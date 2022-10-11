ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole Cruises, Bader, Rizzo Bash, Yanks Beat Guardians 4-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole dreamed of this moment growing up in California, winning a postseason game in pinstripes at Yankee Stadium. Harrison Bader had a similar fantasy while sitting in the first base seats as a 15-year-old and watching New York’s last championship team. They combined...
Seattle to throw Castillo in ALDS Game 2 vs Houston’s Valdez

HOUSTON (AP) — Seattle’s Luis Castillo will oppose Houston’s Framber Valdez in Game 2 of their American League Division Series on Thursday. It will be the second start of the postseason for Castillo, who won Game 1 of Seattle’s wild-card series against Toronto. Castillo, who was acquired from the Reds just before the trade deadline, allowed six hits and struck out five in 7 1/3 shutout innings against the Blue Jays.
Is The Best Still Yet To Come For Gerrit Cole In The Postseason?

The New York Yankees have a one game lead over the Cleveland Guardians in a best of five ALDS. Game two was just changed to Friday afternoon at around 1:07 p.m. due to the inclement weather coming to the Bronx and Yankee Stadium on Thursday night. With that being said, the Yankees played well in their 4-1 win on Tuesday night. Harrison Bader and Anthony Rizzo both had clutch homeruns and Jose Trevino added a sacrifice fly as well. The biggest story for me was how well Gerrit Cole pitched in his home postseason debut at Yankee Stadium. He delivered when it mattered most as I continue this discussion in my quick take from The Times Union:
Caught On-Camera! What Was This Former NY Yankee Doing on an NFL Sideline?

Most professional athletes embark on different careers after the conclusion of their professional sports career. The different types of post-playing careers are always very interesting. Some remain in the sport, becoming a coach, scout or executive. Others follow the path carved by their college degree, going into business, finance or another industry. Some become stay-at-home parents, others launch a podcast; you never know what an athlete's next steps are going to be until they take them.
Rockies shake up staff, part ways with hitting coach Magadan

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies parted ways with hitting coach Dave Magadan after a season in which the team averaged a franchise-low 4.31 runs per game. The Rockies also reassigned third base/infield coach Stu Cole to a minor league position, the team announced Thursday. Colorado finished 68-94 and missed the playoffs for a fourth straight season.
