'Tunnel of Terror' spooky car wash coming to five Minnesota cities
A "spookified" Tommy's Express Car Wash tunnel. Courtesy of Tommy's Express / Tunnel of Terror. Tommy's Express Car Wash is beckoning visitors to "prepare for the scare" as its Tunnel of Terror drive-through experience expands nationwide – with five Minnesota locations included. The "clean, scary, fun" haunted car wash...
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Fargo, North Dakota
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Fargo for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Fargo. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
voiceofalexandria.com
Man sentenced in connection to major fire in Detroit Lakes
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--A man from western Minnesota has been sentenced after sparks from a fire bowl on his apartment balcony caused a major fire in downtown Detroit Lakes on Sept. 10, 2021. According to court records, Taylor James Davis, 27, of Detroit Lakes, was charged in Becker County District Court...
valleynewslive.com
$50,000 worth of damage after Fargo Fire takes down garage blaze
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire dept. took down a garage blaze Saturday morning in the 700 Block of 2nd Street N. According to the report, the fire was taken down within five minutes. There were no injuries and none of the other buildings were damaged. However,...
Three Minnesota towns ranked among 'coziest in America'
Grand Marais, Minn. on July 13, 2022. Photo courtesy of Jan Ramstad. Minnesota small towns among the coziest places in the nation to avoid the winter blues. That's according to a new report from MyDatingAdviser.com, which compared data from well-known small towns across the county and ranked each spot based on "metrics of cozy town friendliness."
wdayradionow.com
Man dies after falling from I-29 bridge in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A man has died after falling from a train bridge in Fargo. Police say the man was climbing on the 12th Ave. N. bridge over I-29 just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and then let go as a semi was passing. The man fell on top of the...
KFYR-TV
NDSU drops Dakota Marker thriller
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In the 113th ever meeting between North Dakota State and South Dakota State, it’s the Jackrabbits that are hopping home happy with a 23-21 win. At the half, it looked like North Dakota State was going to rumble home with the Dakota Marker trophy for only the second time in seven years. Cam Miller didn’t have one incompletion after 30 minutes, as the Bison led 21-7.
thefmextra.com
Fewer lanes, more parking?
The highway cones and barriers come off of Main Avenue next week. Have you shared your opinion with MNDOT and the city?. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has been weighing design options that might become part of the major project planned for Highways 10 and 75 in the summer of 2026. That’s what brought out the temporary reconfiguration of the heavily traveled blocks from Fourth to Eighth Streets in the middle of last month … with orange traffic cones and white deliminator posts narrowing the roadway’s five lanes to three, adding bump-outs at intersections and turning much of the north- and southernmost driving lanes into parallel parking spots.
valleynewslive.com
Ulen community rallying behind teen badly hurt in crash
ULEN, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Six surgeries in less than three weeks are now under Carson Fuglie’s belt, and more are likely in the future. “It’s good days and bad. He’s frustrated he can’t do anything,” Carson’s dad, Brady said. The 14-year-old spent...
valleynewslive.com
Bemidji man serious hurt in rollover crash near Fosston
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Bemidji man was seriously hurt in a rollover crash near Fosston Tuesday afternoon. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. near 39351 350th Avenue SE in Brandsvold Township near Fosston. The man was driving a semi which was pulling a trailer filled with asphalt...
740thefan.com
Man struck and killed by car in northern Minnesota
CASS LAKE, Minn. – A Bemidji man is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in Cass County. The State Patrol says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking through the intersection of Highways 2 and 271 when he was struck by a pickup truck. Troopers say Reyes died at the scene.
valleynewslive.com
Repair costs covered for drivers after fuel mix-up at West Fargo gas station
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - PetroServe USA on Main Avenue in West Fargo is covering the cost of repairs for motorists after a fuel mix-up on September 30. People trying to fill up with normal gas received diesel fuel. Kent, the station’s CEO, says the driver of the...
valleynewslive.com
$22 million expansion coming to the Fargo Jet Center
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ) Fargo Jet Center is expanding its facility with a new $22 million, 112,000 square-foot hangar and office complex. The expansion will be utilized to fulfill the need for growth in aircraft maintenance, avionics, and aircraft special mission modifications, as well as freeing up much-needed hangar storage space for additional tenant and visiting aircraft. The new facility will also serve as the headquarters for sister company Weather Modification International, and house the Jet Center’s growing aerospace engineering department and flight school.
valleynewslive.com
WFPD: Fargo man and Moorhead woman arrested on numerous charges after chase
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man and a Moorhead woman was arrested Friday night after leading West Fargo PD on a chase. 29-year-old Aaron Charette of Fargo and 24-year-old Bethany Morin were taken into custody after law enforcement utilized a PIT maneuver and were charged with numerous charges.
valleynewslive.com
WEX lays off 30 West Fargo employees
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - WEX announced they have laid off 150 employees globally, which includes 30 in the West Fargo area. The company is calling it a realignment to position the company for growth, and that it isn’t tied to business performance or economic conditions. WEX Inc....
kvrr.com
A Number of North Dakota High Schools Targeted by “Swatting Calls”
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo Davies High, West Fargo High, and other schools across North Dakota are the targets of “swatting calls”: the reporting of a fake emergency to authorities, including threats of active shooters. Dispatch received a call that there was an active shooter at Davies...
kvrr.com
Empting among 37 Minnesota sheriffs endorsing Schultz for attorney general
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting is among a growing number of Minnesota sheriffs who are endorsing Republican state attorney general candidate Jim Schultz. Schultz is challenging Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is wrapping up his first term. Schultz recently announced that the number of...
wdayradionow.com
Update: Woman shot through window at South Fargo apartment complex, suspects at large
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is on scene of what has been confirmed as a shooting on the city's south side. FPD tells WDAY Radio that at 9:46 p.m. Officers, the Fargo Fire Department and Sanford Ambulance responded to the 2700 block of 47th Street South for a reported disturbance and sounds of gunfire.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police: Man arrested while carrying 80 "controlled substance" pills
(Fargo, ND) -- A homeless man is in custody in Fargo on drug-distribution charges. Police say 35-year-old Benjamin Nordick was arrested Friday, October 7th, after officers found more than 80 pills of a controlled substance in Nordick's possession. The arrest came after officers linked Nordick to a vehicle involved in suspicious activity last week. Nordick was already wanted on an outstanding warrant. A court date in the case is pending.
Always Unplug This Appliance When Not In Use
Funny, how I've gone through my entire life using this appliance and never thought to unplug it when I wasn't using it. But, like they say, you learn something new every day. This family in Glyndon, Minnesota found this out the hard way. According to Valley News Live, a mother in Glyndon, a small town about 12 miles east of Moorhead, Minnesota, was outside with her kids when she heard the faint sounds of her smoke alarms beeping inside the house.
