Buffalo, NY

Buffalo State Athletics

Cross-Country Set For Canisius Alumni Classic

BUFFALO, NY – Buffalo State will send their men's and women's cross-country teams to the annual Canisius Alumni Classic this weekend. The teams will head down the street to Delaware Park with the women slated to run at noon and the men at 12:45 pm. Breaking Down The Bengals:
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo State Athletics

Volleyball Preps For Pair Of SUNYAC Matchups This Weekend

BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State women's volleyball team travels for a pair of SUNYAC matchups this weekend. The team will head to Oneonta to play the Red Dragons on Friday night at 6:00 pm, and to New Paltz on Saturday to battle the Hawks at 1:00 pm. The Bengals enter the matchups riding a three game win streak, while Oneonta owns a two game unbeaten stretch of their own, and the Hawks have won each of their last seven,
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo State Athletics

Football Game Notes - at Rochester (Oct. 15)

GAME #6 – BUFFALO STATE BENGALS AT ROCHESTER YELLOWJACKETS. THE MATCHUP… Buffalo State enters the second half of the 2022 season with a road matchup this weekend. The Bengals head to Rochester for a Liberty League contest against the Rochester Yellowjackets. This will be the sixth meeting of the two sides, and the teams have squared off in each of the past two seasons. Buffalo State holds the 4-1 edge in the all-time series, with victories in the first four matchups during the 1996, 1997, 1998, and 2019 seasons. However, Rochester came away with a 14-7 victory in a defensive struggle last season at Coyer Field.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Top-ranked Bennett football forfeits wins due to 'clerical error,' coach Steve McDuffie suspended 1 game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Reigning AA football champion Bennett, the highest-ranked local team in the state’s largest classification, is now winless this season after Section VI ruled the Tigers used an ineligible player in its first six games. Bennett coach Steve McDuffie also has been suspended for Friday night’s game against Niagara Falls at All-High […]
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo State Athletics

Women's Soccer Travels To Oswego For Battle With Lakers

BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State women's soccer team continues SUNYAC action tonight as they travel to Oswego to battle the Lakers at 4:00 pm. Follow along with VIDEO and LIVE STATS. The Bengal Breakdown:. The Bengals look to rebound after a 4-1 loss to Cortland on Saturday. Elsa...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Two People Are Trapped Inside Highmark Stadium

Update: the two people have been rescued. A scary situation developed in Orchard Park on Tuesday evening when two people got trapped inside Highmark Stadium. The two individuals that got stuck appear to be two utility workers. When the call came into the Windom Fire Company, the two workers were stuck in a utility bucket about 75’ in the air.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

12 Things Buffalo is Deathly Afraid Of

Buffalo is a tough town that isn't afraid of many things. However, these 12 are terrifying. The great people of Western New York are a hearty bunch. They have seen the worst winter weather. Suffered through some of the deepest economic and sports disasters. They often get kicked while they are down, and even when they re up, by people around the nation. All of that, however, has made them afraid of very little in this world.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Restaurant Reveals a French Onion Soup Burger

There are a few foods which define Buffalo and Western New York. I'm not sure anyone would want to dispute with you about chicken wings being at number one, because it is the food we are most known for and there are literally dozens and even a few hundred places that serve up amazing to solid wings across the region.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Where to Eat & Drink in Lancaster

If you’re stepping out to eat or drink in Lancaster, we’ve got just the guide for you. From small town eateries to sports bars & breweries there’s something for everyone in this neighborhood. For starters, Lancaster is a great place to meet up for a drink. Cider...
LANCASTER, NY
2 On Your Side

William's Legacy

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It is a story of finding inspiration in profound loss. A Grand Island mother has turned to a combination of finances and physique to remember and honor the son she lost in a motorcycle accident. DeeAnn Dimeo is a professional vocalist, and when she takes the...
BUFFALO, NY

