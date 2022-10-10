Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxbc1043.com
Daniel Hoskins
Daniel Hoskins, age 60 of Smiths Grove, KY died on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Hoskins; son, Chris Hoskins of Hardinsburg; parents, George & Wanda Hoskins of Westview; a brother, David Hoskins of Owensboro; a sister, Gretchen Hodges of Brownsville; and 2 grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home on Monday from 4-8 PM and after 8:30 on Tuesday. Funeral services will be on Tuesday at 1:00 PM at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, with burial in Kingswood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kingswood Cemetery or Hosparus of Louisville.
wxbc1043.com
Breckinridge County Board of Education-Special Called Meeting
10/12/2022—The Breckinridge County Board of Education reviewed the District Energy Management report at a Special Called Meeting Wednesday evening. Chief Financial Officer Michel Moreland said the district has reduced energy costs by 41% since 2019. The district spends 79 cents per square foot on energy costs. In other business,...
wxbc1043.com
Inside Tiger Nation, 10-12-22
On this week’s program, Coach Brent Hottell talks about the Friday night game with Muhlenberg County…Fighting Tiger Football player Hunter Davis talks about playing varsity… BCHS Principal Jonathan Bennett talks about taking on the role this year, then joins Patrick Critchelow and Mike Harned for the Roundtable. “Inside Tiger Nation” can be heard Wednesdays at 5 on the Sports Voice of Breckinridge County…104.3, the River!
wxbc1043.com
“Red Flag Warning” Issued For Friday Afternoon, Evening
UNDATED (10/14/22) – A “Red Flag Warning” will be in effect for the area from 11 this morning until 8 tonight: Southwest winds between 15 to 20 mph with gusts of to 30 to 35 mph are likely this afternoon. Along with very low afternoon relative humidities will result in increasing fire danger across the area.
Comments / 0