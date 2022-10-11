Read full article on original website
Jeremiah's Italian Ice to open new store in Katy
Jeremiah's Italian Ice will open a new location near Morton Ranch High School in the fall. (Courtesy Jeremiah's Italian Ice) A frozen treats shop will open another location in Katy this fall. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has plans to open a new store in early November, nicknamed Castle Rock. It will...
Boba Queen Tea and Sweets opening locations in Conroe, Montgomery
Boba Queen Tea and Sweets has filed permits in Montgomery and Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) Boba Queen Tea and Sweets has filed permits to open two locations. According to the business, the Conroe location will open at 2107 W. Davis St., Ste. C, Conroe. The Montgomery location will be at 15295 Hwy. 105 W., Montgomery, next to Denny's. The shop will offer an assortment of milk teas and Thai teas as well as Thai-style desserts. According to the business, openings for both locations are anticipated in spring 2023. Contact information was not available for publication as of press time.
Moroccan spa, health-conscious Mexican food coming to River Oaks area
Oasis Moroccan Bath will feature private relaxation rooms, which are filled with steam during a massage that takes place on a covered marble table. (Courtesy Leah Wilson) Two new business concepts have been announced for the River Oaks area, including a Moroccan luxury spa coming to South Shepherd Drive and the first Texas location of a healthy Mexican eatery coming to the River Oaks District.
Local plant shop Cultivar brings rare foliage finds to Katy
Marita Gabriel, owner of Cultivar, has found comfort in caring for her plants. (Photos by Renee Farmer/Community Impact) Plants mean comfort for Marita and Michael Gabriel, who own and run Cultivar, a rare plant shop in Katy’s LaCenterra development. During the pandemic, the Gabriels’ source of income—coffee shops—had to...
Urban Filly brings Western-inspired clothing to Magnolia
Urban Filly, an e-commerce boutique specializing in Western-inspired gaucho pants, opened in early October. (Courtesy Urban Filly) Urban Filly, an e-commerce boutique specializing in Western-inspired gaucho pants, opened in early October, owner and Magnolia resident Connie Heinrich said. "They’re Western-themed or Western-inspired," Heinrich said. "They are more tailored and they...
Click2Houston.com
Blue Bell fans, it’s back! See the very merry ice cream flavor returning to stores today 🍦🎄
HOUSTON – Texas-based Blue Bell announced the return of a verry merry ice cream flavor, Christmas Cookies. Blue Bell described the holiday flavor this way on social media: “This very merry flavor combines your favorite holiday cookies – chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar –in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.”
Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar to open in First Colony Mall in November
Poke concept Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar is scheduled to open in First Colony Mall, in Sugar Land, in November. (Courtesy Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar) Franchise poke concept Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar is scheduled to open a new location in Sugar Land’s First Colony Mall, at 16535 Southwest Freeway, in November, mall officials told Community Impact.
Daddy's Chicken Shack now open on W. 11th St. in the Heights
From left: The new Daddy's Chicken Shack in the Heights is run by co-founders Pace Webb and Chris Georgalas. (Courtesy Shannon O’Hara) Houston's first location of the California-based Daddy's Chicken Shack is now open as of Oct. 13 at 1223 W. 11th St., Houston, near North Shepherd Drive in the Heights.
Artisan Culture Coffee reopens in Grogan's Mill Village Center
Artisan Culture Coffee reopened in Grogan's Mill Village on Sept. 22. (Courtesy Pexels) Artisan Culture Coffee held its grand reopening Sept. 22 at 2260 Buckthorne Place, Ste. 179, in The Woodlands. Artisan Culture is an independent, family-owned business that was previously located on Sawdust Road. The coffee shop serves locally roasted coffee as well as gluten-free and vegan treats. 832-468-1219. Facebook: Artisan Culture Coffee.
Beloved Hot Dog Joint Quietly Shutters Yet Another Texas Location
"We made the difficult decision to permanently close this location."
The Woodlands Arts Council reveals six new public art benches
"State of Texas" is one of the new art benches that has been installed on The Woodlands Waterway. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) The Woodlands Arts Council revealed six new public art benches during an Oct. 13 event, bringing the total up to 30 across The Woodlands. Jenny Carattini-Wright, executive director of...
Academy Sports + Outdoors celebrating grand opening of Meyerland location
The grand opening of Academy Sports Outdoors at 8715 W. Loop S., Houston, is set for Nov. 4-6. (Courtesy Academy Sports Outdoors) Academy Sports + Outdoors will hold a grand opening for its 33rd Houston-area location at 8715 W. Loop S., Houston. Services at the new store, in Houston's Meyerland neighborhood, will include curbside pickup, in-store pickup of goods bought online and free shipping on online orders over $25. www.academy.com.
thewoodlandstx.com
The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend
FRIDAY EVENTS - OCT 14TH:. Fall is here! It’s time for pumpkins, cooler weather, apple cider, and festivals! Celebrate fall with friends and family at these local festivals. September 24, 2022 – Magnolia Fall Fest Market – The Magnolia Fall Fest Market is fun for the whole family with pictures in the pumpkin patch, face painters, kids crafts, and more.
The Roof restaurant celebrates 5 years in Sugar Land
The Roof restaurant, in Sugar Land, celebrates its fifth anniversary in October. The restaurant offers brunch entrees, cocktails, main entrees and desserts along with event options in a lounge environment. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Sugar Land restaurant and lounge The Roof celebrated five years of business in October. Located atop...
Listen to to the Conroe Symphony Orchestra plus 3 more events this weekend, Oct. 14-16
The Conroe Symphony Orchestra kicks off its 25th season with its concert, "Chills Down Your Spine," on Oct. 15. (Courtesy Pexels) Friends of Conroe presents its annual Conroe Cajun Catfish Festival with a carnival, food for sale and exhibitors. There will also be live music and a Mr. and Mrs. Catfish pageant. 6 p.m.-midnight (Sept.14), 11 a.m.-midnight. (Sept. 15), noon-6 p.m. (Sept. 16). $15 (admission). 105 Davis St., Conroe. www.friendsofconroe.com.
iheart.com
Your Family Is Invited To Have Breakfast With Santa In Katy
I know we're only in October, but Christmas events are starting to pop up and I don't want you to miss this. This has become a nice Christmas tradition for families in the Katy area. Everyone is invited to join Santa at Katy Fire Station 1 for breakfast. Pancake plates...
Texas-based chain Torchy's Tacos plans to open new location in Pearland in 2023
Torchy's Tacos serves a variety of unique taco offerings alongside chips and queso, street corn, guacamole and salsa. (Courtesy Torchy's Tacos) Torchy’s Tacos plans to open its first location in Pearland in early 2023 at 2800 E. Broadway St., Pearland, according to Torchy’s Communications Manager Marisa Patterson. The chain was originally founded in Austin and now has over 90 locations across the United States. Torchy’s Tacos specializes in offering a variety of specialty tacos, margaritas and more. www.torchystacos.com.
Japanese dollar shop Daiso announces grand opening date, event in Shenandoah
Daiso is opening a location in Shenandoah on Oct. 29. (Courtesy Daiso) Japanese dollar shop Daiso has announced a grand opening date of Oct. 29 at 8821 Metropark Drive, Ste. 1000, Shenandoah. The store will be the latest addition to the mixed-use development Metropark Square when it opens. Information from...
pearland.com
Old Pearland Farmers Market this weekend
Don’t miss out and stock up on everything spooky at this weekend’s Old Pearland Farmers Market!. Head out to Independence Park on Saturday, October 15 for fresh produce, eggs, honey, jelly, baked goods, and much more from local vendors. Join the farmer’s-market-fun under the pavilion at Independence Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on every third Saturday of each month.
kwhi.com
GRAND OPENING, RIBBON CUTTING FRIDAY FOR IQ CAR WASH
A new car wash in Brenham is celebrating its grand opening tomorrow (Friday). IQ Car Wash at 1408 North Park Street will hold an all-day grand opening event with a Washington County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. The car wash, owned by Brian and Tina Webb, officially...
