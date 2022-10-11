ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecentersquare.com

Inflation is No. 1 concern for struggling small businesses

(The Center Square) – Newly released polling data shows inflation is a top concern for small businesses as prices continue to rise. The National Federation of Independent Business released the survey, which shows that 30% of owners named inflation as the single-most important problem in running their business. “Inflation...
Benzinga

The Fed's Preferred Inflation Number Is Coming Friday: PCE Preview

An important inflation reading for the Federal Reserve is coming Friday, with the Bureau of Economic Analysis set to release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data for August. What To Know: The PCE price index is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. It's released on a monthly basis...
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks roar back after sinking on hot inflation data

U.S. stocks recovered Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street looked to shake off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up about 3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 900 points, or 3.12%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.3%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
thecentersquare.com

Prices continue to rise with food costs soaring, inflation data shows

(The Center Square) – Prices continued to soar in September, newly released federal inflation data shows, as Americans struggle to afford rising food and other consumer prices. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its consumer price index data Thursday, which showed consumer prices rose 0.4% in September, contributing...
dallasexpress.com

Inflation Outpacing Wages Says Federal Reserve

Americans are having trouble keeping their wages from feeling the eroding effects of inflation, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Despite wages rising at the fastest pace in decades, inflation continues to outpace gains by American workers, the Dallas Fed reports. Within the past two years, the U.S....
WSOC Charlotte

Little sign of relief expected in September inflation data

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Any Americans hoping for relief from months of punishing inflation might not see much in Thursday's government report on price increases in September. Lower gas prices will probably reduce overall consumer inflation for a third straight month. But measures of “core” inflation, which are closely watched because they exclude volatile food and energy costs, are expected to return to a four-decade peak.
money.com

The Latest Inflation Data Is More Bad News for Investors

The latest inflation data is in from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and it's not good news for investors. The consumer price index (CPI) — a measure of what consumers are paying for goods and services — rose 0.4% in September and is up 8.2% from a year ago. That's higher than economists were expecting. And while the report shows inflation eased slightly last month, it still remains stubbornly high. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, jumped 6.6% from a year ago, the biggest 12-month gain in 40 years.
inbusinessphx.com

Stress-Reducing Wearable Devices Tech Co. Names New President

Stevens is a four-time president and CEO leading technology-based companies with emerging opportunities in aerospace, e-commerce, automotive, distribution and defense. Her proven results launching new products in the marketplace and scaling high-growth global companies such as Goodrich Corporation, L-3 Communications, and Plasan, bring valuable leadership experience to TouchPoint. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Western Michigan University.
