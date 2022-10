KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said kicker Harrison Butker is expected to play in Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs’ sixth-year kicker missed four straight games after injuring his left ankle kicking off in Kansas City’s season-opener against the Arizona Cardinals. Special teams coordinator Dave Toub said Thursday that Butker was back to his full run-up for field goal attempts after making a 54-yarder against the Cardinals with just a one-step procedure.

