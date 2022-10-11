Read full article on original website
inbusinessphx.com
Huge Demand of New Commercial Project Garners Highest Price-Per-Square-Foot Office Rents in Arizona History
RED Development announced today that the Class AA office building at The Grove, the highly anticipated mixed-use destination in Phoenix, is now 100% fully leased prior to the completion of construction, which is a first in Arizona commercial real estate history. JLL, a global brokerage firm, represented RED in leasing the office building and is the first tenant to move in this week with close to 130 employees from its Phoenix division.
inbusinessphx.com
Partnership to Expand Scottsdale-Based Italian Restaurant Concept
The Scottsdale-based restaurant group, The Maggiore Group, and private equity firm Savory Fund announced the companies have formed a capital growth partnership to expand restaurant concepts The Sicilian Butcher with sister company The Sicilian Baker with an undisclosed investment amount. Within the next four years, The Maggiore Group and Savory will grow from three locations of The Sicilian Butcher and The Sicilian Baker and open nearly 20 new units in Arizona and beyond.
inbusinessphx.com
Cleaning Systems Co. Brings New Master Franchise Operations to Phoenix
Matt’s story started in 2005 when his father purchased the Master Franchise operations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Matt’s career with a public accounting firm ended when he decided to buy out his father, who was ready to retire. Matt expanded Anago of the Bay Area into Sacramento and renamed his company Anago of Northern California while setting sights on further expansion. After several years at the helm and successfully navigating his company through some of the strictest COVID mandates, Matt capitalized on the opportunity to purchase the Master Franchise operations in Arizona with a strong focus on expanding throughout the Phoenix Valley into other parts of the state.
inbusinessphx.com
Governor’s Celebration of Innovation Winners Announced, Event Nov. 8
Honoring the organizations and individuals that fuel Arizona’s high-performance and fast-growing technology, science and education landscape, the Arizona Technology Council and the Arizona Commerce Authority have announced individual winners and company award finalists for the 2022 Governor’s Celebration of Innovation (GCOI). The company award winners will be announced at the annual event on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 4:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Phoenix Convention Center, 100 N. Third St., West Building, Third Floor.
inbusinessphx.com
Local Coffee House Brand and Grocer Team Up for Pilot Partnership
PRESS Coffee and Sprouts Farmers Market are thrilled to announce a new pilot of the first-ever locally owned PRESS Coffee location inside of a Sprouts store. This PRESS location will act as a convenient stop on any person’s weekly shopping trip inside Sprouts located at 3320 N. 7th Avenue in Phoenix.
inbusinessphx.com
Lime Launches E-Bikes in Scottsdale
Lime, the world’s leading provider of shared electric vehicles, launched a fleet of e-bikes in Scottsdale this week. Lime has been working with the City of Scottsdale, local businesses, and community partners to bring safe, affordable, sustainable transportation options to the bay in the form of its shared electric bicycles. Lime has launched dozens of its bikes so far and is scaling up to 100 e-bikes over the coming days. Lime has e-bikes and e-scooters in Phoenix and is proud to be expanding its sustainable transportation footprint in Arizona.
inbusinessphx.com
Republic Services Donates $50,000 Towards Simulation Lab at Phoenix Children’s
Phoenix Children’s was gifted a $50,000 donation from the Republic Services Charitable Foundation to support the development of the hospital’s Simulation Training Lab. Republic Services is a leader in the environmental services industry and charitable giving is an integral part of the Company’s operations. Based in Phoenix, Republic Services believes it is essential to be integrated into the communities in which their employees live and work. That means committing to communities through donated products and services, volunteer opportunities for employees and granted funds, like the donation to Phoenix Children’s.
