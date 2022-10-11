ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Federal grants aim to provide locally grown food for school lunches, help NC farmers

By Joseph Holloway
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZglGw_0iV0qojd00

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that millions of dollars coming to the state will put fresh, locally grown food on your child’s school lunch tray.

USDA deputy undersecretary Mae Wu joined Gov. Roy Cooper and Durham school leaders at Bethesda Elementary School to announce two grants. North Carolina is receiving a $6.3 million grant to purchase locally produced food for schools and another $5.6 million to help farmers grow more food and bring those meals to children’s school lunches.

“It’s a win for North Carolina farmers. It’s a win for North Carolina producers. It’s a win for North Carolina’s students. It’s a win for our local economies and communities,” Wu said.

The state will work with 450 farmers and other local food producers to bring farm-fresh food to school cafeterias.

“One thing we know is that our schools are a central part of making sure that a number of kids get the only nutritious meal or meals that they get at all,” Cooper said.

Durham’s child nutrition director James Keaten said children are already enjoying fresh fruits and vegetables every day. Now, they’ll have even more choices.

“A lot of kids are excited when we bring in new products, especially the farm fresh fruit and vegetables. When we bring in things like juniper berries and kiwi and things that they don’t try a lot, they get excited,” Keaten said.

State leaders say they know most of the farmers they’ll work with but they’ll look for more local producers to work with.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Durham, NC
Government
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Business
Durham, NC
Industry
rhinotimes.com

County Health Director Rains On Homecoming Parades

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to your college homecoming again, Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann is reminding everyone that COVID-19 is still around. Vann has sent out an “open letter” to local colleges and universities to remind them that COVID-19, while largely out...
NBC News

North Carolina restaurant that kept staff’s tips ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages

An investigation by government officials has found that the owners of an eatery in North Carolina have to pay up. On Oct. 11, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced the results of an investigation of a Goldsboro-based restaurant’s wage practices. Investigators found that Mugen Inc. — operating as Jay’s Kitchen — kept workers from receiving the full wages they were owed. By keeping portions of their earned tips, owners were ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages for 65 workers who were affected by the illegal labor practices.
GOLDSBORO, NC
CBS 17

NC small businesses rank 2nd in nation in one key measure, study says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 90 percent of North Carolina’s small businesses that responded to a survey are open — one of the highest rates in the nation. The latest Global State of Small Business survey by Meta, the company that runs Facebook, paints a mostly optimistic picture of how the state’s small and medium-sized […]
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
ncconstructionnews.com

Durham Housing Authority receives $40 million grant for housing

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded $40 million in Choice Neighborhoods Implementation (CNI) grant funding to Durham. Federal funding will assist with ‘Forever Home, Durham,’ an ongoing program to create affordable opportunities for renters and homeowners through new construction and renovation projects. “Downtown...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Grants#School Lunches#Fresh Food#Durham School
WDBO

Last-minute purchase gives North Carolina woman $501K lottery payday

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina woman’s late-night premonition led to a big payday in the state’s lottery promotion. With less than five minutes before Saturday night’s Cash 5 drawing, Stephanie Israel had a sudden urge to buy a lottery ticket. Her impulse online purchase resulted in a winning ticket worth $501,544, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.
BROWNS SUMMIT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
WRAL News

Here's how, where to park for free at the North Carolina State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair runs Oct. 13-23, 2022, at the N.C. State Fairgrounds. (Download and print a map) Free parking is available on State Fair, Carter-Finley Football Stadium and PNC Arena properties. Fairgoers are encouraged to take Wade Avenue to the Edwards Mill Extension to park in these lots. Pay attention to officers directing traffic.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

22K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy