Patrick Kane Should Wait for Bedard Before Accepting Trade

It feels almost like a foregone conclusion that Patrick Kane will be playing somewhere other than in Chicago next season. Whether he’ll be traded by the organization, or released through free agency, no one really knows. But, it’s not completely out of the question that Kane would want to stay with Chicago if they’re able to draft Connor Bedard—the projected first-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.
NHL LEGEND BRETT HULL GOES OFF ON NAZEM KADRI: 'HE'S AN IDIOT!'

Jeez, Brett, tell us how you really feel! NHL legend Brett Hull eviscerated Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche in a new interview. Hull was asked his thoughts on dirty hits in the NHL while appearing on the latest episode of the Cam & Stick Podcast. Hull did not hold back in an answer that veered off into how much he dislikes Kadri.
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Blackhawks

The Avalanche begin their title defense as they take on Chicago in their 2022-23 season Home Opener on Wednesday. After a short offseason, it's that time of the year again. Hockey is back. The Colorado Avalanche begin their title defense as they host the Chicago Blackhawks to kick off their...
Former Chicago Bulls Star Reportedly Arrested At Airport

View the original article to see embedded media. Ben Gordon had a very successful career playing 11 years in the NBA, and he last played in the league for the Orlando Magic during the 2015 season. The best years of his career came when he was on the Chicago Bulls.
5 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ 127-104 win in the preseason finale, including Dalen Terry’s 1st start and Patrick Williams’ dunks

The Chicago Bulls ended the 2022 preseason on a high note with a 127-104 victory over a heavily depleted Milwaukee Bucks team on Tuesday night at the United Center. The win capped a 3-1 preseason for the Bulls, who open the regular season Oct. 19 on the road against the Miami Heat. The home opener is Oct. 22 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Here are five things we learned from the win. 1. Zach ...
Chicago Bears place starting LB on injured reserve

Bad news for Chicago Bears regarding a starting linebacker. The Chicago Bears have been without starting weakside linebacker Matt Adams for much of their first five games. Adams missed Weeks 3 and 4 with a hamstring injury. In Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings, Adams sustained a calf injury. He only played four snaps in Week 5.
Avs raise banner, beat Blackhawks 5-2 to start title defense

DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and his teammates logged a lot of extra ice time in the opener. Well worth it, of course, to take part in the emotion-stirring, banner-raising ceremony before the game that lasted 20 or so minutes. Artturi Lehkonen and Valeri Nichushkin each scored two power-play goals, Rantanen had four assists and the fast-skating Colorado Avalanche began their Stanley Cup title defense with a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night. Shortly after raising their newest banner to the rafters, the Avalanche went to work. Andrew Cogliano scored Colorado’s first goal of the season, the only goal in the game that wasn’t on the power play. Nathan MacKinnon, fresh off a new lucrative contract, contributed two assists, while new goaltender Alexandar Georgiev stopped 15 shots.
Oilers Linked to Both Toews & Klingberg

As the Edmonton Oilers prepare to enter the 2022-23 season, general manager Ken Holland has done everything in his power to bolster his lineup for head coach Jay Woodcroft. Given their now tricky salary cap situation, most would expect the long-time general manager to be finished when it comes to making moves, though according to one highly credible insider, that may not be the case.
Blackhawks' Caleb Jones Begins Season on Injured Reserve

Jones suffered the injury in the Blackhawks' Oct. 2 preseason game against the Minnesota Wild. He practiced Monday in a non-contact capacity before the team announced his IR status. The 25-year-old scored 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 51 games last season. Chicago will certainly miss Jones' shot-generating ability,...
Former Cubs lefthander Dick Ellsworth has died

Dick Ellsworth was a lefthanded pitcher who exhibited great promise for the Cubs in the early 1960s. In 1963, he made 37 starts, went 22-10 (back when individual pitcher wins really meant something), posted a 2.11 ERA and led the major leagues in ERA+ at 167. Yes, better than Sandy Koufax of the pennant-winning Dodgers. Koufax won the NL MVP and the (then single) Cy Young Award, but there were those who favorably compared Ellsworth to Koufax. After he threw a one-hitter against the Phillies June 1, Edward Prell wrote in the Tribune:
