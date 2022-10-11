Read full article on original website
dailygalaxy.com
Rarest Thing Ever Detected –“One Trillion Times Age of the Universe”
“We actually saw this decay happen. It’s the longest, slowest process that has ever been directly observed, and our dark matter detector was sensitive enough to measure it,” said Ethan Brown, an assistant professor of physics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute about a process that takes more than one trillion times longer than the age of the universe. “It’s amazing to have witnessed this process, and it says that our detector can measure the rarest thing ever recorded.”
Scientists discover ‘astonishing’ phenomenon of quantum material
Scientists have discovered a never-before-seen phenomenon in a type of quantum material that could have major implications for research into next-generation technologies like quantum computing.Researchers from the University of Colorado Boulder were investigating a honeycomb-like, material known by the chemical formula Mn3Si2Te6, when they were surprised to realise it it became millions of times less resistant to electric currents whn exposed to a certain type of magnetic field.“It was both astonishing and puzzling,” said Professor Gang Cao from the University of Colorado, who was involved in the research.“Our follow-up effort in pursuing a better understanding of the phenomena led us...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover a Previously Unknown Plant Mechanism – And Its Impact Could Be Enormous
Scientists find that meiotic exit in Arabidopsis is driven by P-body-mediated inhibition of translation. A previously unidentified mechanism for reprogramming gene expression during the transition when one cell differentiates into another has been uncovered by Albert Cairó, Karel Riha, and their colleagues. The mechanism occurs at the conclusion of meiosis, a specialized cell division required for sexual reproduction, and allows germ cells and pollen to differentiate.
The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See
When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
New Evidence Suggests An Earthquake Lasting Weeks to Months Was Triggered By The Asteroid Impact That Killed Dinosaurs
According to the Geological Society of America, the Chicxulub asteroid impact has been one of the most studied throughout the decades. The asteroid impact is said to "coincide with the Cretaceous-Paleogene boundary and is the probably trigger for the last mass extinction in Earth's history." [i]
ohmymag.co.uk
A massive asteroid will hit Earth in November, according to 'time traveller'
Will the next few years be bleak for the Earth and humanity? As Russia threatens to use 'all necessary means' to support its military, fears of a nuclear apocalypse are reigniting. But on social media, one user has predicted a different kind of end of the world. A visitor from...
Scientists may have discovered an 'immortal' creature
Imagine a creature that can live forever almost indefinitely. Turritopsis dohrnii is a jellyfish that can change shape and size. It lives in the waters around Japan, China and Korea, and its ability to transform into different shapes has made it popular among aquarium owners. The genus Turritus includes over 100 species of hydrozoans (jellyfish) which are sometimes referred to as sea pansies because they look like flowers growing in the ocean. These creatures reproduce asexually by splitting into two or more pieces called polyps with attached tentacles through which they capture food for themselves:
msn.com
Scientists Successfully Sent A Particle Back in Time, Is Human Time Travel Next?
Slide 1 of 11: What is time? Well, that's a good question that may be impossible to answer because time may not even exist. It's mostly an illusion or a concept we've come up with to make sense of the world around us. Science keeps trying to make sense of the universe and experiment with how much control we have over it. Every new discovery defies the laws of physics that we have relied upon so far. Most recently, the arrow of time that we assumed we experienced may be put into question. Scientists have just proven that time travel is theoretically possible. Here's what that means for the world as we know it. Click HERE to learn what Numerology says about your life using only your Birth Date.
'It is Some Horrible Inhabitant of Space, Something Unknown to us on Earth'
"I thought you knew him well. It is a surprise to me to find that there is any prominent man who is not an especial friend of yours. At any rate you know him as well as anyone of the staff, so I'll give you the assignment." For eighty vertical miles Carpenter and Bond blasted their way—only to be trapped by the extraordinary monsters of the heaviside layer. "What's he up to now?" I asked. "He's going to try to punch a hole in the heaviside layer." "But that's impossible," I cried. "How can anyone...."
Phys.org
Six recent discoveries that have changed how we think about human origins
Scientific study of human evolution historically reassured us of a comforting order to things. It has painted humans as as cleverer, more intellectual and caring than our ancestral predecessors. From archaeological reconstructions of Neanderthals as stooped, hairy and brutish, to "cavemen" movies, our ancient ancestors got a bad press. Over...
Astronomers may have found new planets that are more habitable than Earth
Astronomers continue to find super-Earths throughout the universe. A group working on NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite recently discovered a few exciting planets orbiting within the star’s habitable zone. And now they say many of these habitable planets may be more friendly to life than Earth is. One...
msn.com
Scientists Shocked As Black Hole Spews Out Something They've Never Seen Before
It’s not significant news when a black hole shreds and consumes a star — that’s just what black holes do. However, when that black hole starts ejecting material from a star years later, then scientists start paying attention. Scientists were recently caught by surprise when a black hole in a galaxy located 665 million light years away exhibited this exact phenomenon.
msn.com
Black holes wobbling three times a second have proved Einstein right
A pair of black holes have been seen wobbling at a rate of three times per second as they merged, in an extreme example of a prediction made by Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity that has been seen clearly for the first time. This wobbling, known as precession,...
