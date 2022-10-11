ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Government takes aim at wind farm profits with new rules

By August Graham
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dKIqp_0iV13cUm00

Renewable energy generators and nuclear power plants could have their revenues capped under a new Government plan to ensure they are not benefitting from record-high energy prices.

Without releasing much detail, the Government said it would try to break the link between high gas prices and the amount made by electricity producers.

The Government said the price of gas decides the price of electricity, so as gas prices soared over the last year, many of Britain’s wind farms and solar farms were paid a lot more than normal for their products, even though their costs had not increased very much.

The precise mechanics of the temporary cost-plus revenue limit will be subject to a consultation to be launched shortly

Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

The Government said it planned to introduce a “cost-plus revenue limit”, but provided little detail about how this would work.

It also did not say whether cheaper gas generators and coal power plants, which also benefitted from the current set up, would be impacted by the new rules.

“The precise mechanics of the temporary cost-plus revenue limit will be subject to a consultation to be launched shortly,” the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said.

Officials and ministers have been working closely with the industry on the details, and the proposal would come into force at the start of next year.

Businesses and consumers across the UK should pay a fair price for energy. With prices spiralling as a result of Putin’s abhorrent invasion of Ukraine, the Government is taking swift and decisive action

Business and energy secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg

It would come into force in England and Wales, while the Government in London said it was consulting with its counterpart in Edinburgh to see if it should extend to Scotland . The legislation would also allow the rules to be extended to Northern Ireland.

Business and energy secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said: “Businesses and consumers across the UK should pay a fair price for energy.

“With prices spiralling as a result of Putin’s abhorrent invasion of Ukraine, the Government is taking swift and decisive action.

“We have been working with low-carbon generators to find a solution that will ensure consumers are not paying significantly more for electricity generated from renewables and nuclear.”

For Labour, shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband said the Government had finally accepted the principle of a windfall tax on excess profits of electricity generators.

“After months of telling the country they were utterly opposed to the principle of a windfall tax, they have been dragged kicking and screaming to implement it,” he said.

Some of the UK’s wind and solar farms are already paying back their excess profits.

We are protecting people, holding down inflation and preventing Putin’s energy price hike from causing long-term harm to our economy by supporting businesses

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng

Wind farms and other generation built under the Contracts for Different scheme, which launched more than half-a-decade ago, return money to customers when prices are high.

The Government and industry have also backed plans for older wind and solar farms to move onto these kinds of contracts.

It comes weeks after the Government announced a cap which limits household energy bills to 34p per unit of electricity and 10.3p for each unit of gas they use.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng said: “Our actions will mean that energy bills for the typical household will be half what they would have been this winter.

“We are protecting people, holding down inflation and preventing Putin’s energy price hike from causing long-term harm to our economy by supporting businesses.”

It is the latest move targeting renewables taken by the current Government amid reports it was considering clamping down on solar farms built on land which could be used for farming.

Energy sector leaders called for more details from the Government as some warned that the cap needs to be set at a level that does not put off investors.

This crisis has been caused by the cost of gas and it’s strange the proposed solution is to cap the price of low carbon generation and to leave the gas sector untouched

Keith Anderson, Scottish Power

Dhara Vyas, Energy UK’s director of advocacy said they welcomed the proposed cap as “much-needed support” for millions of households and businesses.

“However, we must be sure that the proposed mechanism does not risk the very investment the UK needs to ensure long-term, sustainable economic growth,” she said.

Dan McGrail, chief executive of RenewableUK, warned that the move risks “skewing investment towards the fossil fuels that have caused this energy crisis”.

“We are concerned that a price cap will send the wrong signal to investors in renewable energy in the UK,” he said.

Mr McGrail also warned that the Government must ensure any cap is set at a level that still makes the UK more attractive to investors than the EU, has a planned end point and is technology neutral.

However, Keith Anderson, chief executive of Scottish Power, criticised the move as “strange” if the Government caps low-carbon generation but leaves the gas sector untouched.

“We’re deeply worried at the suggestion renewables generators are making extraordinary profits when our power has been sold in advance at much lower pre-war prices – a fraction of today’s cost – protecting customers by hundreds of millions of pounds,” Mr Anderson said.

“It’s disappointing that such a significant market intervention by the Government has come with so little detail, all this does is create uncertainty.

“This crisis has been caused by the cost of gas and it’s strange the proposed solution is to cap the price of low carbon generation and to leave the gas sector untouched.”

Comments / 4

G Moll
3d ago

Wind Turbines don't make enough electricity to pay for themselves and then comes the maintenance.

Reply
4
Related
maritime-executive.com

Scottish Wind Farm Sets Record for Deepest Fixed Installation

The ongoing installation of the Seagreen Wind Farm reached several key milestones this week including the deepest yet installation of a fixed wind turbine. The site which is called Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm also reached the halfway point in its installation while it first generated power to the UK national grid in August.
INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

Big Oil Ready for UK’s Offshore Wind Auction

The UK will auction areas of its seabed in a process that could once again see Big Oil take the bulk of the country’s next generation of renewable power sites. The Crown Estate, which manages the seabed around England and Wales, will sell rights to areas in the Celtic Sea in a process that will launch in mid-2023 and lead to the development of as much as 4 gigawatts of new renewable power capacity by 2035, according to a statement Monday. It will be the first time the organization offers major sites for floating wind turbines that are designed for deeper waters.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Consumers urged to cut energy use this winter

The UK's energy watchdog will call on the public to cut how much gas and electricity they use this winter to guard against the risk of shortages. Ofgem is set to launch a campaign to show people how to reduce energy use. Ofgem boss Jonathan Brearley is expected to say...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Ofgem boss urges households to cut back on gas and electric use this winter

Consumers should cut down on their electricity and gas use this winter, the chief of energy regulator Ofgem has said. Jonathan Brearley, Ofgem’s chief executive officer, told Energy UK’s conference that “all of us could be thinking about how to reduce our energy use where possible”. “This is not only the most direct way to reduce our bills – it helps with security of supply, contributes to decarbonisation and saves money for public finances,” he said. Mr Brearley referenced Nesta’s boiler challenge, which is encouraging customers to lower the flow temperature on their boilers. “If many of us do...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Anderson
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Ed Miliband
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
The Independent

Voices: What is going on with pensions – and how will it affect us?

The UK pension business is in deep trouble. You would suspect that it must be in trouble if Jacob Rees Mogg, the business secretary, has to deny that pensions are at risk. And you know it must be in trouble if the Bank of England has to step into the markets to rescue them.What has happened is that the market gyrations of the past few weeks have exposed weaknesses in the way the pension funds have invested their money, and these weaknesses come on top of wider falls in asset prices. The problems can be fixed, but we don’t...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

The U.S. cripples China’s chips

Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Power#Renewable Energy#Sustainable Energy#Wind Farms
maritime-executive.com

Wind-Assisted Coal Carrier Begins Operations for Tokohu Electric

Japanese shipowner MOL and powerplant operator Tohoku Electric Power have begun commercial operations with a novel reduced-emissions vessel: a coal-carrying bulker with auxiliary wind power. The 100,000 dwt Shofu Maru is the world's first vessel equipped with the MOL / Oshima Shipbuilding "Wind Challenger" telescopic wing sail. She will transport...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Pakistan’s foreign minister summons US ambassador over Biden’s ‘irresponsible and unsafe’ comment

Pakistan’s foreign minister summoned the US ambassador on Saturday to give him a demarche after US president Joe Biden said in a speech that Pakistan might be “one of the most dangerous nations in the world” because it has “nuclear weapons without any cohesion”.“We are fully capable of safeguarding our nuclear weapons and they meet each and every international standard in accordance with the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] as far as security and safety is concerned,” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, according to Geo News.“Pakistan is adamant about ensuring its integrity and safety. Security questions, if any, should be raised...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Independent

Five million households face mortgage bills rising by thousands by end of 2024, experts warn

The living standards of 5 million households will be hit hard in the next two years as the average mortgage cost shoots up by £5,100, experts predict.In total, mortgage payments are forecast to rise by £26bn a year by the end of 2024 as people’s fixed rates end and they are forced onto more expensive deals. Lower-income homeowners will face the biggest increase calculated as a share of their income, according to the Resolution Foundation, a think tank focused on improving living standards.Its analysis found that more than 5 million families will face rises in their annual mortgage payments of...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Wind power world record broken by ‘revolutionary’ turbine

A new design of wind turbine has broken the world record for the most amount of power generated in a 24-hour period.Siemens Gamesa said its 14-222 DD offshore prototype generated 359 megawatt-hours in just one day – enough to power 18,000 households or a Tesla Model 3 for more than a million miles.The renewable energy breakthrough was achieved using a set of “revolutionary” blades that are cast in a single piece of recyclable resin.The new turbine also features an increased rotor diameter that deliver more than 25 per cent more annual energy production than turbines currently on the market.“With...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

China's Semiconductor Industry 'Decapitated Overnight': What 'Annihilation Looks Like'

The Biden administration unveiled a comprehensive strategy last week to move the U.S. forward and hold China back in the production of advanced semiconductors, virtually eliminating China's semi industry overnight, escalating the high-tech battle with Beijing. “Every American executive and engineer working in China’s semiconductor manufacturing industry resigned yesterday, paralyzing...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin official warns of WW3 as Nato sends missiles to Kyiv

UK anti-aircraft missiles being sent to Ukraine will “augment” US missile systems used by Kyiv, defence secretary Ben Wallace has said.Entering the Nato headquarters in Brussels, Mr Wallace told Sky News: “They’ll join the American systems that they’re putting in - they’re the same type of missiles, so they’ll complement that and they’ll just really augment the American platforms and those are the missiles they’ll use.”His remarks come after a top Russian official has warned the west that the admission of Ukraine to Nato could trigger World War Three.“Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine’s forgotten refugees: They fled Putin’s war too – but Britain won’t help because of their nationality

Deborah Amoda’s heart still races with fear every time she hears a loud noise. She can’t shake the memory of bombs crashing around her, the terror each time the air raid sounded and she had to sprint to the nearest shelter in Kharkiv, her home of three years as she studied medicine. Six months on from the start of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, though the 19-year-old Nigerian has escaped to safety, she faces yet more anguish. All she wants is to be with her close family in the UK - but while Ukrainian nationals are welcomed to Britain, Deborah...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

The Independent

882K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy