facility for public schools in Texas, the Holdsworth Center serves as a retreat for public educators, supporting reflection and dialogue. On the shores of the state capital’s Lake Austin, the 44-acre, $200 million leadership-development center includes 15 buildings of 173,000 square feet, while also connecting users with the native landscape.
TEXAS STATE
High School
Education
Arts
St. David’s Georgetown Hospital

St. David’s Georgetown Hospital is a sponsor of BeLocal Georgetown – a newcomer guide in Georgetown, TX. Learn more about the publication by clicking here. St. David’s Georgetown Hospital, which is part of St. David’s HealthCare, is a 114-bed facility offering a range of services, including a 24-hour emergency department with a level IV trauma center; Certified Primary Stroke Center; inpatient and outpatient surgery; advanced pulmonary intervention; critical care capabilities; acute inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation; orthopedics and joint replacement; robotic services; and maternity and newborn services with mother-baby couplet care close to home for Georgetown families.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 6-13, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 6-13, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
Lone Star Circle of Care's Big Pink Bus provides mammograms on the move in Central Texas

The Big Pink Bus is supported by Lone Star Circle of Care CEO Jon Calvin and Program Director Rebecca Sorensen. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) The Big Pink Bus is a mobile facility that began providing free and low-cost mammography services in July 2021. Operated by Lone Star Circle of Care, the bus travels to several Central Texas counties, including Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Hays CISD, CASA of Central Texas could receive grant funding for mental health, substance use, other needs

Hays CISD and Court Appointed Special Advocates of Central Texas may be next in line to receive grand funding for COVID-19 related hinderances. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners Court received two presentations Oct. 11 regarding the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds for the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Central Texas and for behavioral health in schools.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Greenhouse Craft Food closing in Round Rock after 9 years

Owner Rob Snow said the restaurant will continue food trailer operations at Black Sparrow Music Parlor, 113 W. Second St., Taylor. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Greenhouse Craft Foods will close its Round Rock location Oct. 16 after nine years of operation. Located at 1400 E. Old Settlers Blvd., Ste. 110, the restaurant offers a variety of food made from locally grown ingredients. Owner Rob Snow said the restaurant will continue food trailer operations at Black Sparrow Music Parlor, 113 W. Second St., Taylor. As often as possible, Snow sources his menu items from organic, antibiotic-free and local producers. 512-595-5090. www.greenhousecraftfood.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Austin, TX
