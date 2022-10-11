The Port of Morrow recently announced the hiring of two new bilingual workforce development personnel. Anna Browne has been hired as the workforce development specialist. A Boardman resident for the past 18 years, Browne comes to the Port from the OSU Extension Service where she has worked for 6 years as the outreach coordinator for College and Career Readiness and as 4-H coordinator for Umatilla and Morrow counties.

BOARDMAN, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO