Do you want to live in a luxurious high-rise condominium that is owned by Minnesota Wild Player Matt Dumba? You can for a mere $1.2 Million dollars. The two-bedroom, three-bathroom Ivy Residences condo is within Hotel Ivy. Don't worry Dumba is not leaving the team, at least not right now. He has been with the Wild since being drafted in 2012 and in 2018 signed a 5-year $30 million deal with the team.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO