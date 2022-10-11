2nd Region Semifinals (at Hopkinsville) In contrast to most of their season, in which they have been a second half team, the Lady Blazers played a strong first half. They took an early 1-0 lead when Audrey Perry found the back of the net. UHA gave up a goal to tie it at one at the half, but the belief and energy felt as if it was the Lady Blazers game to lose the way they had performed in the postseason in second halves. Trigg County made one key adjustment. After not playing at all against Union County and playing about as far back as she could defensively in half number one against UHA, Olivia Noffsinger shifted into and offensive position in half number two and it seemed to effect the Lady Blazer defense. Her presence, despite not being one hundred percent, seemed to put UHA on their heels and Trigg took advantage with two second half goals and a 3-1 victory. The Lady Blazers were visibly disappointed but, they can rest on the knowledge that unlike many other teams who will lose seniors, super seniors, covid seniors, and the like; UHA started seven freshman and had two more coming off the bench. That is a weapon next year when everyone else is just getting their legs, the Lady Blazers will be off and running.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO