Essence
WATCH | Angela Bassett And Courtney B. Vance Celebrate Their 25th Anniversary
Congratulations are in order for this Hollywood power couple! On October, 12. 1997, Angela Bassett and Coutney B. Vance tied the knot. The college sweethearts met while students at the Yale School of Drama. Here’s a look at their love through the years.
Essence
WATCH: Jacob Latimore And Tosin Cole Shine In The First Trailer For 'House Party'
Produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, this remake of the '90s classic is packed with love, laughter, and cameos from major stars. Today, New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures shared the hilarious trailer for the upcoming House Party remake, slated for release on January 13. Starring Tosin Cole,...
They Say Laughter Is The Best Medicine, So I'm Prescribing 31 Funny Tweets By The Women Of Twitter To Cure All Of Society's Ills
"since we can't use those beer rings anymore i've been choking turtles with my bare hands" —@Tanya_Sabrinaaa
Essence
EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek: Jax Comforts A Friend In Need On Next Week's Episode Of 'Reasonable Doubt'
Episode 105, "So Ambitious," finds Jax 16 years in the past, stepping fully into friendship as her inebriated friend Sally questions her own character. Things are heating up on Onyx Collective and Hulu’s hit legal drama Reasonable Doubt, and we have an exclusive clip of next week’s episode.
Essence
‘Vampire Academy’ Star Jonetta Kaiser Loves How The Show Portrays Black Women Beyond Trauma
The YA series starring Kaiser and Sisi Stringer is available to stream on Peacock. What’s available on the hottest new streaming platform, has the drama of 90210, the romance and fantasy of Twilight, and has high ratings written all over it? You guessed it – Peacock Original series Vampire Academy! Now available for streaming on Peacock, the same streaming platform that houses Bel-Air starring Jabari Banks and Coco Jones, the YA series featuring Mortal Kombat star Sisi Stringer follows the students of St. Vladimir’s Academy as they navigate through love, friendships, and more. Did we mention that they’re vampires?
Essence
Seen on the Scene
Experience the style of ESSENCE Festival of Culture with fashion influencer, Iesha Gilchrist. All roads led to this moment when ESSENCE Street Style, powered by Target, arrived in New Orleans for this special event. On display were signature styles that featured bright colors, like orange, yellow, and blue that were unapologetically bold.
Essence
PUMA Launches Program With Clark Atlanta University To Help Students Launch Their Careers In The Sports Apparel Industry
The company will also provide $1 million in scholarships over the next five years. Sports retailer PUMA is debuting a partnership with Clark Atlanta University to help students launch their careers after graduation. On October 12, the company announced it will offer a program that includes a customized curriculum, career preparation, research projects, and internships.
Essence
#ESSENCEApproved – Get Ready for HBCU Homecoming Season With These Black-Owned Brands
Here at ESSENCE, we’ve launched a new article series entitled #ESSENCEApproved. In these monthly-themed articles, the ladies of Black Girl Magic headquarters share our favorite Black-owned products that you oughta know about. This month, Whitney Johnson, Sales Planner at ESSENCE, shares how she’s preparing to return to Hampton University’s...
Essence
In the Spotlight: Black Hair on Broadway
“When an actor gets into a wig that authentically represents them in texture and style, they get to bring another part of themselves into the character they are playing,” says Denise Farrell, the Hair and Wig Supervisor for Hamilton on Broadway. With more than 30 years of experience in...
