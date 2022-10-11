Read full article on original website
Related
lite987whop.com
Burn ban in place for Christian County
Christian County Judge-Executive Steve Tribble has issued a burn ban in Christian County, effective immediately and until further notice. This move comes as dry conditions, low humidity and wind continue to create hazardous conditions that create an environment for wildfires. Christian County joins Todd, Hopkins and Lyon counties in western Kentucky as counties with an active burn ban in place.
lite987whop.com
One seriously hurt in West Seventh Street collision
A man was seriously injured in a head-on collision on West Seventh Street Wednesday night. According to the Hopkinsville collision report, a vehicle operated by 30-year-old Frank Bugg of Clarksville pulled out of a parking lot onto West Seventh, and he told officers he lost control of the vehicle, causing him to cross over the center line. He collided with a vehicle driven by 77-year-old John Croney of Hopkinsville.
lite987whop.com
Florida company purchases, plans to renovate Boulevard shopping center
A Florida company has purchased the old K-Mart building on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville and intends to renovate. The shopping center, known as Pennyrile Marketplace, is currently home to Harbor Freight Tools, Bargain Hunt and Farmers Home Furniture, is located at 3010 Fort Campbell Boulevard and was purchased by Fimiani Development Corporation out of Florida. According to a news release, they plan to perform renovations to the property including landscaping, improved signage and resurfacing of the parking lot.
lite987whop.com
John Keith Ashby
(Age 90, of Oak Grove) Funeral service will be Monday October 17th at 2pm at Olivet Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Powell Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 12noon till the service hour at the church. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lite987whop.com
Hopkinsville picks up first district win of the season at Calloway Co.
The Hopkinsville Tigers improve to 3 and 5 on the season with a 49 to 6 win over Calloway Co. on Friday night. The Tigers used a strong ground game to defeat the Lakers. WHOP’s Jeff Sisk has the wrap-up…. The Tigers are back in action Thursday night...
lite987whop.com
Jack Thomas Hudson
(16, of Elkton) Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton, with burial to follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Latham Funeral Home.
lite987whop.com
One flown to Nashville hospital following crash on Pembroke Road
Details have been released on a rear-end collision on Pembroke Road and Bill Bryan Boulevard that sent a Hopkinsville woman to a Nashville hospital. According to the Hopkinsville police report, a semi-truck driven by 27-year-old Samerial Stallworth of Alabama was slowing down to turn onto Bill Bryan and was beginning to enter the median when the semi was struck from behind. A vehicle operated by 36-year-old Alessandra Stepp Benitez of Hopkinsville hit the semi, and she had to be extricated from the vehicle.
lite987whop.com
Hopkinsville man charged with assaulting police officer, resisting arrest
A Hopkinsville man is facing charge of resisting arrest and assault of a police officer following an incident early Friday morning. According to the Hopkinsville police report, officers were in the area of Means Avenue just after midnight and observed a vehicle make an improper turn, prompting a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, it was learned that the driver—33-year-old Paul Waites of Hopkinsville—had a warrant out for his arrest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lite987whop.com
Local law enforcement to welcome new officers
Local law enforcement agencies are welcoming new officers into their ranks as they recently graduate the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training’s basic training academy. According to a news release, the graduates of Class 531 received 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include patrol...
lite987whop.com
Robert Dale Moffet
(82, of Hopkinsville) Graveside services will be Friday at 10 a.m. at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Dogwood Funerals and Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
lite987whop.com
Public library Fall Festival coming up later this month
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library is hosting a fall festival on October 28 in partnership with the Christian County Public Schools Kindergarten Readiness Initiative. It will take place at the public library from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. that day and Executive Director DeAnna Sova says it will take place...
lite987whop.com
Laura Kay Eltringham-Hartwell
(46, of Hopkinsville) Funeral services will be 12 noon Saturday at Hillcrest Baptist Church with private burial to be held at a later date. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lite987whop.com
CCPS Superintendent talks school year, upcoming assessment data
The first nine weeks of the school year are coming to a close and the Superintendent of Christian County Public Schools says its been a strong start to one of the first normal years since the pandemic. Superintendent Chris Bentzel says it’s been great to get back to normal, with...
lite987whop.com
Colonels Fail to Fight Off Spartans
Just their third true road trip this season, the Colonels mounted up and road for South Warren. It ended with them still looking for their first district win. A 52-14 final, South Warren did what was expected of them and handled the team that, again, had not been in a road environment since September 9th.
lite987whop.com
Local movie theater under new ownership, to undergo renovations
Hopkinsville’s only movie theater is under new ownership. Shane and Aubrie Pollock finalized the purchase of WK Cinemas Friday and will be changing the name to The Showbox. The theater will remain open through the holidays, but will close in January for renovations, with a reopening expected in May.
lite987whop.com
Campanile Productions to bring “Something Rotten” to the Alhambra
Campanile Productions is gearing up to bring the show “Something Rotten” to the Alhambra Theater next week and the final rehearsals are in full swing. Speaking with the Rotary Club of Hopkinsville last week, Dr. Jeffrey Riggs and some of the performers putting on the show talked about how excited they are to bring this show to Hopkinsville. Becky Dearman says Something Rotten is the story of two brothers determined to best William Shakespeare and how that leads them into humorous misadventure.
Comments / 0