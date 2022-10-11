Read full article on original website
Washingtonians Encouraged to Participate inOrca Recovery Day Saturday
OLYMPIA–The state’s orca recovery coordinator encourages people to spend Saturday making the environment better for endangered Southern Resident orcas. “Saturday is Orca Recovery Day,” said Tara Galuska, the Governor’s orca recovery coordinator. “It’s a chance for all of us to take a minute or a few hours doing something that will help orcas. It can be as simple as planting a tree, pulling a few weeds, listening to a lecture or building a rain garden. I encourage everyone to think about what they can do and take action.”
Connecting Apple Health clients to Diabetes Prevention Programs
Apple Health (Medicaid) clients often experience some of the worst physical and financial burdens of Type 2 diabetes. Type 2 diabetes is a preventable disease that can be avoided or significantly delayed through making modest lifestyle changes related to diet and physical activity. Individuals can access year-long support for making such health behavior changes in the National Diabetes Prevention Program. Apple Health clients often have the least ability to pay for diabetes prevention programs out-of-pocket. Washington State Health Care Authority (HCA), Washington State Department of Health (DOH), and Washington State Alliance of YMCAs (WA YMCA) are working to increase access to and utilization of the National Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) across the state.
Telepresence Services Improve Patient Care and Legal Access at the Department of Corrections
Danielle Betts attends a telehealth appointment at Washington Corrections Center for Women. (Photo courtesy of Washington Corrections Center for Women) With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Washington State Department of Corrections (DOC) launched into meeting the needs of its incarcerated population through telepresence services. With patient care and access to health care as a priority, the agency installed telehealth services in all 12 of its prison facilities in December 2021.
