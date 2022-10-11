ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willie Nelson Releases ‘Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground’ from Upcoming Album ‘Live at Budokan’

Next month, American listeners will get their first chance to hear Willie Nelson’s Tokyo debut. In 1984, Willie and the band played Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan. That night, Nelson and company were able to transcend the language barrier and introduce their brand of country music to a whole new audience. Luckily for us, they recorded the set for a live album. That record was available in Japan for years. However, it never made it to the United States. Now, we’re just weeks away from hearing Willie play Tokyo for the first time.
Listen to the heartwarming voicemail Taylor Hawkins left for Miley Cyrus urging her to cover Def Leppard's Photograph

Miley was one of the stars of the show at this week's Taylor Hawkins tribute show - and it turns out the man himself was behind her decision to sing the Def Leppard classic. By far the biggest talking point in rock music this week has been the incredible Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, September 27.
Watch an emotional Ozzy Osbourne on TV just six days after Randy Rhoads' death

Less than a week after the plane crash that killed Randy Rhoads, Ozzy Osbourne traveled to New York to appear on Late Night with David Letterman. We all know the story. The day after a show at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Tennessee on March 18, 1982, Ozzy Osbourne's tour bus is stuck by a light aircraft carrying guitarist Randy Rhoads and makeup artist Rachel Youngblood. Both are killed instantly, as is the pilot, Andrew Aycock.
See If You Share a Birthday With a Rock Star

Let's light those candles and don't spare the pyro. These are rock and metal musicians we're talking about after all, so join us in celebrating their special days. Loudwire has compiled this handy calendar sharing the birthdays of rock and metal musicians so you know when to send along your well wishes or find a way to commemorate your favorite rocker.
Nik Nocturnal Finds AI-Generated Metal That Actually Sounds Good

Nik Nocturnal is ready for the brave new world of metal songs created entirely by artificial intelligence. In a recent video, the heavy metal influencer digs around the internet to find the best AI-generated metal. Surprisingly — or, perhaps, unsurprisingly — he warms up to one particular style of AI-generated...
