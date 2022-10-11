Read full article on original website
Next month, American listeners will get their first chance to hear Willie Nelson’s Tokyo debut. In 1984, Willie and the band played Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan. That night, Nelson and company were able to transcend the language barrier and introduce their brand of country music to a whole new audience. Luckily for us, they recorded the set for a live album. That record was available in Japan for years. However, it never made it to the United States. Now, we’re just weeks away from hearing Willie play Tokyo for the first time.
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Miley was one of the stars of the show at this week's Taylor Hawkins tribute show - and it turns out the man himself was behind her decision to sing the Def Leppard classic. By far the biggest talking point in rock music this week has been the incredible Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, September 27.
Less than a week after the plane crash that killed Randy Rhoads, Ozzy Osbourne traveled to New York to appear on Late Night with David Letterman. We all know the story. The day after a show at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Tennessee on March 18, 1982, Ozzy Osbourne's tour bus is stuck by a light aircraft carrying guitarist Randy Rhoads and makeup artist Rachel Youngblood. Both are killed instantly, as is the pilot, Andrew Aycock.
Tony Iommi recalls the time former Black Sabbath bandmate Ozzy Osbourne pulled a bizarre, bloody stunt involving a sea creature
On Tuesday, as fans have been expecting for several days now, blink-182 announced the return of its classic lineup. The quintessential pop-punk band will hit the road for a massive tour of equally massive venues in 2023 and 2024, while a new album is set to be unveiled next year.
The Journey and Metallica hits were mashed together into one extended track, featuring some blistering guitar work from Hammett's “Greeny” Les Paul and Neal Schon's custom IHush single-cut Last week, Journey performed the last 2022 dates of their Freedom world tour, and took a two-night stop in Hawaii...
Earlier this year, Iron Maiden's historic The Number of the Beast album turned 40 years old and now the metal legends have announced a triple vinyl reissue of the record, which features one big change in the track list in addition to the inclusion of the Beast Over Hammersmith live album.
Kiss' Gene Simmons said The Beatles were one of the bands that defined the period between 1958 and 1988 but he wasn't sure Kiss was on the same level.
In September, Red Hot Chili Peppers released the second single, “Eddie,” from their impending album. Return Of The Dream Canteen. The emotional track pays homage to Eddie Van Halen, who died in 2020. During their set at the Austin City Limits festival, the band played “Eddie” live for the first time.
Metal band The Offering have released a new song "Flower Children," which directly confronts the baby boomer generation that has wielded overwhelming political power for decades, branding them a "generation of sociopathic narcissists." And they hope the boomers are offended by it. The track comes off Seeing the Elephant, The...
Thought you knew every subgenre of heavy music? Well, how well versed are you on Reptilian Christian Christ Violence? If you're not, then perhaps the hardcore punk-leaning Cancer Christ can be your entry way, with the band starting to pick up some attention for their theatrically bizarre performances. As tipped...
A signature Ozzy Osbourne hamburger cooked up by Grim 'Em All, the rockin' Southern California metal-themed burger joint, is coming soon. It's to commemorate the release of Patient Number 9, Osbourne's latest solo album. The album emerged earlier this month. To introduce the burger, a 25-foot inflatable Ozzy that's traveled...
Let's light those candles and don't spare the pyro. These are rock and metal musicians we're talking about after all, so join us in celebrating their special days. Loudwire has compiled this handy calendar sharing the birthdays of rock and metal musicians so you know when to send along your well wishes or find a way to commemorate your favorite rocker.
The 2022 installment of Danny Wimmer Presents' Louder Than Life Festival wrapped up last night (Sept. 15) at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, Ky. after four days. Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot, KISS and Red Hot Chili Peppers were each night's main headliners, but the event...
Slipknot's seventh album The End, So Far just came out last Friday (Sept. 30), but apparently, physical copies of the record have the wrong title on the cover. Several fans have reported that their copy contains the error. One fan uploaded a photo of their vinyl copy of the album...
Ringo Starr canceled his North American tour after testing positive for COVID-19 again, will not perform in Paso Robles on Saturday.
We are just days away from Judas Priest kicking off the latest leg of their "50 Heavy Metal Years" Tour on October 13 and it appears they have another big anniversary in mind when it comes to picking out the setlist. Guitarist Richie Faulkner spoke to KLPX-FM recently, sharing that...
Slipknot have released their seventh album, The End, So Far, as of midnight on Sept. 30. It's now available to stream, and you can hear it right now. The End, So Far is the Iowa-born masked metal band's first studio effort since their 2019 album We Are Not Your Kind.
Nik Nocturnal is ready for the brave new world of metal songs created entirely by artificial intelligence. In a recent video, the heavy metal influencer digs around the internet to find the best AI-generated metal. Surprisingly — or, perhaps, unsurprisingly — he warms up to one particular style of AI-generated...
