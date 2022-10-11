Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
decrypt.co
Google Cloud to Let Users Pay With Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin via Coinbase
Google will let a "handful" of customers pay for its cloud services using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum via Coinbase Commerce. Internet giant Google today said that it will use Coinbase to accept crypto payments for cloud services early next year, according to a report by CNBC. Google announced the...
Google teams up with Coinbase to make a major move into cryptocurrency payments
Technology major Google has teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase as it looks to allow cryptocurrency payments for its cloud services. According to a press release, the two entities will leverage their strengths towards building the next iteration of the internet, dubbed Web3. Web3 is the vision for the...
thenewscrypto.com
Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO
DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange. Founders can raise capital with any currency, including fiat cash, Bitcoin,...
Former Google Ads Boss Launches ‘Web3′ Search Startup With Backing From Coinbase, Top VCs
Sridhar Ramaswamy, who led Google's advertising business from 2013 to 2018, has launched a Web3 company called nxyz. Nxyz trawls blockchains and their associated applications for data on things like NFTs and crypto wallets, and then streams it to developers in real-time. The company raised $40 million in a funding...
Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse
This article was originally published on Aug. 28, 2022. Tesla CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the right person to run the metaverse. On Friday, Aug. 26, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is "under qualified" to launch the metaverse.
PayPal tells users it will fine them $2,500 for misinformation, then backtracks immediately
PayPal CEO Dan Schulman has a scandal on his hands after an apparent error over its misinformation policy triggered a storm of outrage. Next time you’re clicking through one of those impossibly long and impenetrable legal disclaimers to a company’s terms of service, it may be time to have a closer look.
Mark Zuckerberg has lost $70 billion in net worth, bumping him down to 20th richest person in the world
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth has plummeted by $70 billion so far this year, a fall of 55%. Meta's net income has fallen amid huge investments in the metaverse and a decline in users. Zuckerberg is now just the 20th richest person on the planet, way behind Elon Musk...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Weighs In on Ripple Lawsuit, Calls Case Against XRP Absurd
Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson says that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple Labs is absurd. The SEC sued Ripple Labs in late 2020 under allegations that the firm issued XRP as an unregistered security. In a lengthy thread, Hoskinson tells his 950,500 Twitter followers...
Zuckerberg and Facebook Are Sitting on Gold. They Need to Mine It.
Nothing is going well for Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook, known now as Meta Platforms (META) . On Sept,29, during Meta's weekly Q&A session, the billionaire informed employees that the company was entering an era marked by lackluster growth. "For the first 18 years of the company, we basically grew quickly...
PayPal Sets Social Media Ablaze with Major Change
PayPal (PYPL) is in trouble. The financial services platform has been in a major decline since the beginning of the year. Its stock price has fallen 52.2% since January. The market value has decreased by nearly $114 billion during that period to $104.3 billion. Profitability concerns surrounding fintech have grown...
todaynftnews.com
Bitmex lists Shiba INU, Burn Rate Crosses 400%
Six new cryptocurrencies will soon be listed on one of the most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, BitMex, which made the announcement. The Shiba Inu token, SHIB, among others, will be tradable on BitMex. The BitMex exchange is notorious for its past leadership, which includes Arthur Hayes, a current cryptocurrency star, who...
dallasexpress.com
Paypal Announces ‘Misinformation’ Fine, Reverses Itself as Stock Drops
PayPal released a policy change on September 26 that punishes users for misinformation or promoting information that poses a risk to others’ well-being. On October 7, a Daily Wire report exposed the proposed policy change, sparking a huge backlash. The policy was rescinded by PayPal the next day, October 8. The proposed policy would have gone into effect on November 3rd and fine users up to $2,500 per rule violation.
Google Partners With Coinbase: Experts See It as ‘Just a First Step’
Google announced that it partnered with Coinbase to enable select customers to pay for its cloud services with several cryptocurrencies through Coinbase Commerce, in an effort "to accelerate Web3...
Mark Zuckerberg is making a classic big Silicon Valley mistake — one we last saw Marissa Mayer of Yahoo make
Mark Zuckerberg is making the same mistakes that plagued former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer. Mayer made ambitious bets that never paid off for Yahoo, which Verizon ultimately acquired. Zuckerberg is making a big bet on the metaverse, one better suited for the venture-capital world. An internet behemoth whose growth is...
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Lightning Network Misses Block After Enormous Multi-Sig Transaction
A validation bug caused by a complex multi-sig transaction temporarily disrupted a popular implementation of Bitcoin’s Lightning Network. Lightning Network's experimental nature, a layer-2 network built on top of Bitcoin that allows for faster, low-fee transactions, is one of the reasons developers have warned users not to risk large amounts when sending and receiving funds.
decrypt.co
Skype Co-Founder Leads $13M Investment in Liquid-Cooled Bitcoin Mining Tech
Cryptography hardware technology company Fabric Systems raised $13 million in a seed round from investors to build energy-efficient Bitcoin mining hardware. The money came from early stage investment firm Metaplanet, run by Skype co-founder Jaan Tallinn, crypto exchange Blockchain.com, and venture firm 8090 Partners. The investment from Metaplanet is not...
protos.com
How Flashbots is taking over Ethereum block proposals
Ethereum’s transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) has been a windfall for MEV software maker Flashbots. The organization is becoming an increasingly important and centralizing force in Ethereum. MEV is an acronym for Maximum Extractable Value. MEV used to stand for Miner Extractable Value, but the community broadened the term to...
u.today
Elon Musk Sells His Perfume for SHIB, XRP Can Be Easily Bought in Europe, Ripple CEO Predicts When SEC Lawsuit Will End: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories presented to you by U.Today. SHIB Army rejoice: Elon Musk sells his "Burnt Hair" perfume for SHIB. Apart from being a head of Tesla, SpaceX and a few small-cap companies, Elon Musk has acquired a new title: “Perfume Salesman.” This funny description appeared on the centibillionaire’s Twitter bio after he launched the sale of a perfume called “Burnt Hair.” According to Musk’s recent tweet, so far, he managed to sell 20,000 bottles of this fragrance. In addition to traditional payment methods, there is also an option to pay in crypto. Thus, holders of SHIB, DOGE and other coins can buy this perfume via BitPay. The perfume costs slightly over $104 per bottle, and it can be paid for with PayPal, via Google Pay, and regular bank cards.
Aviation International News
Cryptocurrency Comes to the Charter Market
Its reputation may be tarnished in the financial and investment worlds, but cryptocurrency remains well-suited for charter transactions, according to a legion of boosters, as the digital coins’ quick, low-fee transfers and blockchain traceability make it ideal for such payments. Many of these advocates note that despite charter’s “ready...
