Next month, American listeners will get their first chance to hear Willie Nelson’s Tokyo debut. In 1984, Willie and the band played Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan. That night, Nelson and company were able to transcend the language barrier and introduce their brand of country music to a whole new audience. Luckily for us, they recorded the set for a live album. That record was available in Japan for years. However, it never made it to the United States. Now, we’re just weeks away from hearing Willie play Tokyo for the first time.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO