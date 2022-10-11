What Derek Carr said After the Raiders' Loss to the Chiefs

After the Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Kansas City Chiefs last night at Arrowhead Stadium, the Silver and Black QB Derek Carr spoke and we have it for you.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders fell to a disappointing 1-4 on the 2022 NFL regular season when they fell 30-29 last night to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

After the game, Derek Carr spoke about the loss and we have his entire comments for you.

You can read the entire transcript below:

Q: What is the frustration level at this point, being 1-4, when you could easily be 5-0?

CARR: “We didn’t earn that. It’s hard. I’ve been around a lot of new regimes and all of that kind of stuff. I think the frustrating part is that it takes time to get everyone on the same page. Once you get on the same page, it gets rolling and churning and it’s great and awesome. We’re right there, but close doesn’t count in this game. It is frustrating because I’m human. Seeing where we are, we’ve got a new regime and all of this stuff, but I believe in it. I believe in Josh [Head Coach Josh McDaniels], I believe in our staff, and I believe in our players. We’ve got good football players, and we do some good things. We just didn’t do enough good things today. It sucks what our record is. We’ve earned that, but I just keep reinforcing that we’ve got a good team. I’ve been on some teams that aren’t as good as this one. We’re doing the right things, but they made more plays than us at the end.”

Q: What was the thought process on going for 2 points there towards the end?

CARR: “I love it. We were all fired up. I thought Josh [Jacobs] was in, from my point of view. He wasn’t and it’s frustrating and hard. We got the ball back and I throw it to Davante [Adams], thought it was a catch, we all thought it was a catch. We think we’re getting into field goal range, and we’re going to win the game and get it back. We get another chance, and we don’t make it happen. It’s hard and it’s frustrating, all of those things, but I love going for two in that situation. Especially, on the road. We took the lead, they took the lead, and we were trying to take the lead again to win, so I’m all for it.”

Q: Even though it is in a loss, that touchdown in the first quarter was your 200 th career touchdown. How much did it mean to have that be with someone that you’re so close with?

CARR: “That’s crazy. I didn’t know that until you told me. I’d rather win. I’d rather have 200 wins and no touchdowns; I can promise you that. I’ve been doing it long enough that eventually we’re going to get there. I’m happy about it and thankful. I’m always thankful. You’re never going to see me disregard that stuff, but I’d much rather just win than get that. There’s a lot of hard work that goes into it, so I’m thankful for it. To throw it to Davante [Adams] is special. That’s cool.”

Q: How do you think that you’re able to handle this environment as well as you have throughout the years?

CARR: “They’re just so mean to me that I’m just used to it. What is crazy is that I see so many Kansas City fans everywhere and they’re always so nice to me, until we get to the stadium, and they have to be mean for their friends and Twitter. Besides that, I have so much respect for this place. I just love the environment. I love the loudness; I love the hostility. I don’t know, I just enjoy it. It makes it hard, it’s a great crowd, great fans, great team. They’ve been a great team since I’ve been here. I don’t know, I’ve just always enjoyed that hostile environment. As a competitor, sometimes you don’t, but I just happen to like it.”

Q: After that roughing the passer call, do you think the crowd kind of took it to another level in the second half? Do you think calls started going against you?

CARR: “I think Carl [Cheffers] is a good referee. They do their best. Whether we agree with the certain roughing the passers, you know Tom [Brady]’s this week, or mine tonight, I don’t know if it matters whether we agree or not. There are certain rules. They thought he landed on me and that’s part of the rule. Chris [Jones] made a great play on a 3-man rush. If he didn’t make that play and he’s not there, we had a touchdown to Mack [Hollins] that we have to execute. Mack was running free down the field so that part is frustrating so then the end of the game doesn’t really matter. When it comes to refs, they do their best. They’re doing their best. The crowd got louder, they just booed louder. They’re always loud in Arrowhead, but they were just booing rather than screaming.”

The Raiders have a bye week for week six of the NFL season. They return to action in week seven when they host the Houston Texans. That game kicks off at 1:25 PM PT and can be seen on CBS.

