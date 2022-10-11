Read full article on original website
WOWT
Affordable housing in Omaha-metro
The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has reported its first case of monkeypox. A semi-driver has some explaining to do to his boss... after his too-tall truck collided with a low bridge in Omaha. Do you think Trump should comply with the January 6 Committee's subpoena?. Updated: 11 hours ago. Former President...
WOWT
Too-tall truck collides with low bridge in Omaha
klkntv.com
New hope coming for Nebraska families with missing loved ones
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For more than 20 years, the family of a Lincoln mother of three has been working tirelessly to find her. Now the Gina for Missing Persons Foundation says it’s close to getting support that could provide long-awaited answers to families across Nebraska. The nonprofit...
Omaha couple who lost twins remember their babies by helping other kids
On Friday, Mary sat down with Evans to talk about how they've chosen to keep their children's memory alive.
News Channel Nebraska
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings in 2021, she frequently worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher paying job...
WOWT
Black Agenda Alliance purchases land to build youth facility
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A grassroots organization based in north Omaha has become a land owner. Black Agenda Alliance works to uplift the Black community and make change. Organizers believe buying land in the community is a big step toward helping young people in north Omaha. Eight acres of land...
kfrxfm.com
“Going For Two” Being Filmed In Omaha
A WOWT viewer alerted the news station that “Going for Two” is currently being filmed in Omaha. The movie is centered around an Omaha boy and his family. It involves Tom Osborne’s decision to go for two during the championship game against Miami in 1984. Their base...
KETV.com
South Omaha pregnant woman shares story on carjacking
OMAHA, Neb. — A South Omaha womanwho was carjacked this week at gunpoint tells KETV she is five months pregnant. Omaha police arrested four teenager on Thursday and say they carried out the crime. Officers booked the teens on robbery and use of a weapon charges. They are all 13 to 17 years old.
WOWT
Thursday Oct. 13 COVID-19 update: Omaha-area hospitalizations fall below 100
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
WOWT
Omaha zoo exhibits closed for 10 days after pelican dies of bird flu
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Parts of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be closed starting Saturday due to an animal dying from the bird flu. The Simmons Aviary, Lied Jungle, and the Desert Dome will be closed for at least 10 days as stated in the release because of a Pink-backed pelican dying from HPAI.
WOWT
‘He just left her’: Omaha teen hit by a pickup truck crossing an intersection
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Wednesday, A 16-year-old was on her bike when she was hit by a pickup truck near Pratt street and 60th street. “I had so much adrenaline, I was in shock,” Iõné-Skye Harlan, victim involved said. Iõné says she was riding her bike...
The history, and haunting, of Council Bluffs' Black Angel
Growing up in Council Bluffs 3 News Now Anchor Zach Williamson has always been curious about the Black Angel. He set out to learn more about its history and potential hauntings.
WOWT
Semi truck hits bridge in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A semi driver collided with a low bridge in Omaha. It happened just before 8 a.m., south of 20th and Woolworth. The semi hit a railroad bridge, which is clearly marked twelve-feet-four-inches in height. The top of the trailer was damaged and northbound traffic was blocked.
4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska
What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
klkntv.com
Papillion man pleads no contest to cruel neglect of animals
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Edward Luben, a Papillion man, pleaded no contest on Tuesday to three felony counts of cruel neglect. In December, 665 animals were removed from his home. Seventy of them were dead. Luben was originally charged with seven felonies and five misdemeanors, but a plea deal...
News Channel Nebraska
Wahoo police searching for alleged thief
WAHOO, Neb. -- Authorities in southeast Nebraska are looking for an alleged thief. Wahoo Police officers say they are searching for a man after they say $250 worth of tools were taken from a business in Wahoo around noon Thursday. Anyone who recognizes the man in the above photo is...
WOWT
One displaced after house fire near Omaha neighborhood
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was displaced after a fire Wednesday afternoon near an Omaha neighborhood. Crews responded to a fire at a single-family home near 30th & Pratt Street according to the release. Officials say it was determined the fire was caused by food on the stove. The...
WOWT
Black women artists focus on the ebb and flow of life in Council Bluffs show
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Three African American women with more than 50 years of creating art will open a combined exhibit Friday night in Council Bluffs. The art is just one part of the presentation during the early peek at the exhibit. Three African American women, all artists, showed their work in one exhibit.
WOWT
Lincoln inmate missing just over three months back in custody
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services confirmed a missing inmate from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln is now in custody. Seth Straub was arrested Thursday by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. It’s reported Straub didn’t return to the facility in July, a little over...
