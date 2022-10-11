Read full article on original website
thecentersquare.com
Inflation is No. 1 concern for struggling small businesses
(The Center Square) – Newly released polling data shows inflation is a top concern for small businesses as prices continue to rise. The National Federation of Independent Business released the survey, which shows that 30% of owners named inflation as the single-most important problem in running their business. “Inflation...
Economists think one key inflation measure is headed back to a 40-year high, much to the chagrin of the Fed
Economists expect core inflation — which removes food and energy costs — to rebound in September. The median forecast sees the one-year rate rising to 6.5%, matching the 40-year high seen in March. An increase would make it even harder for the Fed to fight inflation without pulling...
The Fed's Preferred Inflation Number Is Coming Friday: PCE Preview
An important inflation reading for the Federal Reserve is coming Friday, with the Bureau of Economic Analysis set to release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data for August. What To Know: The PCE price index is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. It's released on a monthly basis...
Canary In The Inflation Mine? Used Car Prices Drop - Will It Show Up In CPI Figures?
The U.S. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the September consumer price index data on Oct. 13. Why It Matters: Consumer uncertainty surrounding inflation expectations has remained elevated, as global pressures continue to mount. In the August CPI reading, used vehicle inflation decreased by 0.1%, accounting for a 7.8% unadjusted...
US Consumer Prices Might Rise By This Much In September, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Thursday
U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Wednesday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 0.1% amid a decline in Apple Inc. AAPL shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. The consumer price index for September is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Core...
Will Inflation Cool Down? Survey Says 'Yes' Despite CPI Results Above Economist Estimates
Inflation expectations for the median American household remain low, despite a new consumer price index (CPI), issued by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, showing an 8.2% year-over-year increase. A sample of U.S. households expects inflation to drop next year and reach comfortable levels five years from now. That’s according to...
Wholesale inflation remains painfully high at 8.5% as rising costs squeeze businesses: Grain prices jump 30% while vegetables soar 40%
Wholesale inflation in the US rose 8.5 percent in September from a year ago, marking a slowdown from recent peaks, but remaining painfully high and indicating that businesses continue to struggle with high costs. The producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, jumped 0.4 percent from August...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks roar back after sinking on hot inflation data
U.S. stocks recovered Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street looked to shake off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up about 3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 900 points, or 3.12%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.3%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
thecentersquare.com
Prices continue to rise with food costs soaring, inflation data shows
(The Center Square) – Prices continued to soar in September, newly released federal inflation data shows, as Americans struggle to afford rising food and other consumer prices. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its consumer price index data Thursday, which showed consumer prices rose 0.4% in September, contributing...
dallasexpress.com
Inflation Outpacing Wages Says Federal Reserve
Americans are having trouble keeping their wages from feeling the eroding effects of inflation, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Despite wages rising at the fastest pace in decades, inflation continues to outpace gains by American workers, the Dallas Fed reports. Within the past two years, the U.S....
CNBC
Consumer inflation expected to have run hot in September, boosted by rent
Rising rents and shelter costs are expected to have been a big factor behind the jump in September consumer prices. The consumer price index will be released Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET, and it will be closely watched by investors as a key input before the next Federal Reserve meeting on Nov. 1 and 2.
Inflation Data Shock: September CPI Runs Hot at 8.2%, Core Pressures Spike
U.S. inflation slowed modestly last month, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated Thursday, but core consumer prices spiked higher for a second consecutive reading, cementing the case for big Fed rate hikes between now and the end of the year. The headline consumer price index for the month...
September inflation report likely to show core prices surged to fresh 40-year high
A high-stakes inflation report due Thursday is expected to show the fight to rein in soaring consumer prices has a long way to go. The Labor Department is releasing the highly anticipated consumer price index (CPI) report on Thursday morning, providing a fresh look at how hot inflation ran in September.
Little sign of relief expected in September inflation data
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Any Americans hoping for relief from months of punishing inflation might not see much in Thursday's government report on price increases in September. Lower gas prices will probably reduce overall consumer inflation for a third straight month. But measures of “core” inflation, which are closely watched because they exclude volatile food and energy costs, are expected to return to a four-decade peak.
CNBC
Inflation increased 0.4% in September, more than expected despite rate hikes
Consumer prices rose 0.4% in September and were up 8.2% from a year ago, according to BLS data released Thursday. Excluding food and energy, the core consumer price index accelerated 0.6% and 6.6%, respectively. The yearly gain for core was the highest since August 1982. Worker wages took another hit,...
Which Breaks First…Inflation or the Economy?
The market bounce has fizzled and we are now, once again, back to last week's lows. The impetus for this sharp move lower was the stronger than expected jobs report...
Wall St falls as hot inflation data drives fears of big rate hike
Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell on Thursday, with the Dow and the S&P 500 near two-year lows, after a bigger-than-expected rise in consumer prices last month sparked fears of another big rate hike from the Federal Reserve when it meets in November.
Inflation 2022: 9 Industries That Have Not Been Affected Much
It seems we can't escape headlines about inflation lately. However, that's no surprise given that inflation reached 9.1% in June, the highest since 1981. To be sure, some industries have been hit hard...
money.com
The Latest Inflation Data Is More Bad News for Investors
The latest inflation data is in from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and it's not good news for investors. The consumer price index (CPI) — a measure of what consumers are paying for goods and services — rose 0.4% in September and is up 8.2% from a year ago. That's higher than economists were expecting. And while the report shows inflation eased slightly last month, it still remains stubbornly high. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, jumped 6.6% from a year ago, the biggest 12-month gain in 40 years.
