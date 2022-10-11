ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

What Derek Carr said After the Raiders' Loss to the Chiefs

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=461nzE_0iV0dlh900

After the Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Kansas City Chiefs last night at Arrowhead Stadium, the Silver and Black QB Derek Carr spoke and we have it for you.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders fell to a disappointing 1-4 on the 2022 NFL regular season when they fell 30-29 last night to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

After the game, Derek Carr spoke about the loss and we have his entire comments for you.

You can read the entire transcript below:

Q: What is the frustration level at this point, being 1-4, when you could easily be 5-0?

CARR: “We didn’t earn that. It’s hard. I’ve been around a lot of new regimes and all of that kind of stuff. I think the frustrating part is that it takes time to get everyone on the same page. Once you get on the same page, it gets rolling and churning and it’s great and awesome. We’re right there, but close doesn’t count in this game. It is frustrating because I’m human. Seeing where we are, we’ve got a new regime and all of this stuff, but I believe in it. I believe in Josh [Head Coach Josh McDaniels], I believe in our staff, and I believe in our players. We’ve got good football players, and we do some good things. We just didn’t do enough good things today. It sucks what our record is. We’ve earned that, but I just keep reinforcing that we’ve got a good team. I’ve been on some teams that aren’t as good as this one. We’re doing the right things, but they made more plays than us at the end.”

Q: What was the thought process on going for 2 points there towards the end?

CARR: “I love it. We were all fired up. I thought Josh [Jacobs] was in, from my point of view. He wasn’t and it’s frustrating and hard. We got the ball back and I throw it to Davante [Adams], thought it was a catch, we all thought it was a catch. We think we’re getting into field goal range, and we’re going to win the game and get it back. We get another chance, and we don’t make it happen. It’s hard and it’s frustrating, all of those things, but I love going for two in that situation. Especially, on the road. We took the lead, they took the lead, and we were trying to take the lead again to win, so I’m all for it.”

Q: Even though it is in a loss, that touchdown in the first quarter was your 200 th career touchdown. How much did it mean to have that be with someone that you’re so close with?

CARR: “That’s crazy. I didn’t know that until you told me. I’d rather win. I’d rather have 200 wins and no touchdowns; I can promise you that. I’ve been doing it long enough that eventually we’re going to get there. I’m happy about it and thankful. I’m always thankful. You’re never going to see me disregard that stuff, but I’d much rather just win than get that. There’s a lot of hard work that goes into it, so I’m thankful for it. To throw it to Davante [Adams] is special. That’s cool.”

Q: How do you think that you’re able to handle this environment as well as you have throughout the years?

CARR: “They’re just so mean to me that I’m just used to it. What is crazy is that I see so many Kansas City fans everywhere and they’re always so nice to me, until we get to the stadium, and they have to be mean for their friends and Twitter. Besides that, I have so much respect for this place. I just love the environment. I love the loudness; I love the hostility. I don’t know, I just enjoy it. It makes it hard, it’s a great crowd, great fans, great team. They’ve been a great team since I’ve been here. I don’t know, I’ve just always enjoyed that hostile environment. As a competitor, sometimes you don’t, but I just happen to like it.”

Q: After that roughing the passer call, do you think the crowd kind of took it to another level in the second half? Do you think calls started going against you?

CARR: “I think Carl [Cheffers] is a good referee. They do their best. Whether we agree with the certain roughing the passers, you know Tom [Brady]’s this week, or mine tonight, I don’t know if it matters whether we agree or not. There are certain rules. They thought he landed on me and that’s part of the rule. Chris [Jones] made a great play on a 3-man rush. If he didn’t make that play and he’s not there, we had a touchdown to Mack [Hollins] that we have to execute. Mack was running free down the field so that part is frustrating so then the end of the game doesn’t really matter. When it comes to refs, they do their best. They’re doing their best. The crowd got louder, they just booed louder. They’re always loud in Arrowhead, but they were just booing rather than screaming.”

The Raiders have a bye week for week six of the NFL season. They return to action in week seven when they host the Houston Texans. That game kicks off at 1:25 PM PT and can be seen on CBS.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Comments / 3

BA
4d ago

As a Chiefs fan I say ty, that was a class act response to a tough defeat! Not enough humility and class in this world!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Houston, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines

Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Peyton Manning News

ESPN is breaking out a heavy hitter for College GameDay this weekend in Knoxville. On Thursday night, the official College GameDay Twitter account revealed that Tennessee legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will be the guest picker this Saturday prior to the Vols' game against Alabama. Manning...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Power 93.7 WBLK

Great News For the Buffalo Bills on Friday Before Chiefs Game

The Buffalo Bills will face their biggest challenge this Sunday, when they play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Both the Bills and Chiefs are 4-1, which is good for a tie atop the AFC standings. Whoever wins on Sunday will have the inside track on the number one seed in the AFC when the season concludes, with Buffalo having a 68 percent chance to win the AFC with a victory.
BUFFALO, NY
iheart.com

Could the Browns Have Grounds to Void Deshaun Watson’s Contract?

Rob Parker: “If they deem this new lawsuit to be credible, if I’m the Browns, I’m trying to get from underneath the money... We don’t know all of the details, but the Roger Goodell and league will be notified of this, and the Browns are going to have to answer some questions. They need to figure out if this is credible in the terms of the contract to allow them to void the deal. This is bad news for Cleveland.”
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
HollywoodLife

Brittany Matthews Shows Off Baby Bump In Plunging Blazer Dress At Patrick Mahomes’ Game

Brittany Matthews showed up to support Patrick Mahomes at his NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 2 and looked absolutely adorable with her growing baby bump on display. In photos seen here, Brittany, who turned 27 in September, proudly smiled on the sidelines of the Buccs’ field sporting the Kansas City Chiefs colors and Patrick’s football number, which is 15. The number was printed in white on her black biker shorts which were paired with an extra long red blazer. The single button clasped over her baby bump.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week

The Miami Dolphins will be down to their third-string quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are nursing concussions, which means Skylar Thompson will get the start on Sunday. Heavy underdogs, Miami needs all the support it can get. Thankfully, one Dolphins cheerleader is...
NFL
Pepperdine Graphic

Hot Shots: The 49ers Season is Over Now That Jimmy G’s Back

San Francisco 49ers franchise quarterback Trey Lance fractured his ankle while playing against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 18, heartbreakingly ending the game and the season for the second-year signal caller. Former 49er starter and current backup quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, trotted onto the field with a smile big as can be to finish the game for the 22-year-old Lance.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Players#Texans#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Kansas City Chiefs
The Spun

Marshawn Lynch Makes His Thoughts On Russell Wilson Very Clear

Russell Wilson is currently going through a serious career decline through the first five games of his 2022 season. In his first year with the Denver Broncos — and his first year away from the Seattle Seahawks — the star quarterback isn't performing even close to the level we've come to expect from him.
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Colts make surprising decision with QB depth chart

Matt Ryan officially has a new understudy. The Indianapolis Colts made the surprising decision on Friday to elevate quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart behind their starter Ryan. Ehlinger displaces former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who is now set to be inactive for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans (per Mike Chappell of FOX59 in Indianapolis).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
565K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy