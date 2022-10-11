The New York Yankees have a one game lead over the Cleveland Guardians in a best of five ALDS. Game two was just changed to Friday afternoon at around 1:07 p.m. due to the inclement weather coming to the Bronx and Yankee Stadium on Thursday night. With that being said, the Yankees played well in their 4-1 win on Tuesday night. Harrison Bader and Anthony Rizzo both had clutch homeruns and Jose Trevino added a sacrifice fly as well. The biggest story for me was how well Gerrit Cole pitched in his home postseason debut at Yankee Stadium. He delivered when it mattered most as I continue this discussion in my quick take from The Times Union:

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO