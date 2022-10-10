Read full article on original website
Texas Tech softball adds Texas A&M transfer
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech softball making an addition to the roster through the transfer portal late Wednesday night. Former Texas A&M standout Makinzy Herzog announced on social media she would continue her playing career with the Red Raiders. “See you soon Big 12,” Herzog said in a social media post with photos of her […]
Texas Tech men’s basketball game time against Jackson State announced
LUBBOCK, Texas – Coaches vs. Racism announced tip-off times for its second annual HBCU Roundball Classic on Wednesday. Texas Tech will face Jackson State at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 17 at the James M. Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston. “We’re really looking forward to the opportunity to play Jackson State and support a great cause. […]
extrainningsoftball.com
Former SEC Standout Makinzy Herzog Transferring to Texas Tech
Makinzy Herzog is transferring to Texas Tech, she announced on social media late Wednesday night. “See you soon big 12,” Herzog wrote, alongside photos of herself in a Red Raider uniform. Herzog will have one season of eligibility remaining at Texas Tech. In mid-August, Extra Inning Softball exclusively reported...
Texas Tech Golf Ranked Top in All of College Golf
For the second time in three seasons, the Texas Tech Men's golf team has been named the number one team in the country. The Red Raiders were named the top team in collegiate golf in the GolfStat poll. The Texas Tech team is led by Ludvig Aberg, the top-ranked player...
voiceofmotown.com
Excellent News Concerning CJ Donaldson
Morgantown, West Virginia – CJ Donaldson, West Virginia’s sensational freshman running back, was injured when he took a knee from an opposing player on the helmet and briefly lost consciousness during the Mountaineers’ 38-20 loss last week. Donaldson was down and did not move for several minutes...
Check Out the Texas Tech Kick That’s Blowing Up the Internet
This seemed like the greatest thing ever for Texas Tech, but it backfired spectacularly. It took a couple of views to really get what happened here. Texas Tech unleashed an unexpected onside kick after scoring a touchdown in the 1st quarter and the ball was recovered by a Texas Tech player. WHOOO! Wreck 'em, Tech, right?!
Texas Tech Basketball Programs Ready to Introduce 2022 Teams
The Lady Raiders and the Red Raiders basketball seasons are less than a month away. The men's basketball team will tip off on Monday, November 7th, with the Lady Raiders getting their season underway a couple of days later. Both teams have been getting ready with the media with Big...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia to Play Home and Home Series with Alabama
West Virginia will be adding a very difficult out of conference series to the schedule starting in 2026. WVU will officially play Alabama in back-to-back years with the first matchup taking place in Morgantown. The Crimson Tide included the dates of the series with WVU as part of their announcement...
8 Things to Expect When You Move to Lubbock, Texas
If you're thinking about moving to the Hub City of West Texas, then here's what you need to know. When you first move to Lubbock you get the feeling that something is missing, but you can't put your finger on it. The answer is billboards and signs. The city has very strict rules on billboards and signs. Admittedly, it gives the city a cleaner look, but it also makes the town look even flatter than it is.
What Was the Coldest Day in Texas and How Cold Was It?
We love to talk about the weather in Texas, probably because it can get a bit wacky here. One minute the sun is shining and you're rocking a pair of shorts, the next it's freezing cold and you're lighting up the fireplace. Chilly weather certainly isn't something we are known...
University Daily
Students react to Beto's appearance at Tech
Beto O’Rourke was on Texas Tech campus for a rally as his final stop in his college campaign tour. Students provided opinions across the political spectrum in advance of the upcoming election. Geoffrey Daniels, a third year creative media industries major from Round Rock, spoke on the importance of...
The Cheapest Places to Live in Texas: Lubbock Came in What Place?
The cost of living has been on everyone's mind lately. It's something that keeps rising. Lubbock is known to be affordable, but is that actually the case right now? The Cost of Living Index shows us that might not be as true as we thought. The annual inflation rate as...
everythinglubbock.com
Frenship, Lubbock-Cooper buses not running Tuesday and Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Due to poor road conditions caused by rain two Lubbock schools, Frenship ISD and Cooper ISD, will only have buses running on pavement. Frenship ISD said in a social media post that the pavement only pick-up and drop-off will occur Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12.
everythinglubbock.com
Everything you need to know about the Lubbock road bond
LUBBOCK, Texas — In this year’s midterm election, the City of Lubbock will ask voters to approve a $200 million bond to fund major street improvements. The ballot measure comes one year after voters rejected the original bond the city proposed to fund street improvements in 2021. City...
KCBD
SkyGardens: Now selling home grown West Texas flowers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here in West Texas it’s common to see a cotton field or a corn field, but something you might not see on your everyday commute is a flower farm. SkyGardens is just that, rows of beautiful flowers right in the middle of a cotton patch. It’s a new business, but with a rich history.
University Daily
Students thoughts on Beto coming to Tech
The Daily Toreador, also known as The DT, is the student newspaper of Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. ►Multimedia Twitter - https://twitter.com/DT_Photo. ►Sports Twitter - https://twitter.com/TheDT_Sports. ►Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/DailyToreador/. ►Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/dailytoreador/
Lubbock’s New Texas Roadhouse Location Is Now Under Construction
Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in Lubbock. Stop by any Thursday, Friday, or Saturday night and you're bound to end up on a waitlist. The current location of Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock remodeled in an attempt to shove in more tables, but it didn't help reduce the lengthy wait. Lubbock just loves Texas Roadhouse. Soon, Lubbock will have a brand new Texas Roadhouse to enjoy.
KCBD
How retail competition will change your electric bill
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Following KCBD’s report on the City of Lubbock’s steps to selecting electric providers to serve as a safety net for customers, a viewer submitted a list of questions about other aspects of the retail electric change coming next year. Meeting with providers. First was...
These 40 Lubbock Restaurants Have Great Daily Specials
Looking to go somewhere with food deals? You won't believe some of the awesome ones Lubbock restaurants have to offer. They're all listed below. 55 Places in Lubbock Where You Can Get Free Stuff on Your Birthday. 22 Lubbock Restaurants Out-of-Towners Need to Try.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock man suffered spine injury in Sunday shooting, family is hopeful he will walk again
LUBBOCK, Texas— Isaiah Riojas, 22, was seriously injured in a shooting at a residence in East Lubbock early Sunday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. His mother said, as of Thursday afternoon, he is in critical condition at University Medical Center. Veronica Gonzales, Isaiah’s mother, told EverythingLubbock.com her...
