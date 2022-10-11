ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minnesota Wild Player Matt Dumba’s Condo Is For Sale At $1.2 Million

Do you want to live in a luxurious high-rise condominium that is owned by Minnesota Wild Player Matt Dumba? You can for a mere $1.2 Million dollars. The two-bedroom, three-bathroom Ivy Residences condo is within Hotel Ivy. Don't worry Dumba is not leaving the team, at least not right now. He has been with the Wild since being drafted in 2012 and in 2018 signed a 5-year $30 million deal with the team.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Queen of Norway to Visit Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Queen of Norway is coming to Minnesota for a visit. Her Majesty Queen Sonja will visit the state Thursday through Sunday to mark Norway's strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the U.S. The Queen's program includes a visit to St. Olaf College in Northfield...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Minnesota College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Gophers#Football Team#American Football#College Football#Non Conference Schedule#Wjon News#Associated Press#Sec
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. James Man Cited In Becker Rollover

BECKER (WJON News) - Both the driver and a passenger walked away from a rollover crash Wednesday night in Becker. The Minnesota State Patrol was called to Highway 10 in Becker at about 9:30. A Chevrolet Avalanche pulling a trailer eastbound on Highway 10 had rolled. The driver, 37-year-old Denis...
BECKER, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Big Lake Police Dog Bruno Dies

BIG LAKE (WJON News) - Big Lake's police dog Bruno has died. The department announced his passing Wednesday night on their Facebook page. Big Lake Police say Bruno was an instrumental piece to the department and thanks the community for the overwhelming support over the course of Bruno's life. His...
BIG LAKE, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy