Details have been released on a rear-end collision on Pembroke Road and Bill Bryan Boulevard that sent a Hopkinsville woman to a Nashville hospital. According to the Hopkinsville police report, a semi-truck driven by 27-year-old Samerial Stallworth of Alabama was slowing down to turn onto Bill Bryan and was beginning to enter the median when the semi was struck from behind. A vehicle operated by 36-year-old Alessandra Stepp Benitez of Hopkinsville hit the semi, and she had to be extricated from the vehicle.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO