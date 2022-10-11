Read full article on original website
Related
Buffalo State Athletics
Cross-Country Set For Canisius Alumni Classic
BUFFALO, NY – Buffalo State will send their men's and women's cross-country teams to the annual Canisius Alumni Classic this weekend. The teams will head down the street to Delaware Park with the women slated to run at noon and the men at 12:45 pm. Breaking Down The Bengals:
Buffalo State Athletics
Volleyball Preps For Pair Of SUNYAC Matchups This Weekend
BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State women's volleyball team travels for a pair of SUNYAC matchups this weekend. The team will head to Oneonta to play the Red Dragons on Friday night at 6:00 pm, and to New Paltz on Saturday to battle the Hawks at 1:00 pm. The Bengals enter the matchups riding a three game win streak, while Oneonta owns a two game unbeaten stretch of their own, and the Hawks have won each of their last seven,
Buffalo State Athletics
Football Game Notes - at Rochester (Oct. 15)
GAME #6 – BUFFALO STATE BENGALS AT ROCHESTER YELLOWJACKETS. THE MATCHUP… Buffalo State enters the second half of the 2022 season with a road matchup this weekend. The Bengals head to Rochester for a Liberty League contest against the Rochester Yellowjackets. This will be the sixth meeting of the two sides, and the teams have squared off in each of the past two seasons. Buffalo State holds the 4-1 edge in the all-time series, with victories in the first four matchups during the 1996, 1997, 1998, and 2019 seasons. However, Rochester came away with a 14-7 victory in a defensive struggle last season at Coyer Field.
Top-ranked Bennett football forfeits wins due to ‘clerical error,’ coach Steve McDuffie suspended 1 game
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Reigning AA football champion Bennett, the highest-ranked local team in the state’s largest classification, is now winless this season after Section VI ruled the Tigers used an ineligible player in its first six games. Bennett coach Steve McDuffie also has been suspended for Friday night’s game against Niagara Falls at All-High […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo State Athletics
Women's Soccer Travels To Oswego For Battle With Lakers
BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State women's soccer team continues SUNYAC action tonight as they travel to Oswego to battle the Lakers at 4:00 pm. Follow along with VIDEO and LIVE STATS. The Bengal Breakdown:. The Bengals look to rebound after a 4-1 loss to Cortland on Saturday. Elsa...
Two People Are Trapped Inside Highmark Stadium
Update: the two people have been rescued. A scary situation developed in Orchard Park on Tuesday evening when two people got trapped inside Highmark Stadium. The two individuals that got stuck appear to be two utility workers. When the call came into the Windom Fire Company, the two workers were stuck in a utility bucket about 75’ in the air.
Famous Hamburg Restaurant is Finally Expanding Its Parking
Now that we're heading into the colder weather, going to comforting Western New York restaurants will be a popular activity over the next several months, especially from now until Christmas and New Year's Eve. The Buffalo region is known for many famous restaurants and if you have noticed, some of...
12 Things Buffalo is Deathly Afraid Of
Buffalo is a tough town that isn't afraid of many things. However, these 12 are terrifying. The great people of Western New York are a hearty bunch. They have seen the worst winter weather. Suffered through some of the deepest economic and sports disasters. They often get kicked while they are down, and even when they re up, by people around the nation. All of that, however, has made them afraid of very little in this world.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Batavia man wins $1,000 A Week For Life from scratch-off ticket￼
The man has elected to receive his prize as an annuity, according to lottery officials.
Surprise October Snow Storm In Buffalo: A Look Back
Do you remember where you were on October 12th, 2006?. Ask anyone who was living in Western New York, and they can tell you exactly where they were on that date. Because on October 12th, 2006 was the start of a massive snowstorm that leveled parts of Western New York.
$1.5 Million Dollar Orchard Park Home Perfect Place To Spend A Buffalo Winter
Snow is in the forecast and winter is around the corner and you will soon have to hunker down and spend some time inside so wouldn't you want to be in the perfect spot?. Sure, this spot might take some extra funding since the home is currently listed on Zillow for $1.5 million dollars, but it might be worth it.
Lima native credits unique mentor after walking away with $2K on JEOPARDY!
One of the most successful contestants in recent times was Mihir Nene, a 23-year-old engineer from Rochester who took up the buzzer on March 22.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Video of John Candy in Buffalo Resurfaces on Social Media [WATCH]
If you ask my dad which decade of movies was the golden era, and he's going to tell you without hesitation, "the 1980s." The '80s had a ton of all-time movies and many consider that era the best for comedies. From the late '70s to the early '990s, you had...
Buffalo Restaurant Reveals a French Onion Soup Burger
There are a few foods which define Buffalo and Western New York. I'm not sure anyone would want to dispute with you about chicken wings being at number one, because it is the food we are most known for and there are literally dozens and even a few hundred places that serve up amazing to solid wings across the region.
Missing teen last seen in Buffalo’s Riverside area located
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Where to Eat & Drink in Lancaster
If you’re stepping out to eat or drink in Lancaster, we’ve got just the guide for you. From small town eateries to sports bars & breweries there’s something for everyone in this neighborhood. For starters, Lancaster is a great place to meet up for a drink. Cider...
Snow Could Be In the Forecast For Buffalo Next Week
It's so hard to believe that the third week of October will be this Saturday. It truly feels like summer not only went by in the blink of an eye, but that we went straight from 75-80 degree days to 50-55 degree days, overnight. Mid-to-late October is really when the...
William's Legacy
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It is a story of finding inspiration in profound loss. A Grand Island mother has turned to a combination of finances and physique to remember and honor the son she lost in a motorcycle accident. DeeAnn Dimeo is a professional vocalist, and when she takes the...
Popular Store In Buffalo, New York Goes All Christmas
It's beginning to look a lot like...Halloween! The calendar says that it is mid-October but that isn't stopping one popular store in Western New York from getting ahead. Way ahead!. Over the weekend, our family was out running a few errands and one of them called for a stop at...
Top 5 Old Restaurants That Buffalonians Dearly Miss [LIST]
Whether you grew up in the '60s, '70s, '80s, '90s or even the 2000s, you probably have some personal favorite restaurants that used to be in Western New York, but closed down for whatever reason. I grew up in the '90s and early '2000s, which meant I straddled the era...
Comments / 0