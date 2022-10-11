ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

Body found outside a north St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police were called to the 4700 block of Wren to investigate a possible homicide. The victim’s body was found in the front yard. There are about 30 evidence markers on the porch and in the yard. This is a developing story. More details will...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: Oct. 14-16

It's that time of year again…chili cook-off season. Sample chilis from the best of the best at Schlafly's Full Moon Festival or in downtown Alton, Illinois, this weekend. If chili's not your thing, don't worry; you can take part in St. Louis Taco Week, a pop-up pumpkin patch at City Foundry STL and much more this weekend.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

12oh7 Herban Eatery cooks up casual plant-based cuisine in the Delmar Loop

The Delmar Loop has a new destination for plant-based cuisine. 12oh7 Herban Eatery celebrated its grand opening on May 16, featuring all natural plant-based fare including sandwiches, shakes and more. “From our soil to your soul, we try to encapsulate nostalgic and trending foods and recreate them into plant-based eats,”...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Woman shot and killed in south St. Louis Friday morning

ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot and killed in south St. Louis early Friday morning. Police were called to a home on Montana near Grand at about 12:30 a.m. for gunshots. There, they found a woman around 30 years old unconscious and not breathing. Homicide detectives are investigating. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Peak fall colors may come to St. Louis sooner than expected

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The fall color show continues to advance ahead of the pace set the past several years. There is now some decent color starting to show up across much of the area, especially out near the Lake of the Ozarks up over northeast Missouri into northern Illinois. We’re starting to see some […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Meet Nima: Our pet of the week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This week Care STL brought in Nima for our pet of the week. Meet the total lovebug in the above video. You can contact Care STL Adoption Center at 314-696-2444.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Vehicle and school bus crash in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A vehicle and a school bus crashed early Thursday morning in north St. Louis. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. near Riverview Boulevard and Victoria Avenue. It is unknown at this time what led up to the collision. It is also unknown if anyone was injured. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

