State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to seeClaire ClevelandEstes Park, CO
New site lets NoCo utility customers determine electric vehicle costsMatt WhittakerFort Collins, CO
New CSU Spur partnership focuses on global food securityMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 million
(Fort Collins, Colo.) Nectar Equities LLC paid $12.9 million for a four-building industrial complex in Fort Collins. The 73,170-square-foot Plum Tree Plaza, located at 2573,2579, 2601 and 2607 Midpoint Drive, was built in the late 1990s by WW Reynolds Cos. The property is 100% leased to four tenants and anchored by Larimer County government and life sciences company Indivior.
Did you know? 18 interesting facts about Colorado
1. Denver lays claim to the invention of the cheeseburger - The trademark for the name Cheeseburger was awarded on March 5, 1935 to Louis Ballast. His Humpty Dumpty restaurant at 2776 North Speer Blvd. is pictured. It’s now a Key Bank. Photo Courtesy of Rocky Mountain News. 2. Colorado is the only state in history to turn down the Olympics - In 1976 the Winter Olympics were planned to be held in Denver. Voters chose not to host the Olympics because of the cost,...
Denver’s Schomp Family’s Lavish Mansion is For Sale
A piece of Denver history is available for purchase - but it comes with a hefty price tag. The Schomp Mansion, known for its ties to the long-standing Colorado automotive group, has hit the real estate market, giving someone new the chance to live in this luxurious residence. Step Inside...
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Creepy Walk in the Woods opens this weekend west of Loveland
Fall is in the air, which means the Creepy Walk in the Woods, Loveland’s premier haunted experience, is right around the corner. The walk takes place in the Savage Woods just west of town on U.S. 34, the same place that other local attractions like Christmas Walk in the Woods and the Colorado Medieval Festival are held.
This Is Colorado's Most Haunted House
House Beautiful spotted the creepiest haunted homes across the country.
1310kfka.com
Red Flag Warning in effect for Fort Collins area
A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Friday for Fort Collins and nearby parts of Larimer County. The upgraded warning comes on the heels of a Fire Weather Watch that was activated Thursday. The Poudre Fire Authority warns above normal temperatures, low humidity, and wind could come together to easily spark a fire. Anyone in the area is asked to avoid outdoor activities that could create a spark and ensure they properly throw away any smoking materials.
Painful 1st Street Detour in Loveland to Remain Until May of 2023
It has been quite a year for First Street in Loveland, as a downtown portion has been closed for most of 2022. The city has begun another project that will keep traffic detoured even longer. First Street in Loveland is a major thoroughfare, taking you from the far west side...
LOOK: The Least Expensive Home In Weld County Has Two Kitchens
Between rising interest rates and housing prices that have come down some but not nearly enough for perspective buyers especially first time buyers, finding an affordable home is pretty difficult to say the least and finding one that's in your price range and not a dump is even more difficult.
