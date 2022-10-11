Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Patrick Kane Should Wait for Bedard Before Accepting Trade
It feels almost like a foregone conclusion that Patrick Kane will be playing somewhere other than in Chicago next season. Whether he’ll be traded by the organization, or released through free agency, no one really knows. But, it’s not completely out of the question that Kane would want to stay with Chicago if they’re able to draft Connor Bedard—the projected first-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.
Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson to Miss Start of Season Due to Visa Issues
COLORADO — The Blackhawks acquired forward Jason Dickinson from the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, but he won't be with the team for the start of the regular season due to visa issues. Head coach Luke Richardson said after Monday's practice in Denver that Dickinson is expected to miss the...
markerzone.com
NHL LEGEND BRETT HULL GOES OFF ON NAZEM KADRI: 'HE'S AN IDIOT!'
Jeez, Brett, tell us how you really feel! NHL legend Brett Hull eviscerated Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche in a new interview. Hull was asked his thoughts on dirty hits in the NHL while appearing on the latest episode of the Cam & Stick Podcast. Hull did not hold back in an answer that veered off into how much he dislikes Kadri.
Chicago Blackhawks: Game one went exactly how you’d think
The Chicago Blackhawks were in Denver to take on the Colorado Avalanche in game one of the 2022-23 season. There are low expectations on this team going in and they showed everyone why in game number one. It went as you’d expect. Most teams in the league are better...
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Blackhawks
The Avalanche begin their title defense as they take on Chicago in their 2022-23 season Home Opener on Wednesday. After a short offseason, it's that time of the year again. Hockey is back. The Colorado Avalanche begin their title defense as they host the Chicago Blackhawks to kick off their...
Bulls' Lonzo Ball's Advice to Ayo Dosunmu on Starting PG Role
Dosunmu leaning on Ball for advice on starting at PG originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ayo Dosunmu calls Lonzo Ball one of his good friends on the Chicago Bulls, a key figure in his rookie transition from college to the NBA. "A lot of the times on road trips...
Bears will have a different look on Thursday night
The Chicago Bears will have a new addition to their uniforms as the team wears a helmet with orange as the primary color for the first time in team history.
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bulls Star Reportedly Arrested At Airport
View the original article to see embedded media. Ben Gordon had a very successful career playing 11 years in the NBA, and he last played in the league for the Orlando Magic during the 2015 season. The best years of his career came when he was on the Chicago Bulls.
5 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ 127-104 win in the preseason finale, including Dalen Terry’s 1st start and Patrick Williams’ dunks
The Chicago Bulls ended the 2022 preseason on a high note with a 127-104 victory over a heavily depleted Milwaukee Bucks team on Tuesday night at the United Center. The win capped a 3-1 preseason for the Bulls, who open the regular season Oct. 19 on the road against the Miami Heat. The home opener is Oct. 22 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Here are five things we learned from the win. 1. Zach ...
Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan names Ayo Dosunmu full-time starting point guard
Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan names Ayo Dosunmu full-time starting point guard, praising his hard work and dedication.
Pete Maravich Played Just 26 Games With the Boston Celtics but Had a Heated Moment With Teammate Larry Bird
Pete Maravich played the final 26 games of his illustrious NBA career with the Boston Celtics. The post Pete Maravich Played Just 26 Games With the Boston Celtics but Had a Heated Moment With Teammate Larry Bird appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears place starting LB on injured reserve
Bad news for Chicago Bears regarding a starting linebacker. The Chicago Bears have been without starting weakside linebacker Matt Adams for much of their first five games. Adams missed Weeks 3 and 4 with a hamstring injury. In Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings, Adams sustained a calf injury. He only played four snaps in Week 5.
Avs raise banner, beat Blackhawks 5-2 to start title defense
DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and his teammates logged a lot of extra ice time in the opener. Well worth it, of course, to take part in the emotion-stirring, banner-raising ceremony before the game that lasted 20 or so minutes. Artturi Lehkonen and Valeri Nichushkin each scored two power-play goals, Rantanen had four assists and the fast-skating Colorado Avalanche began their Stanley Cup title defense with a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night. Shortly after raising their newest banner to the rafters, the Avalanche went to work. Andrew Cogliano scored Colorado’s first goal of the season, the only goal in the game that wasn’t on the power play. Nathan MacKinnon, fresh off a new lucrative contract, contributed two assists, while new goaltender Alexandar Georgiev stopped 15 shots.
Yardbarker
Oilers Linked to Both Toews & Klingberg
As the Edmonton Oilers prepare to enter the 2022-23 season, general manager Ken Holland has done everything in his power to bolster his lineup for head coach Jay Woodcroft. Given their now tricky salary cap situation, most would expect the long-time general manager to be finished when it comes to making moves, though according to one highly credible insider, that may not be the case.
Blackhawks' Jack Johnson Joins Avalanche on Ice for Banner-Raising Ceremony
DENVER — The day before his return to Colorado, Jack Johnson had no idea whether or not he was going to be part of the Avalanche's banner-raising ceremony on Opening Night. He was going to be there anyway as a visiting member with the Blackhawks, but he wasn't exactly sure what the plans were.
10 Observations: Blackhawks Fall to Avalanche in Season Opener
DENVER — The Blackhawks fell to the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 at Ball Arena on Wednesday in their season opener. 1. The Blackhawks have now lost four consecutive season openers in regulation. They have a -10 goal differential in those four games. 2. Jack Johnson returned to his old stomping...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks' Caleb Jones Begins Season on Injured Reserve
Jones suffered the injury in the Blackhawks' Oct. 2 preseason game against the Minnesota Wild. He practiced Monday in a non-contact capacity before the team announced his IR status. The 25-year-old scored 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 51 games last season. Chicago will certainly miss Jones' shot-generating ability,...
Avs vs Blackhawks: 5 things to know for season opener in Denver
The Colorado Avalanche will start the journey to defending the Stanley Cup Championship on Wednesday night as they host the Chicago Blackhawks for the season opener at Ball Arena.
Why Rebuilding Blackhawks Are Right to Follow Avalanche's Blueprint
DENVER — Once upon a time, the Blackhawks were the ones kicking off NHL Opening Night with banner-raising ceremonies, and organizations would look at them as a roadmap on how to build a dynasty in the salary cap era. On Wednesday, the Blackhawks found themselves on the other end...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Former Cubs lefthander Dick Ellsworth has died
Dick Ellsworth was a lefthanded pitcher who exhibited great promise for the Cubs in the early 1960s. In 1963, he made 37 starts, went 22-10 (back when individual pitcher wins really meant something), posted a 2.11 ERA and led the major leagues in ERA+ at 167. Yes, better than Sandy Koufax of the pennant-winning Dodgers. Koufax won the NL MVP and the (then single) Cy Young Award, but there were those who favorably compared Ellsworth to Koufax. After he threw a one-hitter against the Phillies June 1, Edward Prell wrote in the Tribune:
