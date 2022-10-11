ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

K99

Do You Remember the Alpine Slide at Heritage Square in Golden?

When people talk about growing up in Colorado, you will usually hear about the old location of Elitch Gardens, Lakeside Amusement Park, or the current location of Elitch Gardens. All of those amusement parks hold a special memory in my heart from my childhood, but there is one place that...
GOLDEN, CO
Margaret Jackson

Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 million

(Fort Collins, Colo.) Nectar Equities LLC paid $12.9 million for a four-building industrial complex in Fort Collins. The 73,170-square-foot Plum Tree Plaza, located at 2573,2579, 2601 and 2607 Midpoint Drive, was built in the late 1990s by WW Reynolds Cos. The property is 100% leased to four tenants and anchored by Larimer County government and life sciences company Indivior.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Colorado Lifestyle
9NEWS

Voodoo Doughnut opening 4th Colorado location

BOULDER, Colo. — Voodoo Doughnut has announced plans for its fourth location in Colorado. The Oregon-based doughnut company said the store at Arapahoe Avenue and 30th Street in Boulder will be its 15th overall. Voodoo Doughnut currently operates locations in Denver on East Colfax, South Broadway and at Denver...
BOULDER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado cities ranked among top 'glamping' spots in the country

Do you like the idea of camping, but aren't a fan of actual camping? Glamping might be the outdoorsy activity for you!. Think of it as camping, but with a bit more luxury – a 'camping-style' set-up, but complete with amenities like bathrooms, air conditioning, and a real bed. Embarking on a glamping adventure can be a good way to escape regular routine without leaving comfort behind.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Colorado Food Lovers Are Raving About This Amazing Ramen Restaurant

Look out, microwaved ramen, because this Colorado ramen restaurant has local food lovers really buzzing. Is it the best ramen restaurant in Colorado?. While I'd never claim to be an extraordinary chef, I can certainly whip up a mean bowl of ramen noodles. It's not that hard, right? Smash the bag, put it in a bowl of water, hit start on the microwave, and in less than 5 minutes, you're blowing on some hot ramen noodles. I used to cook them on the stove but I got too impatient, can you relate? Ramen has gotten so popular that to the surprise of some, there are restaurants dedicated entirely to this tasty entree. In fact, there's one specific ramen bar in Colorado that people are really digging on.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Did you know? 18 interesting facts about Colorado

1. Denver lays claim to the invention of the cheeseburger - The trademark for the name Cheeseburger was awarded on March 5, 1935 to Louis Ballast. His Humpty Dumpty restaurant at 2776 North Speer Blvd. is pictured. It’s now a Key Bank. Photo Courtesy of Rocky Mountain News. 2. Colorado is the only state in history to turn down the Olympics - In 1976 the Winter Olympics were planned to be held in Denver. Voters chose not to host the Olympics because of the cost,...
COLORADO STATE
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Creepy Walk in the Woods opens this weekend west of Loveland

Fall is in the air, which means the Creepy Walk in the Woods, Loveland’s premier haunted experience, is right around the corner. The walk takes place in the Savage Woods just west of town on U.S. 34, the same place that other local attractions like Christmas Walk in the Woods and the Colorado Medieval Festival are held.
LOVELAND, CO
Fast Casual

Voodoo donuts opening 4th Colorado store

Voodoo Doughnut is launching its 15th store in Boulder, Colorado, marking the state's fourth location. The Portland, Oregon-based store is hiring 75 employees from the local community and will offer competitive wages, affordable health care and liberal PTO in an environment where no name tag or uniform is required, according to a company press release.
BOULDER, CO
1310kfka.com

Red Flag Warning in effect for Fort Collins area

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Friday for Fort Collins and nearby parts of Larimer County. The upgraded warning comes on the heels of a Fire Weather Watch that was activated Thursday. The Poudre Fire Authority warns above normal temperatures, low humidity, and wind could come together to easily spark a fire. Anyone in the area is asked to avoid outdoor activities that could create a spark and ensure they properly throw away any smoking materials.
FORT COLLINS, CO
K99

LOOK: The Least Expensive Home In Weld County Has Two Kitchens

Between rising interest rates and housing prices that have come down some but not nearly enough for perspective buyers especially first time buyers, finding an affordable home is pretty difficult to say the least and finding one that's in your price range and not a dump is even more difficult.
WELD COUNTY, CO
