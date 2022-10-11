ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosecutor: Convicted serial killer indicted for 4th murder

A convicted serial killer from New Jersey has been indicted in a fourth murder. Khalil Wheeler-Weaver is accused of strangling 15-year-old Mawa Doumbia, of Newark. Police say that Wheeler-Weaver asked Doumbia online for a sexual encounter in 2016. Doumbia was reported missing in 2016. Doumbia’s remains were identified last year...
NEWARK, NJ

