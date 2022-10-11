GAME #6 – BUFFALO STATE BENGALS AT ROCHESTER YELLOWJACKETS. THE MATCHUP… Buffalo State enters the second half of the 2022 season with a road matchup this weekend. The Bengals head to Rochester for a Liberty League contest against the Rochester Yellowjackets. This will be the sixth meeting of the two sides, and the teams have squared off in each of the past two seasons. Buffalo State holds the 4-1 edge in the all-time series, with victories in the first four matchups during the 1996, 1997, 1998, and 2019 seasons. However, Rochester came away with a 14-7 victory in a defensive struggle last season at Coyer Field.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO