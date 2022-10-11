Last week, I looked at how Minnesota Counties ranked for access to 100 Mbps down and 20 up, which is the state speed goal for 2026. Today I wanted to look at ranking for access to gig access. I’m always surprised at how the ranking goes, even though I look at it every year. Counties that consistently do well with other speeds are no where near the top. Urban counties are not necessarily in the top; in fact sometimes they are at the bottom. The folks who do well for gig access are in good shape for future broadband needs. The folks who do not do well, may feel like they are in a good position, but as more and more daily tasks and opportunities move online, they will hit bandwidth barriers. This is something to remember as folks vie for access to federal funds for broadband improvements. Gig should be the gold standard.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO