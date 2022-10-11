ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Normally the Athlete of the Week segment is based on performance or placement, but this time around it was for a different type of performance. The Division II state boy’s cross country running championship race started just like any other race: athletes from schools across Alaska pushed through the muddy conditions on the Bartlett High School trails in hopes of helping their teams capture a state championship. In the majority of these races the most memorable moment is when the winner crosses the finish line — but in this case, it happened right before the finish.

