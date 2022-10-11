Read full article on original website
The Big Electric Car Charging Problem Experts Say Is Getting Worse
Electric cars are, in no uncertain terms, the way of the future. Electric vehicles have been dreamt about for almost 200 years, with the first prototype coming about in 1832, according to the Energy Saving Trust. Since then, though, the combustion engine has taken the world by storm and revolutionized the way people and goods move around the planet, but electric cars are now making a resurgence in the marketplace.
CARS・
POLITICO
Potholes on the road to electric cars
The Biden administration is betting heavily on electric vehicles as part of its efforts to slash the nation's greenhouse gas emissions. But for the United States to make that generational switch from gasoline, a lot has to go right. Instead, the road to an EV-laden future continues to get more...
informedinfrastructure.com
Biden-Harris Administration Announces $2 Billion from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Finance Carbon Dioxide Transportation Infrastructure
Potential Applicants Invited to Submit Letters of Interest for Projects to Deploy Carbon Management Technologies, Fight Climate Change and Create Good-Paying Jobs. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today began accepting letters of interest from applicants for loans under a new $2.1 billion Carbon Dioxide Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation (CIFIA) program. Enacted under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CIFIA offers funding for large-capacity, shared carbon dioxide (CO2) transportation projects located in the United States. Appropriated annually through 2026, CIFIA will support shared infrastructure projects, including pipelines, rail transport, ships and barges, and ground shipping, that connect anthropogenic sources of carbon with endpoints for its storage or utilization. Carbon management technologies such as direct air capture, carbon capture from industry and power generation, carbon conversion, and CO2 transportation and storage technologies must be deployed at a large scale in the coming decades to meet the United States’ net-zero greenhouse gas goals by 2050.
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
Money Saving Tips to Cut Winter Energy Bills
American households could see their energy bills increase in the coming months, as the federal government warned that the price of electricity is expected to continue rising over the winter. The U.S. Energy Information Administration forecast the average price of electricity for residential consumers could reach 15.86 cents per kilowatthour...
Freethink
Stanford engineers warn that electric car charging could crash a grid powered by renewable energy
Renewable energy and electric vehicles (EVs) are key to decarbonizing the U.S. and combating climate change, but the technologies could have a hard time co-existing when it comes to charging, particularly out West, a new analysis finds. A looming problem. Most EV owners currently charge their vehicles at night when...
Biden to announce approval of $900 million in U.S. EV charging funding
DETROIT, Sept 14 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday will announce the approval of the first $900 million in U.S. funding to build EV charging stations in 35 states as part of a $1 trillion infrastructure law approved in November, the White House said.
DOE takes step to advance Defense Production Act use for clean energy
The Biden administration is taking another step toward advancing the use of the Defense Production Act to bolster clean energy. In June, President Biden authorized the Energy Department to invoke the Defense Production Act to speed up the production of solar, electric grid, heat pump and other technologies. Now, the...
White House aims to speed-up pace of building infrastructure
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House hosted a summit Thursday to help speed up construction projects tied to the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure law — an effort to improve coordination with the mayors and governors who directly account for 90% of the spending. “This is the first time we’ve tried this in 50 years on this level,” said Mitch Landrieu, the White House’s infrastructure coordinator and the former mayor of New Orleans. “We’re going to really push hard to make it go faster and try to do it better, and try to get at least all the federal agencies focused on accelerating the pace of design, construction, permitting.” The summit began Thursday morning and comes at a critical moment for the nearly year-old law as high inflation and worker and material shortages are threatening to delay many projects. At stake is a legacy-making investment championed by President Joe Biden, who has said that it’s the largest set of public works projects since the Interstate Highway System began in the 1950s during Dwight Eisenhower’s presidency. Going into midterm elections this year, Biden has repeatedly told voters that the government can deliver results with Democrats and Republicans working together.
energynow.ca
GM Takes on Tesla With Its Own Solar Power and Energy Storage System
General Motors Co. plans to compete with Tesla Inc.’s solar Powerwall business by offering its own sun-generated power and storage system starting late next year. A new business unit, called GM Energy, is working with SunPower Corp. to provide solar panels and home energy storage for residential and commercial users, the company announced in a statement. It’s similar to Tesla’s energy business, in which panels built by the automaker charge a battery that supplies homes with electricity at night or during blackouts.
Federal official sees mass timber future as 'very promising'
Sub-Cabinet secretary speaks with group awarded $41.4 million toward proposed plant at Port of Portland.A Biden administration official says Oregon's mass-timber project, and 20 others around the nation, will go beyond current economic needs to stimulate the nation's emerging industries and develop a future workforce. Alejandra Castillo, assistant secretary of commerce for economic development, spoke to participants in the Oregon Mass Timber Coalition and toured the site proposed by the Port of Portland for a production center. Mass timber is composed of layers of wood held together by glue or other means and is pressed together to form a strong...
What Effect Will Electric Vehicles Have on the Power Grid?
Between automakers’ plans and government actions, the idea that a much larger percentage of electric vehicles will be on the road in five years — and an even larger percentage in 10 — feels like a foregone conclusion at that point. That’s going to spark a number of significant changes in everyday life, from the addition of charging infrastructure to subtle shifts in long road trips.
CARS・
csengineermag.com
NATIONAL BUILDING MUSEUM ANNOUNCES MAJOR NEW EXHIBITION EXPLORING HOW HOUSING AFFORDABILITY INNOVATIONS CAN BECOME REAL WORLD SOLUTIONS
The National Building Museum announced today that it will open a major new exhibition, A BETTER WAY HOME: The Housing Affordability Breakthrough Challenge on Friday, October 21. The exhibition is part of Equity in the Built Environment, one of the Museum’s signature series which includes public programs and workshops, focused on actions to promote justice in the built environment.
csengineermag.com
Marmon Industrial Water Launches Containerized WT Solutions Line and Operating Services
Reduce long-term cost and alleviate the risk of producing demineralized water. With more than 180 years of combined water purification industry experience, Marmon Industrial Water is unveiling its Containerized WT Solutions line. These compact water treatment containers contain a combination of ultrafiltration (UF), reverse osmosis (RO) and electrodeionization (EDI) technologies to produce ultrapure demineralized water for industrial processes. Designed and assembled using a 20- or 40-foot shipping container as both the skid structure and building, the sleek product line offers a host of benefits over traditional in-plant building, including simplified deployability resulting in a rapid installation to production timeline.
csengineermag.com
Port of Long Beach Joins Hydrogen Fueling Partnership
Public-private alliance ARCHES to establish statewide hydrogen hub. To advance its zero-emissions goals, the Port of Long Beach has joined the Alliance for Renewable Clean Hydrogen Energy Systems (ARCHES), a public-private partnership formed to help capture newly available federal funding to assist in developing a robust renewable hydrogen market in California.
csengineermag.com
WSP USA Promotes Nolan Rome to Central Region Development Director
Rome is transitioning from the Property and Buildings national business line to the Central Region leadership team, representing all sectors. Nolan Rome has been promoted to Central Region development director at WSP USA, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy. In his new role, Rome will work with regional,...
csengineermag.com
Drone Analytics Market worth $6.5 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
Drone Analytics Market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 25.5%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for agricultural drones, increasing use of drones in defense, and new application areas like thermal detection being carried out using drones, among others. The manufacturers of drones are focusing on expanding their business to meet the increasing demand for drone analytics.
Inseego Partners with CyberReef to Deliver Mobile Firewall Security Solution to Education, Healthcare and Retail Industries
SAN DIEGO & SHREVEPORT, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Inseego Corp., a leader in 5G edge cloud solutions, in partnership with CyberReef, home of the patented MobileWall suite of secure mobile networking solutions, today announced a new offering that enables deployment of highly secure mobile access applications that meet and exceed network security compliance requirements, including the Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA) for education, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) for healthcare and the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) for retail, which are the U.S. national standards set for security and privacy in these industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005713/en/ Inseego and CyberReef partner to deliver 5G solutions that are CIPA, HIPAA, and PCI compliant. Exclusively available through DiscountCell, a NASPO contract holder. (Graphic: Business Wire)
csengineermag.com
NEW GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS FOR HYDRAJAWS LIMITED
Hydrajaws Ltd, the world’s largest and most trusted manufacturer of hydraulic pull testers for load testing anchors and fixings, has relocated its global headquarters to Tamworth in Staffordshire. High demand for its product range has driven continuous growth in the business, now requiring additional capacity which could not be contained in its previous premises. Twenty-nine staff now occupy the new HQ in Tamworth, substantial growth from the original three employees in the 1980s.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Sunrun completes successful residential virtual power plant in New England
Westinghouse Electric to be acquired by Brookfield Renewable and Cameco A consortium comprised of Brookfield Renewable and Cameco together with its institutional partners, has signed an agreement to acquire Westinghouse Electric Company from Brookfield Business Partners. Estimate your home solar potential with the Solar Calculator SolarReviews provides customized solar savings...
