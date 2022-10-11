Read full article on original website
Fox News
'New' classic Ford F-250 pickup revealed at an astonishing price
Ford's F-Series Super Duty pickups are not what they used to be. The heavy haulers have evolved from basic work trucks into a full lineup of models that includes high-end luxury trims with prices over $100,000. And now, there is a new way to bring the old ones in line...
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
This Gorgeous Porsche 911 Cabriolet Was Transformed Into a 450 HP EV
Everrati wants to take some of the guilt out of driving a classic Porsche drop-top. The UK-based shop’s latest electric conversion is based on a 964-generation 911 Widebody Cabriolet. Now, you can have some fun in the sun without worrying about all the harmful emissions your sports car’s gas-guzzling engine is pumping out. Like Everrati’s other Porsches—the 911 coupé and targa—the battery-powered Cabriolet is almost impossible to tell from one with an internal combustion engine. The vehicle looks stock inside and out, which is a good thing since the 964 Cabriolet is one of the most beautiful convertibles of the last 35...
Flying Magazine
Surf Air Mobility Inks $450 Million Deal With Jetstream Aviation Capital
SAM says it will deploy the world's largest fleet of hybrid electric aircraft on existing and new regional airline routes. [Courtesy: Surf Air]. Surf Air Mobility (SAM) has signed a $450 aircraft financing agreement with Jetstream Aviation Capital to grow its fleet of turboprop aircraft. Jetstream is the largest global aircraft lessor focused exclusively on commercially operated turboprop regional aircraft and engines.
Mazda CX-60 Gets Turbo 3.3-Liter Inline-Six Engine With 280 HP
When Mazda unveiled the CX-60 in March, it highlighted the plug-in hybrid setup with its naturally aspirated 2.5-liter gasoline engine and electric motor making a combined 323 hp and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm). Then the diesel came along, a 3.3-liter straight-six good for 251 hp and 404 lb-ft (550 Nm). The Australian version gets both, plus a gasoline engine with the same 3.3-liter straight-six configuration and 48V mild-hybrid system as the oil-burner.
Carscoops
2023 Mazda CX-60 Gets Three Engines In Australia, 3.3L Turbo Straight-6 Makes Only 280HP
The Mazda CX-60 will soon launch in Australia where it will be offered exclusively in hybridized form. Local buyers will have three powertrains to choose from. The flagship model takes the form of a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder Skyactive-G engine that works alongside a 100 kW (134 hp) electric motor and a 17.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It pumps out a total of 241 kW (323 hp) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque, making it the most powerful road car ever produced by the Japanese car manufacturer.
Flying Magazine
NASA Awards Xwing Contract to Develop Autonomous Flight Safety Management System
In February 2021, Xwing demonstrated a fully automated gate-to-gate operation of a Cessna Caravan turboprop retrofitted with their technology. [Courtesy: Xwing]. NASA awarded Xwing, the autonomous aircraft company, a contract to develop a set of safety processes and procedures that would make integrating non-piloted aircraft in the national airspace system (NAS) easier.
Flying Magazine
Ask FLYING: Why Are Windsocks the Color They Are?
Airport windsocks need to be in a contrasting color to the surroundings. [Courtesy: Holland Aviation via Pixabay]. Q: Why do some airports have black windsock, some with black and white stripes, some are orange and some have orange with white stripes?. A: The color of windsocks has a lot to...
Flying Magazine
Flexjet Plans SPAC IPO Valued at $3.1 Billion
The deal to take Flexjet public through a SPAC IPO is valued at $3.1 billion, which the company says is nearly 11 times the $288 million adjusted earnings expected for 2022. [Courtesy: Flexjet]. Fractional and on-demand operator Flexjet is going public by merging with Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE: HZON),...
Flying Magazine
Genesys Aerosystems Pursues STC for Military Trainers
Genesys Aerosystems, which is pursuing a supplemental type certificate (STC) for an avionics suite for the Pilatus PC-7, said it expects FAA approval in early 2023. [Courtesy Andreas Glockner via Pixabay]. Mineral Wells, Texas-based Genesys Aerosystems has been assigned a project number from the FAA to pursue a supplemental type...
Flying Magazine
Textron Makes Big Sale to ATP Flight School
Textron Aviation's Cessna 172 Skyhawk is one of the most widely used training aircraft in the world. [Courtesy: Meg Godlewski]. ATP Flight School is growing its training fleet with the help of Textron Aviation and an agreement to purchase 55 Cessna 172 Skyhawks. ATP has 74 locations around the country with a fleet that utilizes some 200 Skyhawks.
