New York City, NY

Essence

‘Vampire Academy’ Star Jonetta Kaiser Loves How The Show Portrays Black Women Beyond Trauma

The YA series starring Kaiser and Sisi Stringer is available to stream on Peacock. What’s available on the hottest new streaming platform, has the drama of 90210, the romance and fantasy of Twilight, and has high ratings written all over it? You guessed it – Peacock Original series Vampire Academy! Now available for streaming on Peacock, the same streaming platform that houses Bel-Air starring Jabari Banks and Coco Jones, the YA series featuring Mortal Kombat star Sisi Stringer follows the students of St. Vladimir’s Academy as they navigate through love, friendships, and more. Did we mention that they’re vampires?
Essence

Seen on the Scene

Experience the style of ESSENCE Festival of Culture with fashion influencer, Iesha Gilchrist. All roads led to this moment when ESSENCE Street Style, powered by Target, arrived in New Orleans for this special event. On display were signature styles that featured bright colors, like orange, yellow, and blue that were unapologetically bold.
Essence

PUMA Launches Program With Clark Atlanta University To Help Students Launch Their Careers In The Sports Apparel Industry

The company will also provide $1 million in scholarships over the next five years. Sports retailer PUMA is debuting a partnership with Clark Atlanta University to help students launch their careers after graduation. On October 12, the company announced it will offer a program that includes a customized curriculum, career preparation, research projects, and internships.
Essence

In the Spotlight: Black Hair on Broadway

“When an actor gets into a wig that authentically represents them in texture and style, they get to bring another part of themselves into the character they are playing,” says Denise Farrell, the Hair and Wig Supervisor for Hamilton on Broadway. With more than 30 years of experience in...
