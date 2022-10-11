ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic Eden Teams Up with Solana NFT Aggregator Platform Coral Cube

Magic Eden has collaborated with the Solana-based NFT aggregator platform Coral Cube. The partnership is part of the NFT marketplace’s expansion strategy. Coral Cube offers one of the fastest trading experiences on Solana. Magic Eden has announced a partnership with Solana-based NFT aggregator platform Coral Cube. Magic’s latest announcement...
VUZ’s Web3 Platform Raises $20M, Aims for 3B Views in 2023

VUZ has announced a $20 million Series B round to scale its immersive social app. The Dubai-based XR and metaverse platform is targeting 3 billion views in 2023. The fundraising attracted participation from Caruso Ventures, Vision VC Fund Yasta Partners, Faith Capital, and Panthera Capital, among others. VUZ has raised...
Web3 Wallet Zerion Closes $12M Series B Round Led By Wintermute Ventures

Polymorphic Capital, Coinbase Ventures and Alchemy Ventures participated in the round. Zerion launched last May accompanied by a generative NFT that evolves as users make transactions in their wallets. DeFi investors, NFT collectors and Web3 builders can track their portfolios and trade hundreds of assets with the wallet. Mobile-first Web3...
Capsule Corp Labs Secures €7.3M Seed Funding For Utility NFT Solutions

Capsule Corp is the developer of Ternoa, a Layer-1 blockchain that provides a technological stack to build utility NFTs. Capsule Corp Labs provides developers of augmented NFT solutions with resources to build NFTs on the Ternoa blockchain. The company has helped three NFT startups launch their products in the last...
Ex-JPMorgan Veteran David Puth Joins Intersection Crypto Ventures as Co-Managing Partner

TradFi veteran David Puth has joined Intersection Crypto Ventures as co-managing partner. The firm also announced it will be launching their second fund, ICV II. David is currently a senior advisor to Circle, the fintech company behind stablecoin USDC. Intersection Crypto Ventures (ICV) the venture investment platform associated with Intersection...
NFT Infrastructure Startup Gomu Raises $5M Seed Funding

Coinbase Ventures, Defiance Capital, and Saison Capital participated in the seed round. Gomu’s two main products are built on its NFT APIs, which are already widely available for developer adoption. The company’s core founding team has led executive teams at Coinbase, CoinMarketCap, Chainlink, Millennium Management and Zendesk. Gomu,...
Tatum Raises $41.5M to Slash Web3 Dev Time From Months to Days

Tatum has raised $41.5 million from several web3 venture capital funds. The blockchain development platform wants to reduce the time taken to build web3 apps from months to days. The platform simplifies the creation of complex blockchain operations into single lines of application code. Tatum has announced a $41.5 million...
MetaStreet Raises $10M in Latest Funding Round for NFT-backed Loans

MetaStreet is launching the closed beta of PowerSweep, an NFT leverage trading platform. All funds raised will go towards product development, marketing and hiring. The company is also building a platform for NFT lending stats. MetaStreet, a decentralized interest rate protocol, has raised $10 million in its latest round of...
Paris Blockchain Week Will Be Hosted at the Carrousel du Louvre

The event will take place from March 20 – 24 next year. The speaker line-up includes Animoca co-founder Yat Siu, The Sandbox co-founder Sébastien Borget, Blockchain.com co-founder Nicolas Cary and more. Paris Blockchain Week will also play host to several fringe events held by blockchain brands. The fourth...
KlayMeta: The All-In-One NFT Game Bringing Web3 Gaming to the Masses

KlayMeta has built an all-in-one gaming ecosystem for web3 gamers. The blockchain game developer has prioritised making fun games rather than unsustainable money-making tools. KlayMeta developers believe that building strong communities is the key to bringing success to web3 games. Blockchain games are widely seen as the future of gaming...
