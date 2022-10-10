ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech softball adds Texas A&M transfer

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech softball making an addition to the roster through the transfer portal late Wednesday night. Former Texas A&M standout Makinzy Herzog announced on social media she would continue her playing career with the Red Raiders. “See you soon Big 12,” Herzog said in a social media post with photos of her […]
LUBBOCK, TX
extrainningsoftball.com

Former SEC Standout Makinzy Herzog Transferring to Texas Tech

Makinzy Herzog is transferring to Texas Tech, she announced on social media late Wednesday night. “See you soon big 12,” Herzog wrote, alongside photos of herself in a Red Raider uniform. Herzog will have one season of eligibility remaining at Texas Tech. In mid-August, Extra Inning Softball exclusively reported...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Texas Tech Golf Ranked Top in All of College Golf

For the second time in three seasons, the Texas Tech Men's golf team has been named the number one team in the country. The Red Raiders were named the top team in collegiate golf in the GolfStat poll. The Texas Tech team is led by Ludvig Aberg, the top-ranked player...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Man, WV
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
State
West Virginia State
Morgantown, WV
Football
City
Lubbock, TX
voiceofmotown.com

Excellent News Concerning CJ Donaldson

Morgantown, West Virginia – CJ Donaldson, West Virginia’s sensational freshman running back, was injured when he took a knee from an opposing player on the helmet and briefly lost consciousness during the Mountaineers’ 38-20 loss last week. Donaldson was down and did not move for several minutes...
MORGANTOWN, WV
LoneStar 92

Check Out the Texas Tech Kick That’s Blowing Up the Internet

This seemed like the greatest thing ever for Texas Tech, but it backfired spectacularly. It took a couple of views to really get what happened here. Texas Tech unleashed an unexpected onside kick after scoring a touchdown in the 1st quarter and the ball was recovered by a Texas Tech player. WHOOO! Wreck 'em, Tech, right?!
LUBBOCK, TX
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia to Play Home and Home Series with Alabama

West Virginia will be adding a very difficult out of conference series to the schedule starting in 2026. WVU will officially play Alabama in back-to-back years with the first matchup taking place in Morgantown. The Crimson Tide included the dates of the series with WVU as part of their announcement...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neal Brown
FMX 94.5

8 Things to Expect When You Move to Lubbock, Texas

If you're thinking about moving to the Hub City of West Texas, then here's what you need to know. When you first move to Lubbock you get the feeling that something is missing, but you can't put your finger on it. The answer is billboards and signs. The city has very strict rules on billboards and signs. Admittedly, it gives the city a cleaner look, but it also makes the town look even flatter than it is.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

What Was the Coldest Day in Texas and How Cold Was It?

We love to talk about the weather in Texas, probably because it can get a bit wacky here. One minute the sun is shining and you're rocking a pair of shorts, the next it's freezing cold and you're lighting up the fireplace. Chilly weather certainly isn't something we are known...
TEXAS STATE
University Daily

Students react to Beto's appearance at Tech

Beto O’Rourke was on Texas Tech campus for a rally as his final stop in his college campaign tour. Students provided opinions across the political spectrum in advance of the upcoming election. Geoffrey Daniels, a third year creative media industries major from Round Rock, spoke on the importance of...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech Football#Mlb Playoffs#American Football#College Football#Texas Tech Head#Texas Tech#The Red Raiders#Tcu#The Kansas State Wildcats#Horned Frogs
everythinglubbock.com

Frenship, Lubbock-Cooper buses not running Tuesday and Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Due to poor road conditions caused by rain two Lubbock schools, Frenship ISD and Cooper ISD, will only have buses running on pavement. Frenship ISD said in a social media post that the pavement only pick-up and drop-off will occur Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Everything you need to know about the Lubbock road bond

LUBBOCK, Texas — In this year’s midterm election, the City of Lubbock will ask voters to approve a $200 million bond to fund major street improvements. The ballot measure comes one year after voters rejected the original bond the city proposed to fund street improvements in 2021. City...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

SkyGardens: Now selling home grown West Texas flowers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here in West Texas it’s common to see a cotton field or a corn field, but something you might not see on your everyday commute is a flower farm. SkyGardens is just that, rows of beautiful flowers right in the middle of a cotton patch. It’s a new business, but with a rich history.
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

Students thoughts on Beto coming to Tech

The Daily Toreador, also known as The DT, is the student newspaper of Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. ►Multimedia Twitter - https://twitter.com/DT_Photo. ►Sports Twitter - https://twitter.com/TheDT_Sports. ►Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/DailyToreador/. ►Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/dailytoreador/
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
MLB
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s New Texas Roadhouse Location Is Now Under Construction

Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in Lubbock. Stop by any Thursday, Friday, or Saturday night and you're bound to end up on a waitlist. The current location of Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock remodeled in an attempt to shove in more tables, but it didn't help reduce the lengthy wait. Lubbock just loves Texas Roadhouse. Soon, Lubbock will have a brand new Texas Roadhouse to enjoy.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

How retail competition will change your electric bill

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Following KCBD’s report on the City of Lubbock’s steps to selecting electric providers to serve as a safety net for customers, a viewer submitted a list of questions about other aspects of the retail electric change coming next year. Meeting with providers. First was...
LUBBOCK, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
773K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://foxsports1510.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy