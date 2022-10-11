Read full article on original website
Maplewood Woman Pleads Guilty to $2.4-Million in Wire Fraud
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) - A Maplewood woman has pleaded guilty to wire fraud after applying for more than $2.4-million in pandemic-related unemployment benefits and small business loans for herself and others. According to court records, 35-year-old Takara Hughes submitted fraudulent claims and unemployment benefits due to the pandemic from multiple...
Minneapolis Police Looking for Murder Suspect in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Minneapolis police are asking for your help as they continue to search for a murder suspect. They say they are looking for Erica Roberts who they believe is living here in St. Cloud. She has been charged with murder for the fatal shooting of Tanasha...
Rhythm and Brews This Sunday less than an hour from St. Cloud
Fall is definitely here! And it's time to enjoy everything that Minnesota and Fall have to offer. One of the things that is popular is craft beers. Breweries are popping up all over, and many events surrounding it. This is an event happening this weekend in Brooklyn Center. It's called...
“Tackle Cancer” Week At Becker Public Schools
BECKER (WJON News) - Becker Public Schools is joining the fight to “Tackle Cancer” this week. The annual event raises money for the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund. The event is sponsored by the school’s National Honor Society chapter. Event chair Regan Hausmann explains this week’s...
St. James Man Cited In Becker Rollover
BECKER (WJON News) - Both the driver and a passenger walked away from a rollover crash Wednesday night in Becker. The Minnesota State Patrol was called to Highway 10 in Becker at about 9:30. A Chevrolet Avalanche pulling a trailer eastbound on Highway 10 had rolled. The driver, 37-year-old Denis...
MnDOT Puts I-94 Traffic on New Test Lanes Near Monticello
MONTICELLO -- Westbound traffic on Interstate 94 between Monticello and Albertville has been shifted onto the Minnesota Department of Transportation's 3 1/2 mile pavement testing facility called MnROAD. The move is to study new pavements containing various recycled materials within the pavement to see how they hold up under heavy...
Big Lake Police Dog Bruno Dies
BIG LAKE (WJON News) - Big Lake's police dog Bruno has died. The department announced his passing Wednesday night on their Facebook page. Big Lake Police say Bruno was an instrumental piece to the department and thanks the community for the overwhelming support over the course of Bruno's life. His...
