Read full article on original website
Related
Alvarez Hits 3-run HR vs Ray in 9th, Astros Jolt M’s in ALDS
HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez wrecked all of Seattle’s carefully crafted strategy with one colossal swing. The Mariners came to the postseason with a plan. Down to their last out, the October-tested Houston Astros weren’t so easily outmatched. Alvarez smashed a game-ending, three-run homer with two outs...
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, playoff schedule, predictions and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season has come to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB
MLB・
Cole Cruises, Bader, Rizzo Bash, Yanks Beat Guardians 4-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole dreamed of this moment growing up in California, winning a postseason game in pinstripes at Yankee Stadium. Harrison Bader had a similar fantasy while sitting in the first base seats as a 15-year-old and watching New York’s last championship team. They combined...
MLB・
Seattle to throw Castillo in ALDS Game 2 vs Houston’s Valdez
HOUSTON (AP) — Seattle’s Luis Castillo will oppose Houston’s Framber Valdez in Game 2 of their American League Division Series on Thursday. It will be the second start of the postseason for Castillo, who won Game 1 of Seattle’s wild-card series against Toronto. Castillo, who was acquired from the Reds just before the trade deadline, allowed six hits and struck out five in 7 1/3 shutout innings against the Blue Jays.
RELATED PEOPLE
Is The Best Still Yet To Come For Gerrit Cole In The Postseason?
The New York Yankees have a one game lead over the Cleveland Guardians in a best of five ALDS. Game two was just changed to Friday afternoon at around 1:07 p.m. due to the inclement weather coming to the Bronx and Yankee Stadium on Thursday night. With that being said, the Yankees played well in their 4-1 win on Tuesday night. Harrison Bader and Anthony Rizzo both had clutch homeruns and Jose Trevino added a sacrifice fly as well. The biggest story for me was how well Gerrit Cole pitched in his home postseason debut at Yankee Stadium. He delivered when it mattered most as I continue this discussion in my quick take from The Times Union:
Astros Take 1-0 Lead into ALDS Game 2 Against Mariners
The Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners square off in Game 2 of the ALDS. The Astros lead the series 1-0. Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) Houston; Thursday, 3:37 p.m....
Alvarez Homers Again, Astros Top Mariners 4-2, Lead ALDS 2-0
HOUSTON (AP) — With every big swing, Yordan Alvarez is owning this October. A ferocious comeback for the powerful slugger who struggled in Houston's loss to the Atlanta Braves in last year's World Series. Alvarez and his mighty bat did it yet again, launching a go-ahead, two-run homer in...
Caught On-Camera! What Was This Former NY Yankee Doing on an NFL Sideline?
Most professional athletes embark on different careers after the conclusion of their professional sports career. The different types of post-playing careers are always very interesting. Some remain in the sport, becoming a coach, scout or executive. Others follow the path carved by their college degree, going into business, finance or another industry. Some become stay-at-home parents, others launch a podcast; you never know what an athlete's next steps are going to be until they take them.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York Legend Trolls Rival Fans on Live TV Following Yankees’ Win [WATCH]
Things went from good to great for New York Yankees' fans following their Game 1 win against the Cleveland Guardians. Well, at least the fans who stuck around to watch the postgame show on Fox. In case you're just emerging out from under your rock this morning, the New York...
Rockies shake up staff, part ways with hitting coach Magadan
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies parted ways with hitting coach Dave Magadan after a season in which the team averaged a franchise-low 4.31 runs per game. The Rockies also reassigned third base/infield coach Stu Cole to a minor league position, the team announced Thursday. Colorado finished 68-94 and missed the playoffs for a fourth straight season.
NFL Fans React To A League Official’s Response To Roughing The Passer Complaints
For as long as competitive sports have existed, officiating blunders have always been something that comes with the territory. The Saints and their fans are no strangers to this aspect of the game as a blown no-call killed their chances of advancing to a Superbowl in 2018. While the Saints'...
NFL・
Poll: ‘Return of the Mac’ or ‘Zappe Hour’ at QB in Cleveland?
Here we go again. Just like last week at this time, as we get closer to the weekend the Patriots QB situation becomes less and less clear. Mac Jones is back in full pads at practice while ESPN's Jeremy Fowler is reporting there's a "decent chance" we see No. 10 under center on Sunday.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
776K+
Views
ABOUT
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://foxsports1510.com
Comments / 0