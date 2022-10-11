Read full article on original website
Record Swap & Audio Expo Taking Place This Weekend in Pendleton
The Pendleton Record Swap & Audio Expo is taking place this weekend, Oct. 14-16, at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate. The event kicks off today from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be vendors from throughout the Northwest, community trade tables, DJs, food, beer, and Friday and Saturday night after-swap parties featuring live music.
UEC Celebrates Members During National Cooperative Month
Umatilla Electric Cooperative is celebrating National Cooperative Month with the people who make it possible – UEC members. The co-op hosted member appreciation events on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Hermiston location and Thursday, Oct. 6 in Boardman. Attendees were served lunch by UEC employees and board members and were able to enjoy great weather and a variety of activities put together by the co-op.
Beat Frequency to Perform Live at Wildhorse Sports Bar This Weekend
Beat Frequency will perform live on Friday and Saturday night at the Wildhorse Sports Bar in Pendleton. The band plays a variety of genres and will take the stage at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15. The concert is free. For more information, call 800-654-9453.
Parks & Rec Selling Take-Home Halloween Activity Bags
The Hermiston Parks and Recreation Department is once again selling take-home Halloween activity bags for kids of all ages. The reusable bags are $10 (each designed for one child) and contain small crafts and activities. They can be purchased in advance online and picked up at the parks department, 415 S. Highway 395, beginning on Oct. 17. For more information, call 541-667-5018.
Umatilla to Host Candidates’ Forum
The city of Umatilla will hold a Candidates’ Forum on Wednesday, Oct. 19 to introduce the candidates running for mayoral and city council positions in the Nov. 8 general election. Citizens will be able to meet the candidates for mayor and council positions #1, #3 and #5 and have...
Port of Morrow Announces Hiring of New Workforce Development Staff
The Port of Morrow recently announced the hiring of two new bilingual workforce development personnel. Anna Browne has been hired as the workforce development specialist. A Boardman resident for the past 18 years, Browne comes to the Port from the OSU Extension Service where she has worked for 6 years as the outreach coordinator for College and Career Readiness and as 4-H coordinator for Umatilla and Morrow counties.
