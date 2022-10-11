Read full article on original website
Perrysburg clinches share of NLL title
HOLLAND — Perrysburg led 14-3 at halftime but scored 35 second half points to blow the game wide open in a 49-14 Northern Lakes League victory at Springfield Friday. Perrysburg, 8-1 overall, is undefeated in NLL play at 6-0 and has earned at least a share of the conference championship. A win over Maumee next Friday, and the Yellow Jackets will be outright champions.
Perrysburg earns share of NLL championship
PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg girls soccer will share the Northern Lakes League title with Sylvania Southview after earning a 3-0 shutout over Bowling Green Wednesday at Steinecker Stadium. Scoring for the Yellow Jackets were seniors Adelle Francis and Michaela Christie and freshman Kinsley Jones. Francis and juniors Jeremy Zeisloft and...
Jackets down ‘Cats, earn share of NLL title
PERRYSBURG — Sylvania Northview came into the Arena at Perrysburg Thursday set on winning an outright Northern Lakes League volleyball championship. The Wildcats did not count on the return of senior outside hitter Sara Pahl and that the Yellow Jackets were playing their best volleyball when it counts most — at the end of the season.
Cross country hosts Falcon Invite today
The Bowling Green State University men’s and women’s cross country teams return home today to host the Falcon Invite. The event marks the fourth meet of the season for both teams as they continue preparations for the Mid-American Conference Championships on Oct. 29. The Falcon Invite will take...
Perry wins Falcon Invite for BGSU cross country
The Bowling Green State University men’s and women’s cross country teams competed in their final home meet of the 2022 season on Friday, hosting the Falcon Invite at the Bowling Green XC Course. Kailee Perry earned an individual victory in the Women’s Steve Price 6k event as the...
Lake clinches 3rd straight NBC volleyball title
MILLBURY — Lake volleyball clinched the Northern Buckeye Conference title for the third year in a row with a 25-15, 25-11, 25-16 sweep over Woodmore on Tuesday. The Flyers improve to 21-0 overall and 13-0 in the league and will close the regular season at Rossford Thursday with a 7 p.m. varsity start. Woodmore is 10-11 and 3-9.
Harris leads Bobcats ground game to 24-7 win over Maumee
MAUMEE — Bowling Green scored 24 first half points and then held on for a 24-7 Northern Lakes League football victory over Maumee at Richard Kazmaier Stadium Friday. BG is 3-6 overall and 2-4 in the NLL, while Maumee is winless in nine games in its final year in the NLL before moving to the Northern Buckeye Conference next year.
Two Falcon golfers in top 10 at Catawba
CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio — The Bowling Green State University women’s golf team had two top-10 finishers at the Rocket Classic Invitational on Tuesday, finishing in fifth place in the 11-team tournament. The two-day event took place at the Catawba Island Club, a par-72, 6,118-yard course. Senior Kayla Davis...
BGSU’s Mickelson gets top 10 finish
NORMAL, Ill. – Bowling Green State University golfer Averi Mickelson finished eighth at Illinois State’s Redbird Invitational on Monday. T+he BGSU golfers posted the best team score in the field for the third and final round of play. The Falcons logged a team score of 295 on Monday.
Knights rout Wildcats, 58-7
TONTOGANY — Otsego opened up a 34-0 first quarter lead and cruised to a 58-7 Northern Buckeye Conference victory over Woodmore Friday. Otsego improves to 6-2 overall and 4-2 in the NBC, while Woodmore falls to 1-8 and 0-6. The Knights totaled 307 offensive yards and held the Wildcats...
Jackets playing for share of NLL title
PERRYSBURG — Senior setter and defensive specialist Giana Frayer relishes her role as the “quarterback” of the Perrysburg volleyball team. Frayer got her 2,000th career assist on just the sixth point of the match in leading Perrysburg to 25-15, 25-18, 25-17 sweep over Northern Lakes League foe Anthony Wayne on Tuesday.
BGSU hosts Central Michigan for volleyball
Bowling Green State University volleyball will return home to the Stroh Center to host Central Michigan this weekend. Friday’s match is set for a 6 p.m. first serve and will be Pride Night. Saturday’s match will begin at 4 p.m. The Falcons are 10-7 on the season, and...
Eastwood clinches NBC title share
PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood earned a Northern Buckeye Conference title share after routing visiting Fostoria, 63-7, Friday at Jerry Rutherford Stadium. An Eastwood win over Otsego next week will secure an outright championship for the Eagles. The Eagles remain unbeaten at 9-0, including 6-0 in the NBC, while Fostoria is...
Time for Falcons to ‘get physical’
At noon on Saturday at Doyt Perry Stadium, Bowling Green hosts a dangerous Miami football team picked to win the Mid-American Conference East Division. The RedHawks, 3-3 overall and 1-1 in the MAC, have wins over Robert Morris (31-14), Northwestern (17-14) and Kent State (27-24), but lost to Buffalo, 24-20.
David W. Bowling
David W. Bowling, of Northwood, and formerly of Stony Ridge, Ohio passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Parkcliffe Community, Northwood, OH. David was born February 9, 1943 to Wesley and Jennie (Idzik) Bowling in Toledo, OH. As a special-needs adult with a gentle soul, David was often seen riding...
Torres’ 23 digs pace Falcons to sweep over Central Mich.
Bowling Green State University volleyball began the weekend series against Central Michigan with a 3-0 sweep on Friday. The Falcons and Chippewas went into extra points to settle the first set, with the Falcons winning 28-26. The momentum from the first set win rolled into the sweep victory for the Falcons, winning the second and third sets by scores of 25-15 and 25-17.
Royals stay in hunt for NBC co-championship
BLOOMDALE — For Genoa and Elmwood, Friday’s gridiron matchup was about staying in the hunt for a Northern Buckeye Conference football championship. The Royals, in their final year in the NBC before moving on to the Blanchard Valley Conference next year, still have a shot at a league co-championship after defeating the visiting Comets, 23-13, Friday.
Broncos beat Falcons again, 7-2
Bowling Green State University hockey lost 7-2 against Western Michigan on Friday at the Slater Family Ice Arena. This is the first series of the season where the Falcons lost both games. As the first period opened, the Broncos were immediately playing the heavy offensive game that was seen on...
Burgers, beer and music at BGSU scholarship fundraiser
The community is invited to a fundraiser for the BGSU Administrative Staff Council’s Student Scholarship fund on Saturday from 4-8 p.m. at Arlyn’s Good Beer, 520 Hankey Ave. Arlyn’s will be pouring their local brews and Now Serving BG will be serving up smash burgers and sides, with...
Anna Ruth (Miller) Glasmire
Anna Ruth (Miller) Glasmire, 96, of Lakeside, Ohio, died on October 12, 2022. Anna was born in Paradise, Pennsylvania on January 12, 1926. She graduated from East Lampeter HS and joined the New Holland Victory Band as a vocalist and majorette where she met her husband to be, David Glasmire (deceased in 2016). She also worked at her father’s business, Miller’s Restaurant, as a server and baker where she would bake several pies before heading off to school. Ann and Dave married on New Year’s Day 1948 and found their way to Cincinnati, Ohio where Dave completed his bachelor’s and master’s degree in music performance at the Cincinnati Conservatory in 1950. While Dave was completing his degree, their first son was born.
