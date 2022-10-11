Read full article on original website
STORM WATCH: Storms expected to produce heavy rain, localized flooding
Storms moving across New Jersey are expected to produce heavy rain, strong winds and the potential for localized flooding across parts of the state.
Saturday football game between Long Branch and Neptune cancelled in aftermath of shootings
The game was to be played with no fans after being moved from Friday night because of a series of shootings in Long Branch over the last week that police say are related.
Swatting incidents reported at several schools across New Jersey
News 12 has received reports of multiple 911 calls regarding swatting incidents at several schools from Ocean to Sussex counties.
2 construction workers fatally struck by train on NJ-Pennsylvania bridge
Two construction workers were fatally struck by a train on a bridge between New Jersey and Pennsylvania on Friday night.
Boys and Girls Club of Mount Vernon set to host 1st in-person gala in 3 years
The Annual Fall Benefit is happening at the Surf Club in New Rochelle next Thursday, Oct. 20.
Jersey Proud: Marking 44 years since HBO broadcasted incarcerated Newark boxer James Scott
A Newark native who served time in prison made boxing history 44 years ago this week.
Senior citizens fearful and frustrated as South Setauket assisted living home raises rent by close to 20%
A spokesperson for the company blames the rent hike on inflation
Prosecutor: Convicted serial killer indicted for 4th murder
A convicted serial killer from New Jersey has been indicted in a fourth murder. Khalil Wheeler-Weaver is accused of strangling 15-year-old Mawa Doumbia, of Newark. Police say that Wheeler-Weaver asked Doumbia online for a sexual encounter in 2016. Doumbia was reported missing in 2016. Doumbia’s remains were identified last year...
