Daniel Hoskins, age 60 of Smiths Grove, KY died on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Hoskins; son, Chris Hoskins of Hardinsburg; parents, George & Wanda Hoskins of Westview; a brother, David Hoskins of Owensboro; a sister, Gretchen Hodges of Brownsville; and 2 grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home on Monday from 4-8 PM and after 8:30 on Tuesday. Funeral services will be on Tuesday at 1:00 PM at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, with burial in Kingswood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kingswood Cemetery or Hosparus of Louisville.

SMITHS GROVE, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO