ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
imore.com

All the best Amazon Prime Day iPad deals LIVE: how to save the most money on an iPad in 2022

Prime Day iPad deals are usually super solid, and this time looks to be no different. This time, we've got some new lowest prices on some of the latest iPads, as well as some big savings on the biggest and most powerful models. If you're looking for the best time to buy an iPad of any shape and size, you might have just found it - the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off

Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Early Prime Day Deal: Get The Ring Video Doorbell For Just $39 Tonight

Tomorrow is the start of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which runs until the end of Wednesday. We’ll be keeping tabs on all of the best tech deals and update you on the best products over the two-day event, but if the Early Access Sale isn’t quite early enough for you, there are already savings to take advantage of right now. Right now, you can score a 2021 model Ring doorbell for just $40, which is $25 off the $65 list price. If you don’t already have a video doorbell to protect your Prime deliveries, then this is a hard deal to...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
Digital Trends

Best Buy just knocked $200 off this Chromebook — now just $99

If you’re a student on a tight budget, Chromebooks offer a great alternative to laptops that often cost hundreds of dollars more while still offering the same features. For example, this 14-inch Asus Chromebook not only has a big screen, but it’s currently going for only $99 at Best Buy as part of the Best Buy Prime Day deals that we’ve seen in the past couple of days.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV (yes, not QLED) is $1,000 off at Best Buy

It’s a great time to upgrade your home entertainment experience, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which has all the big-name retailers offering seriously deep discounts on the best OLED TVs. This week’s Samsung S95B OLED TV deal is one of the top offers, with Best Buy selling this flagship set for $2,000 — that’s $1,000 off the normal price for one of this year’s highest-rated TVs.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Dolby Atmos soundbar gives you immersive sound with Bose TrueSpace

Improve your home theater experience with the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Dolby Atmos soundbar. Thanks to the Bose TrueSpace technology, this soundbar provides an immersive sound experience in style. Additionally, the upward-firing transducers will surprisingly give you a sound experience, even from above. In fact, the soundbar separates instruments, dialogue, and effects, placing them throughout your room. You can also use the Wi-Fi to access integrated music services in the Bose Music app. Or, you can stream songs with Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, or Chromecast built-in. With Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant built-in, this soundbar will blend easily with your smart home environment. To make the experience even better, you can even add a wireless base module.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Electronics Deals
Digital Trends

65-inch LG C1 OLED TV is $1,000 off for Amazon’s October Prime Day

Amazon brought back its Prime Day deals for the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, which people are calling the October Prime Day. One of the best offers that you can avail from the shopping event is a 40% discount for the 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV, which pulls its price down by $1,003 to $1,497, from its original price of $2,500. That’s a steal price for one of the top TVs in the market, so if you’ve got the budget for it, it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of this offer while it’s still online.
ELECTRONICS
Autoblog

Best Amazon Prime Day October 2022 whole house and portable generator deals

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Amazon's Prime Early Access sale is finally here and it's offering tons of great savings! If you missed out on a new generator during the first Prime Day back in July, now is a great opportunity to pick one up at a discount. We'll be keeping this list updated throughout the event, so check back often! If you're interested in automotive accessories in general, check out our official best early automotive accessory deals post right here.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Amazon
Phone Arena

Walmart is offering by far the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to date

The Apple Watch Ultra may have seized the spotlight for a little while there after its early September launch event with a (somewhat) novel rugged design and the second-gen Apple Watch SE is certainly hard to ignore if you're on a tight budget, but let's face it, we all know the Series 8 will become the world's best-selling smartwatch soon.
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Deal Alert: Save $1700 Off Sony's Best 2021 75" 4K LED LCD TV at Walmart (Now $1298)

Walmart's Rollback Sale runs from October 11 to 12 and is intended to be a counter to Amazon's Prime Early Access event. The sale isn't in name only; there are several outstanding deals here that you probably won't find at all on Amazon. This Sony TV deal is one example. Today Walmart has the 75" Sony Bravia XR X95J 4K Google TV, normally $3000, for a shockingly low price of $1298.
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

Save $700 On This 65-Inch Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV

Now is the time to start shopping for a new Samsung TV, and this 65-inch Class Neo QLED 4K TV is a whopping $700 off for Amazon’s Prime Early Access event0 This brings the price down to $1,597.99. Samsung is one of the top display manufacturers in the world,...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Apple's 2021 iPad Pro 11 and 12.9 are on sale at massive discounts in multiple 'affordable' options

Whether or not Apple plans to make a big deal out of the announcement of its next-gen iPad and iPad Pros, said announcement is definitely right around the corner. With multiple holiday and pre-holiday sales events organized by various major US retailers also on the horizon, it's certainly not surprising to see the current-gen 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros heavily marked down shortly after the latest non-Pro 10.2-inch model.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy