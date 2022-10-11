Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Radio
Tagger Arrested In Canyon Country For Causing Hundreds In Damages
A tagger was arrested in Canyon Country on Wednesday after causing hundreds in damages at the community center. On Wednesday, deputies responded to the 18300 block of Sierra Highway in Canyon Country regarding a vandalism call for service after it was reported a Hispanic man had just spray-painted an exterior wall, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Man With No License Arrested During Canyon Country Traffic Stop
A man was arrested in Canyon Country after deputies discovered he was driving without a license, along with other charges. On Saturday, deputies patrolling the 27200 block of Camp Plenty Road in Canyon Country noticed a vehicle in violation of several vehicle codes which prompted a traffic stop, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Haunted Jailhouse Returns This Weekend In Santa Clarita
The haunted jailhouse experience is expected to make a comeback this weekend in Santa Clarita. This Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. come out for a day of fun, filled with live entertainment, costume contests, Sheriff’s department displays and a haunted jailhouse thanks to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and the Santa Clarita Boys and Girls Club.
signalscv.com
Man suspected of using skateboard as deadly weapon
Two adults got into a fight Sunday afternoon at one of the William S. Hart Baseball and Softball fields in Valencia that resulted in the arrest of a 33-year-old Canyon Country man suspected of using a skateboard as a deadly weapon, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According...
Santa Clarita Radio
Remembering The 5 Freeway Tunnel Crash 15 Years Later
A trucker lost control of his vehicle and crashed inside the Interstate 5 Freeway Tunnel, sparking a deadly pile-up that killed two adults and one child in a 29-vehicle traffic collision 15 years ago. On Friday, Oct 12, 2007, the Newhall Pass 5 Freeway Tunnel Fire was triggered by a...
theavtimes.com
Motorcyclist killed in 14 Freeway crash in Palmdale
PALMDALE – A man died Thursday evening after crashing his speeding motorcycle into a guardrail on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Palmdale, authorities said. The fatal single-vehicle collision happened around 5:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, on northbound SR-14, just south of Avenue O-8, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
pasadenanow.com
Boy, 11, Reported Missing in Pasadena Found Safe
An 11-year-old boy who was reported missing after last being seen in Pasadena has been found, authorities announced Friday. Jerrel Bernard was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Oak Grove Drive, near Hahamongna Watershed Park, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help to find him.
Santa Clarita Radio
Thunderstorms Expected In Santa Clarita Weekend Forecast
Thunderstorms and rain are expected in Santa Clarita skies this coming weekend. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), showers and thunderstorms are expected across southwest California through late Saturday. “Saturday is looking most active, with widespread rain over and near Los Angeles Counties. Adjust weekend plans accordingly and stay...
Santa Clarita Radio
Palmdale Man Identified As Victim In Fatal 14 Freeway Crash
A Palmdale man has been identified as the victim of a fatal 14 Freeway Crash that sent his vehicle 200 feet down an embankment Tuesday night. At 7:57 p.m. Tuesday, a fatal single-vehicle crash was reported at the northbound 14 Freeway and Escondido Canyon Road in Agua Dulce, according to a California Highway Patrol (CHP) report.
onscene.tv
Male Stabbed in Jack in the Box Parking Lot | Ventura
10.14.2022 | 2:47 AM | VENTURA – Ventura PD officers responded to a call of a male who had been stabbed in the parking lot of the Jack in the Box at 2115 S Victoria Ave. When officers arrived on scene, they found the male with multiple stab wounds to the upper part of the body.
Santa Clarita Radio
Assault Suspect Arrested After Swinging Skateboard At Father-In-Law At Baseball Game
An assault suspect was arrested after he allegedly swung a skateboard at his father-in-law during a fight at a baseball game Sunday. On Sunday, deputies responded to the Hart Baseball Fields on the 23700 block of Auto Center Court in Valencia regarding a disturbance and assault call, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Woman Arrested After Lying About Husband Assaulting Daughter
A woman was arrested for accessory to a crime after allegedly lying to deputies about her husband assaulting their daughter. On Wednesday, Oct. 6, deputies responded to the 24300 block of Daylily Drive, in Santa Clarita regarding a domestic violence call involving a husband and wife fighting, said Sgt. Joseph Mesa, with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Special Victims Bureau.
Man Removes Clothes In California Meat Market, Fires Gun
He was described as 'sweating profusely.'
foxla.com
Man in wheelchair stabbed in neck while dining inside Taco Bell in Mar Vista
LOS ANGELES - An 82-year-old man in a wheelchair was brutally stabbed by another man while dining inside a restaurant in Mar Vista. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard on October 3 around 7 p.m. According to LAPD, the suspect approached the elderly man from behind as he was dining inside Taco Bell. The suspect then stabbed the elderly man in the wheelchair in the neck and shoulder and ran off from the scene, LAPD said.
signalscv.com
Canyon Country man arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies
A 32-year-old Canyon Country man was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on Wednesday morning at the Canyon Country Community Center, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Pacific Coast Highway, police say
Police said the victim was crossing Pacific Coast Highway near Temple Avenue when the driver of a black Chevrolet SUV struck him and kept driving. The post Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Pacific Coast Highway, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Marina del Rey
MARINA DEL REY, Calif. – A motorcyclist was killed Thursday after a crash in Marina del Rey. The crash was reported at 12:04 a.m. and officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to Via Marina and Marquesas Way where they found the victim. The victim was pronounced dead at...
Santa Clarita Radio
SCV Education Foundation Hosts 1st Annual Touch-A-Truck Event
Santa Clarita’s Education Foundation is hosting its first annual Touch-A-Truck event this fall, where kids of all ages can see and experience a wide variety of large and unique trucks and vehicles up close. The SCV Education Foundation is going green and offering an event-themed 20-ounce reusable water bottle...
theavtimes.com
Man arrested after undressing in Lake LA store, running from deputies
LAKE LOS ANGELES – A man was arrested late Wednesday afternoon after he disrobed inside a store in Lake Los Angeles and then ran away from deputies. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, to the Oso Meat Market in the 40300 block of 170th Street East regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call, said Gilbert Borruel, the resident deputy in Lake Los Angeles.
Former West Covina PD Officer Alleges Ex-Colleagues Called Him 'Wuhan'
A gay former West Covina police officer of Chinese descent is suing the city, alleging management did nothing when colleagues called him "Wuhan" after the breakout of the coronavirus in 2020 and also made derogatory remarks about his sexual orientation.
