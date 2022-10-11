Read full article on original website
Related
lite987whop.com
Downtown trick-or-treating set for Halloween Day in Hopkinsville
Halloween is fast approaching and downtown trick-or-treating will be taking place in Hopkinsville on the day itself. Downtown Trick-or-Treating gets underway October 31 at 3:30 p.m. and runs until 5:30 p.m.—Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says they’re excited to welcome families back for candy and fun, and they’re expecting a huge turnout.
WBKO
Downtown Bowling Green to host numerous events this Saturday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green will be filled with events happening this Saturday. Below is information you may need for each one. In its 43rd year, the Med Center Health 10K Classic will start and end on Western Kentucky University Campus. The schedule is as follows:. 7:30...
lite987whop.com
Public library to host book signing for local author
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library is hosting a book signing for local author Quinton Walker on October 22. A Hopkinsville native, Walker tells a story of the struggle between right and wrong in his debut mystery and thriller novel, “A Friend Indeed”. According to a news release, Walker battled addiction during his teenage years—but even during that time, Walker says he always felt he had great potential.
Pop-up Drive-In Theater with Classic Halloween Movies Coming to Greenville, KY
Two cult classic Halloween movies will be a part of a free pop-up drive-in movie theater in western Kentucky this October. Drive-in movie theaters are almost a forgotten gem. That used to be THE place to see movies back in the day. Granted, here in Southern Indiana, we still have a massive drive-in movie theater called the Holiday Drive-In, that folks from all over come to visit to watch movies under the stars. However, there aren't too many drive-in theater options in the area anymore.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnky.com
Bowling Green man eats 43 slices of pumpkin pie in contest
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-How many pieces of pumpkin pie could you eat? Local man Bartley Weaver can eat 43 slices, aka 10.75 lbs. in just eight minutes…. Weaver just finished fourth in the country in the 2022 World Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest in Ohio. He said last year he ate...
WBKO
Bowling Green residents share their concerns with trash changes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Keeping our city clean is very important to Bowling Green residents and that begins with trash pick up. Lately, residents have voiced their concerns about the new rules and regulations for trash, and the Bowling Green community is still adjusting. After the new rules went...
lite987whop.com
West, Knight meet in Hopkinsville Mayoral debate
The League of Women Voters brought the two candidates running to be Mayor of Hopkinsville together in a debate forum Thursday evening. Democrat Alethea West and Republican James R. Knight fielded questions concerning topics from across the board, from downtown revitalization, the pension system, small businesses, housing, social media and more. They spoke in detail about their top priorities if elected, with Knight saying he intends to focus on job growth and creation, and on public safety city-wide.
kentuckytoday.com
Pastor, 80, retires after 61 years in ministry: 'I've loved the journey'
PRINCETON, Ky. (KT) — A ministry journey of 61 years ended this month for Doug Anderson, who described those years as a “wonderful journey.”. “I can’t fault it in any way,” said the 80-year-old Anderson. “The Lord has blessed me far beyond what I deserve. I’ve loved the journey with the Lord and His people.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
lite987whop.com
Laura Kay Eltringham-Hartwell
(46, of Hopkinsville) Funeral services will be 12 noon Saturday at Hillcrest Baptist Church with private burial to be held at a later date. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
wnky.com
Barren River so low 20 cattle go MIA after wading through water
RICHARDSVILLE, Ky. – Property owners along the Barren River in Warren County have watched the river shrink to hardly a creak over the summer and fall. David Eadens’s farm along the river has been a family-owned property for 100 years. And now, he’s lost his farm’s natural barrier.
lite987whop.com
Lacy Marie Bell
(86, of Elkton) Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at First Missionary Baptist Church in Elkton. Burial will be in the Elkton-Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the church. Latham Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
lite987whop.com
Burn ban in place for Christian County
Christian County Judge-Executive Steve Tribble has issued a burn ban in Christian County, effective immediately and until further notice. This move comes as dry conditions, low humidity and wind continue to create hazardous conditions that create an environment for wildfires. Christian County joins Todd, Hopkins and Lyon counties in western Kentucky as counties with an active burn ban in place.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tri-State on alert during Red Flag Warning
It may look like a nice day today, but the entire Tri-State is under a Red Flag Warning because of the weather.
lite987whop.com
Landrey Paige Basham
(14, of Elkton) Funeral services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Rose Chapel of the Todd County Funeral Home with burial to follow in Stokes Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Todd County Funeral Home, who is in charge of arrangements.
lite987whop.com
Jack Thomas Hudson
(16, of Elkton) Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton, with burial to follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Latham Funeral Home.
wevv.com
Projects in Henderson, Muhlenberg, and Union counties receiving more than $1M in funding
Communities in western Kentucky are receiving millions of dollars in funding to support projects that will create or retain jobs and improve the lives of thousands of families, Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday. According to the governor's announcement, more than $4.6 million in Delta Regional Authority funding is going...
lite987whop.com
William Darrell White
(71, of Hopkinsville) Graveside services will be private. Dogwood Funerals and Cremations of Crofton is in charge.
lite987whop.com
Goble Jessup
(83, of Cadiz) Funeral services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz with burial to follow in Vernal Grove Church Cemetery at 1 p.m. in Greenville. Visitation will be Friday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home, who is in charge of arrangements.
WBKO
Russellville Independent Schools implement Early Release Days
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Russellville Independent School District will begin Early Release Days on Oct. 28. Students will be dismissed from school early on specified days to provide teachers extra time to work with individual students or attend professional development workshops. “Having better prepared teachers... better equipped teachers with a...
wkdzradio.com
Barkley Water Issues Boil Advisory For South Road Customers
Barkley Lake Water District has issued a boil water advisory for customers in Trigg County who live along a portion of Kentucky 139, the South Road. Water District Superintendent John Herring says the advisory includes customers between 595 South Road and 2237 South Road. The advisory also includes East Oaklawn Farm Road, Lookout Lane, And Lowey Lane.
Comments / 0