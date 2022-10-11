ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions

A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Google Cloud to Let Users Pay With Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin via Coinbase

Google will let a "handful" of customers pay for its cloud services using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum via Coinbase Commerce. Internet giant Google today said that it will use Coinbase to accept crypto payments for cloud services early next year, according to a report by CNBC. Google announced the...
TECHNOLOGY
thenewscrypto.com

Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO

DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange. Founders can raise capital with any currency, including fiat cash, Bitcoin,...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Messaging Apps#Coinbase#Censorship#Social Capital#Web3 Technology#Signal
Country
China
TheStreet

PayPal Sets Social Media Ablaze with Major Change

PayPal (PYPL) is in trouble. The financial services platform has been in a major decline since the beginning of the year. Its stock price has fallen 52.2% since January. The market value has decreased by nearly $114 billion during that period to $104.3 billion. Profitability concerns surrounding fintech have grown...
INTERNET
todaynftnews.com

Bitmex lists Shiba INU, Burn Rate Crosses 400%

Six new cryptocurrencies will soon be listed on one of the most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, BitMex, which made the announcement. The Shiba Inu token, SHIB, among others, will be tradable on BitMex. The BitMex exchange is notorious for its past leadership, which includes Arthur Hayes, a current cryptocurrency star, who...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
dallasexpress.com

Paypal Announces ‘Misinformation’ Fine, Reverses Itself as Stock Drops

PayPal released a policy change on September 26 that punishes users for misinformation or promoting information that poses a risk to others’ well-being. On October 7, a Daily Wire report exposed the proposed policy change, sparking a huge backlash. The policy was rescinded by PayPal the next day, October 8. The proposed policy would have gone into effect on November 3rd and fine users up to $2,500 per rule violation.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Bitcoin Lightning Network Misses Block After Enormous Multi-Sig Transaction

A validation bug caused by a complex multi-sig transaction temporarily disrupted a popular implementation of Bitcoin’s Lightning Network. Lightning Network's experimental nature, a layer-2 network built on top of Bitcoin that allows for faster, low-fee transactions, is one of the reasons developers have warned users not to risk large amounts when sending and receiving funds.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Skype Co-Founder Leads $13M Investment in Liquid-Cooled Bitcoin Mining Tech

Cryptography hardware technology company Fabric Systems raised $13 million in a seed round from investors to build energy-efficient Bitcoin mining hardware. The money came from early stage investment firm Metaplanet, run by Skype co-founder Jaan Tallinn, crypto exchange Blockchain.com, and venture firm 8090 Partners. The investment from Metaplanet is not...
MARKETS
protos.com

How Flashbots is taking over Ethereum block proposals

Ethereum’s transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) has been a windfall for MEV software maker Flashbots. The organization is becoming an increasingly important and centralizing force in Ethereum. MEV is an acronym for Maximum Extractable Value. MEV used to stand for Miner Extractable Value, but the community broadened the term to...
SOFTWARE
u.today

Elon Musk Sells His Perfume for SHIB, XRP Can Be Easily Bought in Europe, Ripple CEO Predicts When SEC Lawsuit Will End: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories presented to you by U.Today. SHIB Army rejoice: Elon Musk sells his "Burnt Hair" perfume for SHIB. Apart from being a head of Tesla, SpaceX and a few small-cap companies, Elon Musk has acquired a new title: “Perfume Salesman.” This funny description appeared on the centibillionaire’s Twitter bio after he launched the sale of a perfume called “Burnt Hair.” According to Musk’s recent tweet, so far, he managed to sell 20,000 bottles of this fragrance. In addition to traditional payment methods, there is also an option to pay in crypto. Thus, holders of SHIB, DOGE and other coins can buy this perfume via BitPay. The perfume costs slightly over $104 per bottle, and it can be paid for with PayPal, via Google Pay, and regular bank cards.
BUSINESS
Aviation International News

Cryptocurrency Comes to the Charter Market

Its reputation may be tarnished in the financial and investment worlds, but cryptocurrency remains well-suited for charter transactions, according to a legion of boosters, as the digital coins’ quick, low-fee transfers and blockchain traceability make it ideal for such payments. Many of these advocates note that despite charter’s “ready...
CURRENCIES