Scientists find strange shapes at the boundary to interstellar space
Strange ripples and oblique-angled structures have been discovered at the border of our solar system, and the large expanse of interstellar space that begins beyond it, explains a new study. Scientists have picked up data that "are intriguing and potentially controversial," per VICE, after observing results showing that the heliosphere's...
Researchers shed light on mystery of ocean staircases
Study reveals how thermohaline staircases, step-like variations of temperature and salinity, are formed
Largest-ever map of 56,000 galaxies is demystifying the universe's expansion
A new map of 56,000 galaxies has helped researchers estimate the size and expansion rate of the universe with more precision than ever.
physiciansweekly.com
Vitamin D3 and omega-3 fatty acid supplementation does not protect against frailty
1. In this study, vitamin D3 and omega-3 fatty acid supplementation in heathy, older adults without vitamin D3 deficiency did not prevent changes in frailty over time. 2. Furthermore, older participants had greater increase in frailty over time. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Frailty is a syndrome of decreased physiologic...
physiciansweekly.com
Vertebral Osteomyelitis (VO): Treatment Failure
The participants in this study were those who were already alive when the data was collected. The goal was to evaluate the impact of 2 prevalent infections responsible for vertebral osteomyelitis (VO) on treatment failure in the first year following diagnosis. Staphylococcus aureus (SA) is the leading cause of VO, but enterococci (EC) and streptococcus (ST) are also major contributors, especially in the elderly. There is a trend toward a poorer prognosis in data on VO produced by SA, while data on VO caused by ENST are rare. To identify predictors of treatment failure, researchers examined the demographics of individuals with VO due to SA and ENST. From 2008-2020, they gathered data from VO patients in a single-center study. Treatment failure, measured as death or relapse within a year, was the primary outcome of interest (T1). Patients diagnosed with VO due to Staphylococcus aureus (including MRSA) were compared to patients diagnosed with VO due to Enterococcus and Streptococcus species (together referred to as “VO due to other organisms’’). There was no evidence of a polymicrobial infection. To account for any confounding factors they used a multivariate logistic regression model to account for any confounding factors. An additional interaction variable was incorporated into the model in a second run to account for moderating. At T1, information was provided for 130 VO patients (SA=95; ENST=35). Approximately 37% of SA patients and 23% of ENST patients experienced treatment failure. Treatment failure was associated with sarcoidosis (OR 3.12, 95% CI 1.09-10.53, P=0.046), the Charlson comorbidity index (OR 1.31, 95% CI 1.11-1.58, P=0.002), and infective endocarditis (IE; OR 4.29, 95% CI 1.23-15.96, P=0.024) in a multivariate analysis. Every third patient in the cohort with SA or ENST-induced VO died within a year. In light of the results, they hypothesized that patients with SA-related VO, coexisting IE, and/or a high Charlson comorbidity index score might be at a greater risk for treatment failure. These results can guide clinical surveillance and help customize treatment plans for particular patients. When gram-positive infections are suspected in cases with VO, an echocardiogram may be performed to rule in or rule out IE.
A major problem with fusion is solved leading us closer to a perpetual energy source
A team of researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Plasma Physics (IPP) and the Vienna University of Technology (TU Wein) has found a way to control Type-I ELM plasma instabilities, which can melt the walls of fusion devices. The work is published in the journal Physical Review Letters and referenced at Phys.org.
physiciansweekly.com
Cirrhosis/Advanced Fibrosis in HBsAg-Negative & HBcAb-Positive Adults
HBsAg-negative patients (hepatitis B surface antigen-negative) and HBcAb-positive (hepatitis B core antibody-positive) may be missed for cirrhosis evaluation in the clinic. Here, the researchers assess the rate of cirrhosis/advanced fibrosis in the United States’ adult population that tests negative for HBsAg but positive for HBcAb. The NHANES data used in this analysis spans the years 2001 through 2018. For this study, investigators enrolled 3,115 adults from the United States who tested positive for HBcAb but negative for HBsAg. Fibrosis-4 (FIB-4) and the aspartate aminotransferase to platelet ratio index (APRI) were used to diagnose cirrhosis. About 45,087 NHANES individuals were tested for HBcAb/HBsAg; of them, 3,115 matched the inclusion criteria (HBcAb-negative/HBsAg-positive with data for FIB-4/APRI). The prevalence of HBsAg-negative/HBcAb-positive adults in the United States was 4.46 percent (95% CI 4.17-4.75) and affected 9.87 million people. The FIB-4 study found that among HBsAg-negative/HBcAb-positive US adults, the weighted prevalence of cirrhosis/advanced fibrosis was 3.76% (95% CI 2.80-4.72%), which translates to 371,112 (95% CI 276,360-465,864) people with cirrhosis. This number was significantly higher among HBsAb-negative (hepatitis B surface antibody) individuals (6.28% When compared with non-APRI results, APRI produced equivalent outcomes. About 3.76% of US adults who tested positive for both HBsAg and HBcAb had cirrhosis/advanced fibrosis, a rate much greater than that of the general US population, according to the FIB-4. Based on their findings, screening for cirrhosis in the HBsAg-negative/HBcAb-positive population was critical to prevent severe liver disease, especially for the HBsAb-negative subset of the population.
