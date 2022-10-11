Read full article on original website
Related
Shirley Woodson paints to reflect African American culture
Shirley Woodson, known for her brilliant and intensely colorful paintings, continues to hone her craft and evolve as an artist over her long and storied career. Woodson is famous for placing images on canvas that reflect her perspective on African American culture and the diaspora. As a curator and art consultant, Woodson has organized legacy exhibitions and collections that are recognized around the world.
Elle
8 Indigenous Designers to Support on Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Always
This month, we celebrate and honor Native American people and commemorate their histories and cultures. But the time to support Indigenous artists is all year round. Sustainability and tradition are often at the forefront of Indigenous design, whether it’s the way Keri Ataumbi uses visual storytelling in her jewelry or the history behind Jamie Gentry’s bespoke moccasin boutique. By uplifting Indigenous, Native American, and First Nation-owned brands, you help grow small business, spread inclusivity, and encourage authentic art. Here are eight designers to support this Indigenous Peoples’ Day—and always.
openculture.com
Download The Harvard Classics as Free eBooks: A “Portable University” Created in 1909
Every revolutionary age produces its own kind of nostalgia. Faced with the enormous social and economic upheavals at the nineteenth century’s end, learned Victorians like Walter Pater, John Ruskin, and Matthew Arnold looked to High Church models and played the bishops of Western culture, with a monkish devotion to preserving and transmitting old texts and traditions and turning back to simpler ways of life. It was in 1909, the nadir of this milieu, before the advent of modernism and world war, that The Harvard Classics took shape. Compiled by Harvard’s president Charles W. Eliot and called at first Dr. Eliot’s Five Foot Shelf, the compendium of literature, philosophy, and the sciences, writes Adam Kirsch in Harvard Magazine, served as a “monument from a more humane and confident time” (or so its upper classes believed), and a “time capsule…. In 50 volumes.”
sleepingshouldbeeasy.com
Popular Children’s Books in Spanish
Read your favorite popular children’s books in Spanish, perfect for introducing beloved and classic books in another language. To instill a love and habit of reading, I asked our kids’ nanny to read to them daily and often. The thing was, English was her second language. Sure, she...
RELATED PEOPLE
I am a native Urdu speaker who won the National Spanish Spelling Bee
I moved with my family to America from Karachi, Pakistan, when I was a toddler. Since then, we have lived in El Paso, Texas, a city on the border of the United States and Mexico. By the time I was in third grade, I was fluent in Urdu, English, and Spanish — thanks to a dual-language program for Spanish and English. In elementary school, I was taught all core content in...
A New Retrospective of Computer Art Forefather Harold Cohen Showcases The Beginnings of Automated Art
Generative art may have its roots with dada artists in the early 20th century, but artist Harold Cohen is credited with pioneering the tech-based genre. He became one of the first practitioners of automated art when he built a code-run machine that could produce figurative paintings. In the late ’60s, Cohen, a once-languishing painter, was working as a lecturer at the University of California in San Diego in the visual arts department. Around the same time, computer science researchers at the university were beginning to use artificial intelligence to break new ground in mathematics. Inspired, Cohen began exploring the use of...
New Zealand pulls funding for school Shakespeare festival, citing ‘canon of imperialism’
New Zealand’s arts council has pulled funding for a Shakespeare festival that has been running in secondary schools for roughly three decades, after questioning its relevance to the country and because it focuses on “a canon of imperialism”. Every year, the Shakespeare Globe Centre New Zealand runs...
These high school 'classics' have been taught for generations – could they be on their way out?
If you went to high school in the United States anytime since the 1960s, you were likely assigned some of the following books: Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” “Julius Caesar” and “Macbeth”; John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men”; F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby”; Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird”; and William Golding’s “The Lord of the Flies.” For many former students, these books and other so-called “classics” represent high school English. But despite the efforts of reformers, both past and present, the most frequently assigned titles have never represented America’s diverse student body. Why did these books become classics in the U.S.?...
Comments / 0