Bridge replacement to close portion of KY 2280 in Hopkins County
Drivers in Hopkins County need to be aware that a bridge closure on KY 2280 starting Wednesday will close that part of the roadway for several months. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, motorists will need to seek alternate routes through at least December, as a complete replacement of the bridge over Rose Creek will begin Wednesday and take until sometime in December to complete.
One flown to Nashville hospital following crash on Pembroke Road
Details have been released on a rear-end collision on Pembroke Road and Bill Bryan Boulevard that sent a Hopkinsville woman to a Nashville hospital. According to the Hopkinsville police report, a semi-truck driven by 27-year-old Samerial Stallworth of Alabama was slowing down to turn onto Bill Bryan and was beginning to enter the median when the semi was struck from behind. A vehicle operated by 36-year-old Alessandra Stepp Benitez of Hopkinsville hit the semi, and she had to be extricated from the vehicle.
Two hurt in head-on crash on East Ninth Street
Two people were injured in a head-on collision on East Ninth Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. It happened right before 1 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Ninth and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Public Information Officer Lt. Payton Rogers says 48-year-old Lance Johnson of Clarksville was taken to Jennie Stuart Medical Center and from there flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville for head injuries and possible internal injuries.
Burn ban in place for Christian County
Christian County Judge-Executive Steve Tribble has issued a burn ban in Christian County, effective immediately and until further notice. This move comes as dry conditions, low humidity and wind continue to create hazardous conditions that create an environment for wildfires. Christian County joins Todd, Hopkins and Lyon counties in western Kentucky as counties with an active burn ban in place.
West, Knight meet in Hopkinsville Mayoral debate
The League of Women Voters brought the two candidates running to be Mayor of Hopkinsville together in a debate forum Thursday evening. Democrat Alethea West and Republican James R. Knight fielded questions concerning topics from across the board, from downtown revitalization, the pension system, small businesses, housing, social media and more. They spoke in detail about their top priorities if elected, with Knight saying he intends to focus on job growth and creation, and on public safety city-wide.
Local law enforcement to welcome new officers
Local law enforcement agencies are welcoming new officers into their ranks as they recently graduate the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training’s basic training academy. According to a news release, the graduates of Class 531 received 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include patrol...
Goble Jessup
(83, of Cadiz) Funeral services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz with burial to follow in Vernal Grove Church Cemetery at 1 p.m. in Greenville. Visitation will be Friday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home, who is in charge of arrangements.
Ky. gains 3,392 COVID cases, positivity rate stays stagnant
The COVID-19 positivity rate in Kentucky stayed fairly steady from last week’s report, as the state reported another 3,392 new cases. It was a mixed bag in the weekly update, as the positivity rate did go up slightly from 7.70 percent to 7.91 percent—and while the reported number of new cases was lower when compared to the week before, there were more reported deaths at 81. That brings the death toll since the pandemic began up to 17,111.
William Darrell White
(71, of Hopkinsville) Graveside services will be private. Dogwood Funerals and Cremations of Crofton is in charge.
Robert Dale Moffet
(82, of Hopkinsville) Graveside services will be Friday at 10 a.m. at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Dogwood Funerals and Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
Lacy Marie Bell
(86, of Elkton) Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at First Missionary Baptist Church in Elkton. Burial will be in the Elkton-Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the church. Latham Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Laura Kay Eltringham-Hartwell
(46, of Hopkinsville) Funeral services will be 12 noon Saturday at Hillcrest Baptist Church with private burial to be held at a later date. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HS Sports Recap/Preview
2nd Region Semifinals (at Hopkinsville) In contrast to most of their season, in which they have been a second half team, the Lady Blazers played a strong first half. They took an early 1-0 lead when Audrey Perry found the back of the net. UHA gave up a goal to tie it at one at the half, but the belief and energy felt as if it was the Lady Blazers game to lose the way they had performed in the postseason in second halves. Trigg County made one key adjustment. After not playing at all against Union County and playing about as far back as she could defensively in half number one against UHA, Olivia Noffsinger shifted into and offensive position in half number two and it seemed to effect the Lady Blazer defense. Her presence, despite not being one hundred percent, seemed to put UHA on their heels and Trigg took advantage with two second half goals and a 3-1 victory. The Lady Blazers were visibly disappointed but, they can rest on the knowledge that unlike many other teams who will lose seniors, super seniors, covid seniors, and the like; UHA started seven freshman and had two more coming off the bench. That is a weapon next year when everyone else is just getting their legs, the Lady Blazers will be off and running.
Jack Thomas Hudson
(16, of Elkton) Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton, with burial to follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Latham Funeral Home.
Hopkinsville man charged with assaulting police officer, resisting arrest
A Hopkinsville man is facing charge of resisting arrest and assault of a police officer following an incident early Friday morning. According to the Hopkinsville police report, officers were in the area of Means Avenue just after midnight and observed a vehicle make an improper turn, prompting a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, it was learned that the driver—33-year-old Paul Waites of Hopkinsville—had a warrant out for his arrest.
CCPS Superintendent talks school year, upcoming assessment data
The first nine weeks of the school year are coming to a close and the Superintendent of Christian County Public Schools says its been a strong start to one of the first normal years since the pandemic. Superintendent Chris Bentzel says it’s been great to get back to normal, with...
Tribble, Gilliam talk priorities, visions for the county in Judge-Executive debate
Budgets, priorities and infrastructure were just some of the subjects discussed by the candidates for Christian County Judge-Executive at Thursday’s Hopkinsville League of Women Voters debate forum. Incumbent Democrat Judge-Executive Steve Tribble will face off against Republican Fiscal Court Magistrate Jerry Gilliam in the November 8 general election, and...
Seeley sentenced to five years in 2021 arson case
Brandon Seeley, the man who set fire to a Pennyroyal Mental Health crisis house in October of last year, was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday morning. This comes after Seeley recently pled guilty but mentally ill to the amended charge of attempted second-degree arson, and in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday public defender Doug Moore informed the court they continue to seek adequate housing for Seeley, and he requested his client receive probation, though Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jerad Smith argued that Seeley is a danger.
Public library Fall Festival coming up later this month
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library is hosting a fall festival on October 28 in partnership with the Christian County Public Schools Kindergarten Readiness Initiative. It will take place at the public library from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. that day and Executive Director DeAnna Sova says it will take place...
College Sports Shorts
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU Baseball will suit up one final time in 2022 on Wednesday, October 12 against Team Ontario before the beginning of the 2023 spring season. The contest is scheduled for 14 innings beginning at 6 p.m. CT at Nick Denes Field and will be free to the public.
